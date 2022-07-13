Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Great sportsmanship as smiling Pogačar congratulates Vingegaard on taking yellow (+ reaction to one of the great Tour stages); Meltdown over 20mph speed limits; Magnus Cort being weird; Man with TWO bikes on M62; Mountain porn + more on the live blog

After the weekend's rest and two warm-up days keeping the legs spinning through road.cc news coverage Dan Alexander is ready for a double-header of monster Alpine live blog days. Will he get dropped before the sprinters? Almost certainly... ...
Wed, Jul 13, 2022 08:59
78
Great sportsmanship as smiling Pogačar congratulates Vingegaard on taking yellow (+ reaction to one of the great Tour stages); Meltdown over 20mph speed limits; Magnus Cort being weird; Man with TWO bikes on M62; Mountain porn + more on the live blog
16:19
What happens when a Tour de France rider HATES their bike, kit or the Yellow Jersey?

16:10
15:56
Great respect as smiling Tadej Pogačar congratulates Vingegaard on taking yellow

How gracious in defeat would you have been if you'd minutes earlier, at the end of an epic mountain stage, pedalled squares up 10km of Alpine high-altitude suffering, losing time on all your major rivals and watching the main one take your yellow jersey?

Not as gracious as Tadej Pogačar, I'd suggest...

After the UAE Team Emirates leader had finished resting his exhausted head on his stem and brought his heart rate back down to a somewhat normal, he went back to find Vingegaard, shaking his hand and congratulating him on an impressive win. Although it did prompt some Danish fans to warn Jonas to quickly sanitise his hands...UAE's covid record and all...

Here are some of the nicer comments...

And to think that wasn't even the Queen Stage... same time and place tomorrow... 

16:11
07:39
It's the "unrelenting war on drivers" (apparently) — meltdown over 20mph speed limits

So, as expected, last night the Welsh Parliament voted through a new law to introduce a nation-wide default 20mph speed limit on all restricted roads from September 2023, bringing the old limit down from 30mph and becoming the first UK nation to do so...

 "The evidence is clear," climate change minister Julie James said afterwards. "Decreasing speeds not only reduces accidents and saves lives, but helps improve people's quality of life – making our streets and communities a safer and more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians, while helping reduce our environmental impact."

And while our readership seemed to be pretty positive about the move...

Certain sections of society have not. Cue the fury...

Welsh Conservatives spread pictures across social media with the tag line 'Labour Slowing Wales Down!' (altered by one reply to Slowing Wales Down... to save children's lives)...

Hmmmm, that's awkward.

 A motoring podcaster claimed: "Ah, Wales. Where there is so very little evidence they make a difference, in fact increase emissions and don't get an uptick in active travel, you’re going for it. This is what happens when belief takes over reality."

That fact-checkers' favourite "Great Reset" got another airing too...something something war on drivers something something...

The replies were fun, in an incredibly concerning way, too...

Which prompted this...

And lastly, a joke (we hope)...

15:02
Working hard or hardly working?
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by road.cc (@road.cc)

15:01
GC after stage 11

We're all supporting Romain Bardet, right? 

14:46
Tadej Pogačar cracks — Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 11 and rides into yellow

DRAMA...

We have a new yellow jersey: Jonas Vingegaard. The Jumbo-Visma Dane finished off a spectacular stage with a devastating attack, sweeping up the rest of the breakaway and leaving Tadej Pogačar pedalling squares further down the mountain. By the finish Pogačar had been passed by Geraint Thomas, David Gaudu, Adam Yates (and also finished behind earlier attackers Nairo Quintana and Romain Bardet).

The Slovenian lost 2:51 to new race leader Vingegaard, 1:13 to Thomas.

14:11
Col du Granon
13:26
Could everyone stop attacking?

It quietened down for a second, came back together, now they're back kicking energy gels out of each other. Roglič has been distanced by the latest attack, from the yellow jersey himself. Now it's just Pog and Vingegaard left in the group of GC favourites...

I'm getting quite peckish so, to quote Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels: "Could everyone stop getting shot (out the back of the Tour de France)?!" Just for 15 minutes please...

12:58
FIREWORKS

You know in a normal bike race in the mountains when the group starts with everyone then slowly whittles down to the strongest few on the final climb? Yep, well tear that idea up...

The big names are on the Galibier and trading punches. Roglič has attacked a couple of times, Pog chased, Vingegaard attacked, Pog followed, Pogačar attacked, Jumbo-Visma and Geraint Thomas followed...oh for goodness' sake even as I write this Vingegaard's gone again...pulled back...now Roglič goes!!!

