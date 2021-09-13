Near Miss of the Day 635: “Absolute moron” overtakes cyclists during sportive

By definition, the videos in our Near Miss of the Day series feature examples of poor driving – but there should be a special award for the type of stupidity displayed by this overtaking cyclists participating in a sportive in Northern Ireland – and having to brake to a halt to avoid hitting another car head-on.
It happened during yesterday’s Tour of Strangford in County Down, a charity sportive organised by Ards Cycling Club and featuring 80 and 50 mile routes around Strangford Lough, the largest sea inlet in Britain and Ireland.
The clip was sent to us by road.cc reader Paul, who described the driver as “an absolute moron” – it’s hard not to agree with that.
