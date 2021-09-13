Ribble reportedly being prepared for sale by private equity owners

Ribble, which celebrates is 125th anniversary next year, is reportedly being prepared for sale by its owners.
Sky News reports that private equity firm True Capital has hired investment banking firm Stifel to look for buyers for Cyclesport North Limited, which owns the brand.
True Capital took control of Ribble in 2015 and since then has installed a new management team and launched a new brand identity and website and expanded the company’s range to include clothing.
> Ribble Cycles bought by True Capital investment firm
The company has also raised its international profile through new websites for Germany and Australia, and has opened its first-ever standalone stores – at Bluewater in Kent, the Mailbox in Birmingham, the Victoria Centre in Nottingham and Clitheroe, Lancashire.
In its latest accounts, covering the year to 1 November 2020, Cyclesport North Limited saw turnover rise by 92.5 per cent to reach £18.3 million.
Gross profit was £5.9 million, although the company, which now employs more than 100 staff as a result of its expansion, made an operating loss of £0.08 million.
Growth was said to be due to raising awareness of the Ribble range primarily through digital marketing channels.
Just last month, the Preston-based company launched its flagship Ultra road bike, designed with the aim of being “the fastest aero road bike in the real world.”
> Ribble launch radical new Ultra aero road bike (+ video)
All it takes is for someone to have and use a knife....
Same freezing problem on mine. Keep having to press all the buttons to reset it. Gone back to using my ancient Garmin.
I recently had a similar experience with a better outcome....
That's not really true, It's true that the membrane alone will keep you dry, but without the water repelling coating the water won't bead, so you...
I have ridden a number of Sportives over the years (large and small) as well as numerous club runs (both in tidy groups and a little scattered...
With the current driver shortages, he's probably fine getting another job and I suspect he'll have kept his by agreeing to apologise....
Indeed as is demolishing street furniture, mounted on the pavement. only luck it was a lamp post and not a person.
I'm intrigued by this line "expanded the company’s range to include clothing" as there isn't any clothing offer on their website at the moment and,...
I guess it depends on where they are driving. On unlit roads with drivers using full beam, they should pick out most things. In an urban...
My SRAM Red eTap v1 derailleurs, shifters and brakes cost me £550. ...