They're six minutes behind the break and only on the lower slopes of the second climb of the day. Is anyone going to be left at the finish?

Can we please have some calm so I can get some lunch?

12:42
Jumbo-Visma go long

Here's the moment Tiesj Benoot and Primož Roglič darted out the peloton midway up the Col du Télégraphe. No problem for Ineos and Pog just yet, that was closed fairly easily. Benoot is back to keeping the pace high on the front.

Up the road, teammate Wout van Aert is in position for a breakaway stage win or later teammate duty. He's just crossed the first climb and will be soon onto the Galibier. Pierre Latour won the KOM points sprint ahead of Warren Barguil and current polka dots wearer Simon Geschke.

Having gone on the attack from the gun, Mathieu van der Poel has now abandoned the Tour. He'll be back in better form at some point soon, no doubt.

12:41
Meanwhile at Alpe d'Huez
11:43
Mountain porn

Everyone's favourite bit of squiggly tarmac...

11:39
10:35
Is it 'cross season already?
Van der Poel Van Aert Tour de France (GCN Eurosport)

Someone give Tom Pidcock a nudge, he must have missed the cyclocross breakaway memo...

Yes, these two have gone on the attack from the gun on stage 11. I mean, why wouldn't you with 150km of horrible mountains ahead? It'll be interesting to see if Wout calls it quits after the intermediate sprint in 15km. Naturally, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl are chasing. It's like the Classics all over...

10:13
10:07
It's that time of the year when Geraint Thomas (and his namesake) shine

I'd rather be Geraint Thomas than the Jon Jones, but not the Jon Jones, who shoots to social media prominence every time the former UFC champion hits the headlines for the wrong reasons...

09:49
£6,000 raised after horrific crash leaves rider needing extensive dental work
Paschal GoFundMe

Last Friday, Paschal knocked out six teeth, dislocated his jaw and suffered inner and outer mouth lacerations in a severe crash. More than £6,000 has been raised in the days since, over half of the fundraising target of £12,000 to cover the cost of dental work (not covered by the NHS) at a price of minimum £2,000 per tooth...

The crash led to an emergency CT scan at St Thomas’ Hospital, and a transfer to King's College London for specialist care from the Maxillofacial team. Luckily, there were no lifelong damages to the head, neck or spine, just a quite eye-watering dental bill to come...

Link to GoFundMe...

10:13
09:41
Cyclist WITH TWO BIKES pulled over by police on the M6
M6 (via StreetView)

A man with two bikes was pulled over by police near Junction 6 of the M6 in Birmingham. Rady Salim, operations manager for National Highways, said: “This seems to have been a case of a cyclist using the M6 after following a map on his phone. We'd always remind people to familiarise themselves with the law.”

The Birmingham Mail said it was unclear why the man had two bikes and shared pictures of police speaking to him at around 12.50pm yesterday.

09:35
The bike of today's stage winner? EDIT: THIS AGED EXCEPTIONALLY WELL

Granted Vingegaard was on a Cervelo S3 today. It's potentially one of the Tour de France-winning bikes anyway, give us a break... 

09:06
Count the cyclists
08:57
Tour de France mountain showdown

It's time...

TdF 2022 Stage 11 profile

Much of the day's racing will be decided above 2,000m and also in sweltering heat...

After 40km of flat, including a well-placed intermediate sprint, the peloton will ascend the Lacets de Montvernier, giving us all the most TV-friendly pictures of the Tour... 

Anyone dropped here might as well pack it in and hop in the team car to save themselves the struggle: Col du Télégraphe (11.9km @ 7.1 per cent), straight into the Galibier (17.7km @ 6.9 per cent and topping out at 2,642m above sea level), finally a return to the Col du Granon for the first time in decades... 11.3km @ 9.2 per cent and climbing to a finish line altitude of 2,413m above sea level.

Can Jumbo-Visma and Ineos crack Pogačar?

08:45
Magnus Cort talks erections, farm animals & improved skin in utterly bizarre post-stage win Instagram

What is going on?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Magnus Cort (@magnuscort)

Apparently it's all to do with a post he was told to swiftly delete when he raced for Astana a few years back when he, essentially, wrote this exact endorsement about a bit of team kit. By the standard of some press releases we see, those claims are pretty humble...

Insert jokes about Cannondale's stiffest ever ride, helmets and it all being a hard sell...

08:39
Building Romain Bardet's Tour de France Bike — The All-New SCOTT Foil RC

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments