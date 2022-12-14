Careless driver jailed for two years for killing “extraordinary” cyclist

The family of cyclist Adrian Hornby, who died following a collision with a driver in May 2020, have paid tribute to an “extraordinary man” who “spread his warmth, kindness and generosity to everyone he met”, as the motorist responsible for his death was sentenced last week to two years in prison.

Mr Hornby was riding his bike on Harewood Avenue, Leeds, shortly after 8am on 27 May 2020, when he was struck by driver Aaron Salloway. The 57-year-old cyclist suffered a serious head injury in the collision. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for ten days before sadly passing away from his injuries on 7 June.

Last Tuesday, motorist Salloway was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving at Leeds Crown Court. The 31-year-old was also disqualified from driving or 35 months, and will have to take an extended test before regaining his licence.

In a statement, Lindsey Pickles, of West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team, urged motorists to concentrate at all times on the road and warned them against using their phones while driving.

“This was a tragic case in which someone has unnecessarily lost their life. Adrian Hornby will be missed by many, including his wife, sons, wider family, and friends,” Investigating Officer DC Pickles said.

“I would urge motorists to be aware of other road users and concentrate on their driving at all times. Distractions whilst driving, such as the use of a mobile phone, not only put drivers themselves at risk but also the lives of others.

“Cyclists and pedestrians are vulnerable road users and motorists should allow extra time to ensure there is enough space to pass and prevent avoidable tragedies like this.”

Following Salloway’s sentencing, Mr Hornby’s family issued a tribute to an “extraordinary” husband and father.

“Adrian was an extraordinary man, blessed with a formidable intelligence, who spread his warmth, kindness and generosity to everyone he met,” the statement reads.

“We never expected to lose him, and that loss is totally heart-breaking.

“Aaron Salloway will have a very brief blip in his life as a consequence of his choices, his follies, but we pay the price.

“The consequences for Adrian, myself as his wife, and our twin sons Rory and Alex, have been catastrophic. Adrian can no longer put his arms around me, say everything will be fine, and make everything right as he always used to do.

“We miss him today, we will him tomorrow and we will miss him for every tomorrow that follows.”