“At least try to make it less obvious”: Fans blast UAE Team Emirates’ new sponsor — a UAE-based AI startup with 37 followers; Cyclists horrified by “haunting” image of kid’s bike “vaporised” on driveway during Los Angeles wildfires + more on the live blog

UAE Team Emirates’ latest sponsor has drummed up a fair bit of chatter on social media, with fans accusing the team of “sportswashing” by having a UAE-based artificial intelligence startup with a social media account with 37 followers (at the time of writing), and apparently, just 14 when the announcement was made, onboard as a sponsor.

“14 followers, can they stop acting like this isn’t just another branch of the UAE Team? This is why budget caps will never work in cycling,” wrote Elias on Twitter, while another fan account noted: “19-follower AI business, at least TRY to make it less obvious.”

Andreas Hedensted, meanwhile, commented: “Just buy some fake followers to make it more believable.”

The company in question is called Analog AI, launched during the Davos Forum 2023 by Abu Dhabi-based Brazilian engineer Alex Kipman. It received an undisclosed amount of funding from another UAE-based AI and cloud computing giant G42 last year, with the latter also sponsoring F1 team Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

> Is Tadej Pogačar’s new contract with UAE Team Emirates the latest in a long line of cycling sportswashing, indicating the Slovenian “lacks morals”? Or is it justified for him to stay loyal to his team (and does the sport need to look inwards?)

Analog AI wrote on LinkedIn: “At Analog, we are driven by the belief that technology should amplify human potential. We’re honoured to join forces with UAE Team Emirates as their Official Technology Sponsor.

“With Analog Sports, our all-in-one platform, we’re not just managing data—we’re transforming it into insights that elevate team strategy, foster unity, and unlock untapped possibilities.

“This partnership represents a shared vision of reimagining what’s possible in cycling and beyond. The future of the sport is here — and we’re building it together.”

Analog AI is also behind the pro cycling outfit’s AI data bot ‘Ana’, which is helping them craft “artificial intelligence solutions centred around human needs, effectively narrowing the gap between potential and reality,” with insiders believing it can transform the team’s performance future and give them an edge in the “artificial intelligence arms race”.

Speaking to Velo, UAE Team Emirates’ performance co-ordinator Jeroen Swart said: “The capabilities [of AI] are crazy. That’s where we’re heading at the moment. It’s in the process of being transformative. So we have to work out how best to utilise that technology and where to get the benefits. That is a very key area that we’re working on.”