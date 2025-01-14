“At least try to make it less obvious”: Fans blast UAE Team Emirates’ new sponsor — a UAE-based AI startup with 37 followers; Cyclists horrified by “haunting” image of kid’s bike “vaporised” on driveway during Los Angeles wildfires + more on the live blog

The 2025 road season is just one week away, and fans’ anticipation for what’s to come might just skyrocket with the confirmation that two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vinegegaard is going to ride Tour and the Vuelta a España this year. With early rumours indicating that Pogačar will also ride the Vuelta beside the Grand Boucle, fans might get a chance to see the two GC titans go toe to toe at two different Grand Tours this year.
But this also means that Vingegaard won’t be taking part in the Giro d’Italia, quashing any rumours of the Dane having a tilt at the Giro-Tour double, achieved by Pogačar last year.
> “Are the days of the pure sprinter dead?”: Cycling fans react to 2025 Vuelta a España route, with only one flat stage and four “very likely” to have bunch sprint finish
In an interview released by Visma-Lease a Bike, Vingegaard said: “In 2025, my biggest goal will of course be the Tour de France, to try to win it for the third time. Then in the spring, I will do Paris-Nice, Catalunya and then also later on the Vuelta a España.
“I’m really motivated for all of these races. I've not won Paris-Nice yet, I was there two years ago but couldn't win. But of course, I'm eager to come back and go for the victory.
“Also in Catalunya, I want to go for the victory. I’ve never done it before but I'm very happy to be there at the start line. And the Vuelta – it’s a special race, one of the biggest in the world. I’ve always been watching it on TV and I would love to win it as well.”
Visma-Lease a Bike has also revealed the goals for its other riders, with Wout van Aert aiming for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, along with Giro and Tour stages. Meanwhile, Adam Yates will aim to be the Dutch team’s main general classification threat at the Giro d’Italia, while riding the Tour de France as a domestique. Finally, Olav Kooij’s targets include Milan-San Remo, Gent-Wevelgem, and Giro d’Italia stages.
In the women’s peloton, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will return to road racing, riding for the first time in yellow and black. The 32-year-old former world champion’s targets are Strade Bianche and Tour de France Femmes. Marianne Vos, the team’s most senior and decorated rider, meanwhile, will aim for Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, and the green jersey at the Tour de France Femmes.
At the Visma press conference, where the leitmotif seemed to be “unfinished business”, with both Wout van Aert and Vingegaard’s 2024 goals being jeopardised due to crashes at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Tour of Basque respectively, team CEO Richard Plugge added: “We want to become number 1 again for men, and We want to grow towards that position for women.”
Call me a traditionalist, but in my book you can only sponsor a cycling team if your business relates to agriculture, home improvements or coffee machines. Possibly also food items.
I wonder who is funding AnalogAI, to then "launder" that donation through to the actual team?
but would they gain by that "Laundering", I don't see the advantage to anyone in advertising a brand that doesn't really have anything to sell or promote. Who has what to gain from this farce.
Would there be an advantage in UAE Team pumping money into AnalogAI who then give it back to them?
Perhaps the person actually donating the money, behind Analog, is someone that the team wouldn't like to be seen being supported by? I can think of lots of companies and countries which might attract the wrong sort of attention from protesters.
Anal log totally counts then
