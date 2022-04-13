Support road.cc

Check out 12 show-stopping bikes from Sea Otter Classic 2022: Specialized, Giant, Canyon, Scott & loads more

Take a look at stunning bikes in carbon, titanium and steel from the world's biggest bike festival
by Mat Brett
Wed, Apr 13, 2022 12:54
The Sea Otter Classic in California is the biggest cycling festival in the world and it's chock-full of bikes from both big brands and more niche manufacturers. Here are some of the most interesting road and gravel bikes that we spotted this year...

Specialized S-Works Diverge

2022 Sea Otter Specialized Diverge - 1.jpeg

We reviewed the Specialized Diverge Expert Carbon last year and Stu said it was “a blast to ride” and described the SWAT storage compartment in the frame as “a touch of class”. 

The top-level S-Works Diverge frame shown here is made from what Specialized calls FACT 11r carbon. It is about 100g lighter than the FACT 9r used for the Expert and is said to offer the same level of stiffness. Specialized says the S-Works frame hits the scales at under 1,000g fully painted. 

2022 Sea Otter Specialized Diverge - 2.jpeg

Of course, you have to pay extra for it. The complete Specialized S-Works Diverge, built up with a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset, is £11,600.
www.specialized.com

Moots Routt YBB

2022 Sea Otter Moots Routt YBB - 1.jpeg

Moots’ Routt YBB titanium gravel bike comes with a micro-suspension system at the back that relies on chainstay flex, and space for tyres up to 50mm wide.

2022 Sea Otter Moots Routt YBB - 4.jpeg

This one is built up with an MRP Baxter fork with 40mm of travel.

2022 Sea Otter Moots Routt YBB - 1 (1).jpeg

moots.com

Pratt x Sweat 

2022 Sea Otter Pratt x Sweat - 1 (1).jpeg

This is a steel bike made by Pratt frameworks – a boutique brand from Rhode Island – for the LA Sweat women’s race team and unveiled for the first time at Sea Otter. 

2022 Sea Otter Pratt x Sweat - 3.jpeg

The team will be racing the American Criterium Series on this bike. 
www.prattframeworks.com

Scott Addict Gravel

2022 Sea Otter Scott Addict Gravel - 1.jpeg

Scott unveiled the redesigned Addict Gravel last year, giving it a new geometry, increased tyre clearance (to 45mm), and a claimed frame weight of just 930g.

2022 Sea Otter Scott Addict Gravel - 2.jpeg

The cable routing is fully internal.
www.scott-sports.com

Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc 0

2022 Sea Otter Giant TCR - 1 (1).jpeg

We reviewed the Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc when it first came out, although our model was equipped with a SRAM Red eTap groupset. The one pictured here is built up with new Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Di2. 

2022 Sea Otter Giant TCR - 3 (1).jpeg

It’s lightweight and hugely responsive, putting in a performance that is absolutely stunning.
www.giant-bicycles.com

Masi Brunello GRX 11

2022 Sea Otter Masi Brunello GRX 11 - 1.jpeg

The Masi Brunello is an aluminium gravel bike with a dropped driveside chainstay, full-carbon fork, and clearance for tyres up to 45mm wide.

2022 Sea Otter Masi Brunello GRX 11 - 2.jpeg

This 1x version is built up with a mix of Shimano GRX (RX400, 600, and 800) components.
harobikes.com

Vielo V+1 Race Edition

2022 Sea Otter Vielo V+1 - 1.jpeg

We told you about the Vielo V+1 Race Edition last week so check out that story for all the details.

2022 Sea Otter Vielo V+1 - 8.jpeg

Loads of tiny V+1s pepper the fades between the different frame colours.
www.vielo.cc

Niner MCR 9 RDO

2022 Sea Otter Niner - 1.jpeg

Do you know what the MCR stands for? Magic Carpet Ride. That gives you an idea of where Niner is coming from here. This carbon fibre gravel bike comes with 50mm of rear suspension that’s designed to provide off-road comfort and control. www.ninerbikes.com

Canyon Grizl CF SL 8

2022 Sea Otter Canyon Grizl CF SL 8 - 1 (1).jpeg

Canyon offers the Grail as its lightweight race/speed focused gravel lineup with the Grizl introduced early last year for tougher terrain and extensive trips.

off.road.cc reviewed the model shown here and described it as “comfortable and well-specced with great tyre clearances, but the geometry is more road than adventure”. 
www.canyon.com

BlackHeart Allroad Ti

2022 Sea Otter BlackHeart - 1.jpeg

BlackHeart’s Allroad Ti is made from double-butted 3Al-2.5V titanium with curved seatstays that are designed to smooth the ride and clearance for 700C tyres up to 40mm wide. The fork on this model is custom painted by MPH Paint while the wheels are Hunt 60 Limitless.
blackheartbikeco.com

Masi Tavolo GRX

2022 Sea Otter Masi Tavolo GRX - 1.jpeg

The Tavolo is built around a double-butted chromoly steel frame and a full-carbon fork.

2022 Sea Otter Masi Tavolo GRX - 4.jpeg

This model has a 2x Shimano GRX drivetrain and TRP’s HY/RD cable-actuated hydraulic disc brakes. Haro owns the US rights to the Masi Bicycles name and these bikes don’t have a UK distributor.
harobikes.com

Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0

2022 Sea Otter Giant Revolt - 1.jpeg

Giant has revamped its Revolt composite gravel bikes for 2022 with an updated geometry that’s designed to aid speed and efficiency on the rough stuff, and a 'flip chip' rear dropout that lets riders adjust the wheelbase to fine-tune the bike’s handling for different riding styles and terrain. 

2022 Sea Otter Giant Revolt - 3.jpeg

This top-level model (£4,999) is built up with Shimano’s GRX RX-800 groupset in a 2x configuration.
www.giant-bicycles.com

The Sea Otter Classic

2022 Sea Otter overview

The Sea Otter Classic – or the Life Time Sea Otter Classic Presented by Continental, if you want to be formal about it – is an annual cycling festival that takes place over four days outside Monterey, California, USA. It is said to be the world’s largest cycling festival with nearly 10,000 professional and amateur athletes taking part in gran fondos and a race programme that covers road, mountain bike, and gravel. The Sea Otter Classic also hosts the world’s largest consumer bike expo. 
www.seaotterclassic.com

2022 Sea Otter
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

