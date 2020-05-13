XR planning pop-up cycle lane smash-and-grab; Anger over government's mixed messaging as Londoners filmed on packed buses; Ambitious post-coronavirus cycling + walking plans for Liverpool; Lockdown exercise rules change in England + more on the live blog

Let's #ReclaimTheStreets from toxic traffic #NoGoingBack "#ExtinctionRebellion campaigners will set about creating scores of pop-up bike lanes & walking routes in towns & cities across the UK this weekend"https://t.co/CvQ9lW2eZv — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) May 13, 2020

Armed with chalk, spray paint and even toilet plungers to separate out cycle lanes (we've heard this one before), the climate activists say they will take to the streets to make their own bike lanes and extra space for pedestrians this weekend to bring about the "radical change" that is needed.

XR's Caspar Hughes told I News: “We need to be highlighting to local authorities which are doing nothing that they have just got weeks now to prepare city and town centres to make it safe for people to get out and [remain] physically distanced.

“We need to highlight the depth of the problem. Virtually every town and street with any public facility - whether that is a shop or a pub or a library - will need to be changed to allow people to walk and physically distance safely.”

It's unclear how local authorities plan to respond if the action goes ahead, but a spokesperson for London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said that their Streetspace plan is already working on making the streets safer for cyclists, and that "any unofficial action could jeopardise this and put people in danger.”