XR planning pop-up cycle lane smash-and-grab; Anger over government's mixed messaging as Londoners filmed on packed buses; Ambitious post-coronavirus cycling + walking plans for Liverpool; Lockdown exercise rules change in England + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
I just use polarising sunglasses, because that really does make a difference - I think they have an orangey-brownish tint. Polarising cuts the...
simply "buying bikes" is not an option for many who use bus services in normal times, let alone when may of these workers would have been put on 80...
Given the current situation and the fact you've only been using your road bike for two months I'd say hang fire for now. Like any footwear you'll...
Thanks, I didn't realise there was a gravel/adventure bike category also. I guess the tyre size was my main concern but having the option to change...
Do bikes with disc brakes need their rear calipers removing to fit? * * The original Neo (nice as it is) does and it's a pita .
HMRC may well deem him as Domiciled and/or Resident but not ordinarily resident in the UK, or possibly Domiciled but not resident in the UK, or any...
I'm guessing Gammon does not like cyclists, thinks they should all have a bell as well, and anyway he'll just have to bloody wait until it's...
No they don't, in fact Campag hydraulic calipers have more pad-to-disc clearance than any other, at 0.6mm a side. Plenty of room for expansion due...
Best comment on this website that I've read in weeks, biker phil. The sooner more people wake up and realise that the COVID-19 crisis represents...
You can get a computerised fit in a few shops. You sit on some seat - it takes readings, then you input some basic stats of height, weight etc and...