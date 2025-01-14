Support road.cc

Live blog

“At least try to make it less obvious”: Fans blast UAE Team Emirates’ new sponsor — a UAE-based AI startup with 37 followers; Cyclists horrified by “haunting” image of kid’s bike “vaporised” on driveway during Los Angeles wildfires + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Adwitiya’s back on the frosty live blog seat to bring you a round-up of all the cycling news, views, and reaction
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 09:34
9
11:08
2024 Tadej Pogacar yellow jersey Tdf credit - A.S.O
UAE Team Emirates’ latest sponsor has drummed up a fair bit of chatter on social media, with fans accusing the team of “sportswashing” by having a UAE-based artificial intelligence startup with a social media account with 37 followers (at the time of writing), and apparently, just 14 when the announcement was made, onboard as a sponsor.

UAE Team Emirates Analog AI post on Twitter

“14 followers, can they stop acting like this isn’t just another branch of the UAE Team? This is why budget caps will never work in cycling,” wrote Elias on Twitter, while another fan account noted: “19-follower AI business, at least TRY to make it less obvious.”

Andreas Hedensted, meanwhile, commented: “Just buy some fake followers to make it more believable.”

Analog AI Twitter

The company in question is called Analog AI, launched during the Davos Forum 2023 by Abu Dhabi-based Brazilian engineer Alex Kipman. It received an undisclosed amount of funding from another UAE-based AI and cloud computing giant G42 last year, with the latter also sponsoring F1 team Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

> Is Tadej Pogačar’s new contract with UAE Team Emirates the latest in a long line of cycling sportswashing, indicating the Slovenian “lacks morals”? Or is it justified for him to stay loyal to his team (and does the sport need to look inwards?)

Analog AI wrote on LinkedIn: “At Analog, we are driven by the belief that technology should amplify human potential. We’re honoured to join forces with UAE Team Emirates as their Official Technology Sponsor.

“With Analog Sports, our all-in-one platform, we’re not just managing data—we’re transforming it into insights that elevate team strategy, foster unity, and unlock untapped possibilities.

“This partnership represents a shared vision of reimagining what’s possible in cycling and beyond. The future of the sport is here — and we’re building it together.”

Analog AI is also behind the pro cycling outfit’s AI data bot ‘Ana’, which is helping them craft “artificial intelligence solutions centred around human needs, effectively narrowing the gap between potential and reality,” with insiders believing it can transform the team’s performance future and give them an edge in the “artificial intelligence arms race”.

Speaking to Velo, UAE Team Emirates’ performance co-ordinator Jeroen Swart said: “The capabilities [of AI] are crazy. That’s where we’re heading at the moment. It’s in the process of being transformative. So we have to work out how best to utilise that technology and where to get the benefits. That is a very key area that we’re working on.”

13:30
Q36.5 shows off new Scott Addict RC and Foil RC, its race bikes for 2025

Swiss team Q36.5, buoyed by its marquee signing of Tom Pidcock, is showing off the two bikes it will be using to ride in the 2025 season, namely the Scott Addict RC and the Scott Foil RC.

The team wrote: “In 2025, we will be racing on the all-new @bikeonscott Addict RC - the lightest bike we’ve ever ridden - and the race-proven Foil RC.

“We’re proud to present the striking new design for both of these top-performing bikes. It represents our sharp, science-based focus through its strong black and white look, contrasted by flashing blue expedition-inspired blue detailing.”

09:28
Bike vaporised in LA fires (credit: Seamus Blackley on Bluesky)
Cyclists horrified by “haunting” image of kid’s bike “vaporised” on driveway after Los Angeles wildfires

I reckon road.cc isn’t the first place that you’d come to read about the wildfires that are unleashing unseen horrors in Greater Los Angeles, however, there’s always an intersection of climate change and the people affected by it.

While several pictures of the monstrous wildfires in Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst have been taken, perhaps a minimal and personal vignette of the horrors unfolding in the area and the wreckage left in their wake can be summed by this picture shared by Seamus Blackley on the social media platform Bluesky, writing: “My co-founder Josh Weinsch took this photo of his little daughter’s bike, which was in their driveway when they evacuated. Their neighbourhood was vaporised.”

My Co-founder Josh Weinsch took this photo of his little daughter’s bike, which was in their driveway when they evacuated. Their neighborhood was vaporized.

