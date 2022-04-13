Check out 12 show-stopping bikes from Sea Otter Classic 2022: Specialized, Giant, Canyon, Scott & loads more

The Sea Otter Classic in California is the biggest cycling festival in the world and it's chock-full of bikes from both big brands and more niche manufacturers. Here are some of the most interesting road and gravel bikes that we spotted this year...

Specialized S-Works Diverge

We reviewed the Specialized Diverge Expert Carbon last year and Stu said it was “a blast to ride” and described the SWAT storage compartment in the frame as “a touch of class”.

The top-level S-Works Diverge frame shown here is made from what Specialized calls FACT 11r carbon. It is about 100g lighter than the FACT 9r used for the Expert and is said to offer the same level of stiffness. Specialized says the S-Works frame hits the scales at under 1,000g fully painted.

Of course, you have to pay extra for it. The complete Specialized S-Works Diverge, built up with a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset, is £11,600.

www.specialized.com

Moots Routt YBB

Moots’ Routt YBB titanium gravel bike comes with a micro-suspension system at the back that relies on chainstay flex, and space for tyres up to 50mm wide.

This one is built up with an MRP Baxter fork with 40mm of travel.

moots.com

Pratt x Sweat

This is a steel bike made by Pratt frameworks – a boutique brand from Rhode Island – for the LA Sweat women’s race team and unveiled for the first time at Sea Otter.

The team will be racing the American Criterium Series on this bike.

www.prattframeworks.com

Scott Addict Gravel

Scott unveiled the redesigned Addict Gravel last year, giving it a new geometry, increased tyre clearance (to 45mm), and a claimed frame weight of just 930g.

The cable routing is fully internal.

www.scott-sports.com

Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc 0

We reviewed the Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc when it first came out, although our model was equipped with a SRAM Red eTap groupset. The one pictured here is built up with new Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2.

It’s lightweight and hugely responsive, putting in a performance that is absolutely stunning.

www.giant-bicycles.com

Masi Brunello GRX 11

The Masi Brunello is an aluminium gravel bike with a dropped driveside chainstay, full-carbon fork, and clearance for tyres up to 45mm wide.

This 1x version is built up with a mix of Shimano GRX (RX400, 600, and 800) components.

harobikes.com

Vielo V+1 Race Edition

We told you about the Vielo V+1 Race Edition last week so check out that story for all the details.

Loads of tiny V+1s pepper the fades between the different frame colours.

www.vielo.cc

Niner MCR 9 RDO

Do you know what the MCR stands for? Magic Carpet Ride. That gives you an idea of where Niner is coming from here. This carbon fibre gravel bike comes with 50mm of rear suspension that’s designed to provide off-road comfort and control. www.ninerbikes.com

Canyon Grizl CF SL 8

Canyon offers the Grail as its lightweight race/speed focused gravel lineup with the Grizl introduced early last year for tougher terrain and extensive trips.

off.road.cc reviewed the model shown here and described it as “comfortable and well-specced with great tyre clearances, but the geometry is more road than adventure”.

www.canyon.com

BlackHeart Allroad Ti

BlackHeart’s Allroad Ti is made from double-butted 3Al-2.5V titanium with curved seatstays that are designed to smooth the ride and clearance for 700C tyres up to 40mm wide. The fork on this model is custom painted by MPH Paint while the wheels are Hunt 60 Limitless.

blackheartbikeco.com

Masi Tavolo GRX

The Tavolo is built around a double-butted chromoly steel frame and a full-carbon fork.

This model has a 2x Shimano GRX drivetrain and TRP’s HY/RD cable-actuated hydraulic disc brakes. Haro owns the US rights to the Masi Bicycles name and these bikes don’t have a UK distributor.

harobikes.com

Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0

Giant has revamped its Revolt composite gravel bikes for 2022 with an updated geometry that’s designed to aid speed and efficiency on the rough stuff, and a 'flip chip' rear dropout that lets riders adjust the wheelbase to fine-tune the bike’s handling for different riding styles and terrain.

This top-level model (£4,999) is built up with Shimano’s GRX RX-800 groupset in a 2x configuration.

www.giant-bicycles.com