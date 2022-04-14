MP insists route is safe for cyclists because..."I lived to tell the tale"; Poor example or fair enough? Police car stops in cycle lane; Quick-Step DS fined over crash; Amy Pieters still in coma; Wout van art?; Bike theft hotspots + more on the live blog

An emergency? Nowhere else to park? I couldn't see the police around. The car was parked on the cycle track, Preston Road this morning. Sets a poor example @sussex_police, and at a point that's a bottleneck even on a good day. What do you reckon @SussexPCC ? pic.twitter.com/KnGPNladkS — Becky Reynolds (@Bexonabike) April 13, 2022

There is probably more nuance to the matter than a simple good/bad question suggests: is there an emergency? How serious is the emergency? Will stopping in a bike lane cause less harm than not immediately attending an incident? Etc. Etc. BUT...

Becky Reynolds snapped this photo on Preston Road, one of the main routes in and out of Brighton. She couldn't see an emergency, obviously doesn't mean there wasn't one, and "couldn't see the police around". She said it "sets a poor example and at a point that's a bottleneck even on a good day".

I'd say we're probably safe to conclude that if there is no emergency then yes, clearly this is a bad example, but what did other riders have to say?

This was there at lunch time with cars parked on the pavement all around with seeming impunity. They should park in the road. Not sure why pedestrians and cyclists should suffer when there's plenty of space for cars — Chris Todd 🇺🇦 #BuildBackBetter #FBPE (@ecochris_todd) April 13, 2022

Everyone loves an obstacle course 😂 in seriousness though this cycle lane is horribly designed and below capacity without cars in it — Harry Pinder (@HPinder500) April 13, 2022

Truly shameful and embarrassing. Yet another example of how little respect there is for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists even among those whose job it is to protect it and enforce the law. — Brighton Naked Bike Ride (WNBR Brighton) (@WNBRbrighton) April 13, 2022

So you couldn’t ‘see’ them? Maybe they were inside a building dealing with an emergency? — Stuinbrighton (@StupotManch) April 14, 2022

I guess without the context it's all speculation...were they at an emergency or enjoying a pizza lunch? I wonder if Sussex Police will comment and clear it up?

Elsewhere in Sussex...happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday to...Dane Road pothole...happy birthday to you...