Great sportsmanship as smiling Pogačar congratulates Vingegaard on taking yellow (+ reaction to one of the great Tour stages); Meltdown over 20mph speed limits; Magnus Cort being weird; Man with TWO bikes on M62; Mountain porn + more on the live blog

So, as expected, last night the Welsh Parliament voted through a new law to introduce a nation-wide default 20mph speed limit on all restricted roads from September 2023, bringing the old limit down from 30mph and becoming the first UK nation to do so...

The Senedd has just voted to make 20mph the default local speed limit from September 2022. A historic step that will save lives and improve communities. pic.twitter.com/COAZClyCpR — Lee Waters MS (@Amanwy) July 12, 2022

"The evidence is clear," climate change minister Julie James said afterwards. "Decreasing speeds not only reduces accidents and saves lives, but helps improve people's quality of life – making our streets and communities a safer and more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians, while helping reduce our environmental impact."

And while our readership seemed to be pretty positive about the move...

I think this is a really good move. 👍 https://t.co/R19OSZpiCp — Cllr Al Bayliss 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Al_BaylissLD) July 12, 2022

Great idea and glad they had the guts to make this happen. — Gavin (@bluejuice69) July 12, 2022

Certain sections of society have not. Cue the fury...

Welsh Conservatives spread pictures across social media with the tag line 'Labour Slowing Wales Down!' (altered by one reply to Slowing Wales Down... to save children's lives)...

Hmmmm, that's awkward.

A motoring podcaster claimed: "Ah, Wales. Where there is so very little evidence they make a difference, in fact increase emissions and don't get an uptick in active travel, you’re going for it. This is what happens when belief takes over reality."

That fact-checkers' favourite "Great Reset" got another airing too...something something war on drivers something something...

No. They are taking the speed limit of 30mph in built up areas & lowering it to 20mph. Its to save lives, not whatever the hell your banging on about. — Nikki ☭ 🏴‍☠️ (@foggybrain) July 12, 2022

The replies were fun, in an incredibly concerning way, too...

@MarkDrakeford

I hope your now going to introduce number plates for pedal cycles, so they can be traced when they break the #20splenty rules? — Richard Davies (@JIGSAW_72) July 13, 2022

Waste of money. They can't police existing speed limits, this is about an abuse of imaginary power. It started with Covid regulations, they will never let go till they turn Eales to a communist state.

To all those still voting Labour in Wales, I hold you responsible. — Patriotic Bear (@stamf0rd) July 12, 2022

Which prompted this...

And lastly, a joke (we hope)...