XR planning pop-up cycle lane smash-and-grab; Anger over government's mixed messaging as Londoners filmed on packed buses; Ambitious post-coronavirus cycling + walking plans for Liverpool; Lockdown exercise rules change in England + more on the live blog

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and Simon MacMichael adding some pearls of wisdom later this evening...
Wed, May 13, 2020 08:02
16
leeds pop-up bike lane 2.PNG
10:51
Cars in pop-up cycle lanes: it didn't take long

Hopefully the driver of this vehicle is dealt with accordingly.

10:15
Extinction Rebellion set to make their own pop-up cycle lanes this weekend, saying government's plans don't go far enough

Armed with chalk, spray paint and even toilet plungers to separate out cycle lanes (we've heard this one before), the climate activists say they will take to the streets to make their own bike lanes and extra space for pedestrians this weekend to bring about the "radical change" that is needed. 

XR's Caspar Hughes told I News: “We need to be highlighting to local authorities which are doing nothing that they have just got weeks now to prepare city and town centres to make it safe for people to get out and [remain] physically distanced.

“We need to highlight the depth of the problem. Virtually every town and street with any public facility - whether that is a shop or a pub or a library - will need to be changed to allow people to walk and physically distance safely.”

It's unclear how local authorities plan to respond if the action goes ahead, but a spokesperson for London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said that their Streetspace plan is already working on making the streets safer for cyclists, and that "any unofficial action could jeopardise this and put people in danger.”

09:28
Basso release ‘Reflect’ edition of the Diamante SV
Basso Diamante SV Edit-2

Jack really liked Basso’s Diamante SV frameset when he reviewed it and the Italian brand has just announced a new opal white colour “in an effort to add light and allow reflection in what is undoubtedly a dark period.”

Basso has created the paint scheme to match “the pseudo-chromatic optical effect” of the opal gemstone. Basso says that “the internal structure of both the mineral and the Basso developed paint technique diffract light, creating a ‘play-of-colour’ that discretely shows the entire spectrum of coloured light, depending on the angle of reflection. Such a resemblance to the precious mineral comes from not only the Basso developed paint but also the technique with which is applied.

Basso Diamante SV Edit-1

To create this colour, Basso used “five separate layers of different paints and different application techniques coated with a specifically developed transparent layer that protects the integrity of the colour while not inhibiting the light’s diffraction.”

If you like shiny things too, head to basso.com

08:57
Anger over government's mixed messaging as Londoners filmed head back to work on packed buses

While the government have advised those returning to work to cycle and walk where possible, as Grant Shapps put it yesterday, many people were seen piling onto buses and tubes in the capital this morning... but with large portions of London and other cities in the UK still badly lacking cycling infrastructure, and the message to return to work perhaps overriding the part about commuting safely, it's been argued that many don't have a choice. 

If the government are serious about the public avoiding public transport as they return to work, arguably they need to do better.

08:45
Liverpool unveil ambitious plans for vast post-coronavirus cycling and walking network

The Mayor of the city has announced plans for up to 100km of pop-up cycling infrastructure, more 20mph zones and increased pedestrianisation. The two major corridors set to get temporary cycle lanes are Sefton Park Perimeter and West Derby Road Route. 

Mayor Joe Anderson told The Liverpool Echo: “The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our way of life beyond imagination but the challenges it has presented has also provided us with a once in a lifetime opportunity to reimagine how we use and travel within our cities.

“We are already doing much to alter how people use Liverpool city centre but we must now go further than we ever dreamed possible and use our highways network in a way which balances the needs of our economy, our health and our environment.

“This £2m programme for temporary cycle lanes and part-pedestrianisation is just one step on the long road to recovery but hopefully it will provide businesses and their workforce strong alternatives if they don’t want to use public transport and don’t have access to a car.”

07:01
Exercise rules change in England: what will you be doing with your 'unlimited exercise'?

The new guidelines now allow you to ride with one person from outside your household... will that change anything for you? Read our Q+A on what's changed for cyclists to make sure you're up to speed. 

08:30
"Don't be this guy", say Avon and Somerset Police as close pass shocker is captured on camera

The south west police force posted this to remind drivers of their responsibilities when passing cyclists... perhaps a hefty fine and points would be nice to go along with that 'reminder' in the post though?

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