[image or embed]

— Seamus Blackley (@seamus.bsky.social) 12 January 2025 at 18:33

Cyclists have been left horrified at the temperatures reached by the fires to completely eviscerate a bike most probably made out of aluminium (which melts at 660C), some even describing the situation as a “21st-century Pompeii”, and comparing the image with shadow imprints left after the nuclear explosions in Hiroshima.

One person said: “Dear lord... to see the metal gone (all but the hardest bits) is just crazy. The heat must have been incredibly intense.”

Shana Bright commented: “I saw your post earlier this morning and I just can't get this image out of my head. Thank you for sharing. I hope your friend and his family are safe and supported. My friend lost her home. It's been a nightmare for all,” while Nicki Stephens wrote: “A single image conveys the insane power of wildfires, the undeniable power of climate change and the dangers of belligerent inaction.”

12:51
12:26
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at the 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Charly Lopez)
It’s confirmed! Jonas Vingegaard to race La Vuelta, possibly paving way for double Grand Tour showdown with Tadej Pogačar

The 2025 road season is just one week away, and fans’ anticipation for what’s to come might just skyrocket with the confirmation that two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vinegegaard is going to ride Tour and the Vuelta a España this year. With early rumours indicating that Pogačar will also ride the Vuelta beside the Grand Boucle, fans might get a chance to see the two GC titans go toe to toe at two different Grand Tours this year.

But this also means that Vingegaard won’t be taking part in the Giro d’Italia, quashing any rumours of the Dane having a tilt at the Giro-Tour double, achieved by Pogačar last year.

> “Are the days of the pure sprinter dead?”: Cycling fans react to 2025 Vuelta a España route, with only one flat stage and four “very likely” to have bunch sprint finish

In an interview released by Visma-Lease a Bike, Vingegaard said: “In 2025, my biggest goal will of course be the Tour de France, to try to win it for the third time. Then in the spring, I will do Paris-Nice, Catalunya and then also later on the Vuelta a España.

“I’m really motivated for all of these races. I've not won Paris-Nice yet, I was there two years ago but couldn't win. But of course, I'm eager to come back and go for the victory.

“Also in Catalunya, I want to go for the victory. I’ve never done it before but I'm very happy to be there at the start line. And the Vuelta – it’s a special race, one of the biggest in the world. I’ve always been watching it on TV and I would love to win it as well.”

Visma-Lease a Bike has also revealed the goals for its other riders, with Wout van Aert aiming for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, along with Giro and Tour stages. Meanwhile, Adam Yates will aim to be the Dutch team’s main general classification threat at the Giro d’Italia, while riding the Tour de France as a domestique. Finally, Olav Kooij’s targets include Milan-San Remo, Gent-Wevelgem, and Giro d’Italia stages.

In the women’s peloton, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will return to road racing, riding for the first time in yellow and black. The 32-year-old former world champion’s targets are Strade Bianche and Tour de France Femmes. Marianne Vos, the team’s most senior and decorated rider, meanwhile, will aim for Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, and the green jersey at the Tour de France Femmes.

At the Visma press conference, where the leitmotif seemed to be “unfinished business”, with both Wout van Aert and Vingegaard’s 2024 goals being jeopardised due to crashes at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Tour of Basque respectively, team CEO Richard Plugge added: “We want to become number 1 again for men, and We want to grow towards that position for women.”

11:25
09:56
“When cyclists face hardship, we ride together toward recovery”: American bike shop seeks to help Californian cyclists affected by wildfires

A US-based bike shop has stepped up in efforts to assist the local Californian cycling community in “rebuilding their lives and returning to the sport they love” after the devastating impact of the wildfires that have destroyed several neighbourhoods and killed 25 people so far.

Cycle Limited said in a press release: “As a company founded on the belief that cycling brings communities together, we've witnessed the profound impact these fires have had on our extended cycling family. The loss of homes, businesses, and cherished bikes has deeply affected the California cycling community, and we're committed to playing our part in the recovery process.”

Danny Israelian, Founder of Cycle Limited, added: “The cycling community has always shown remarkable resilience and unity in challenging times. When cyclists face hardship, we ride together toward recovery.”

The bike shop is launching a comprehensive support initiative for the month of January, including a special bike donation programme on their Instagram, where they are collecting stories and gifting bikes to those most impacted by the fires, along with a $350 discount on all bike purchases and free shipping on all bikes and components for California addresses.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

