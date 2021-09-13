Five cool things coming soon from Fizik, dhb, Le Col, Vulpine and Monton Sports

What an incredibly gripping Tour of Britain—and great to see so many of the British Continental riders tearing it up with Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe. Aside from watching the racing, our team of testers have been out riding wearing some neat kit that has recently landed at the road.cc offices, here’s a selection of the coolest…

£100

With a relaxed cut, these jeans made from 11.2oz raw denim are designed to be comfortable both on and off the bike. A raised rear waistband should keep these in place while riding and knee darts allow for ease of movement.

The jeans also feature a handy D-lock loop on the rear waistband as well as reflective piping on the rear pockets for added visibility. George Hill has been testing these on city rides and his full report is on the way…

www.vulpine.cc

£374.99

This is a racing shoe that prioritises foot stability with its fully adjustable plantar support system, the Dynamic Arch Support 2.0, to adapt to the individual’s foot shape for maximising performance. This is because when the plantar fascia is properly supported, the medial arch stiffens, allowing for efficient power transfer Fizik explains.

The Vento Stabilita also feature 2 of Boa’s Li2 B dials, a uni-directional carbon outsole with a stiffness index rating of 10 and weigh in at 439g for the pair. George Hill has been testing and his full report is landing soon…

www.extrauk.co.uk

£35

Wind tunnel tested and developed with McLaren experts, these socks feature “Aero Channelled Speed” air tripping fabrics across the upper for going faster.

A silicone gripper keeps the socks high and Le Col says the hex construction base has improved breathability. Stuart Kerton has been testing these speedy socks and his verdict is coming soon…

lecol.cc

£200

The Pro Joes 3-in-1-jacket is windproof, thermal and treated with a DWR coating for keeping you warm, dry and comfortable on cold and wet days. It’s also incredibly versatile with its removable quilted gilet inner layer. Other details include double layered sleeve cuffs for sealing out the cold and two front pockets.

Stuart Kerton will be testing this jacket when the cold properly hits, so expect to see his review at the beginning of the winter season.

www.montonsports.co.uk

£36

Redeveloped over two years, dhb’s Aeron Rain Defence collection protects against the rain and road spray. Using bluesign approved fabrics, the leg warmers are a versatile bit of kit in this range. Fewer seams are used for greater comfort and silicone backed elasticated grippers should keep the warmers in place.

www.wiggle.co.uk

