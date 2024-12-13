Standard slams “homicidal cyclists charging at pedestrians”… with image showing motorist about to hit cyclists on bike lane; Evenepoel says his shoulder is “pretty much destroyed”; Brutalist ‘brifters’ blasted by baffled bicyclists + more on the live blog

It’s not the Daily Mail, it’s not The Telegraph. Golly, it’s not even The Times. It’s The Standard, who’ve blown the windows open with a solid showing in this month’s anti-cycling column, crossing off all the usual bingo numbers — and even bringing a whole new level of passion for the game, if I may add.

In a comment piece titled “The London Question: Why is London suddenly full of cyclists charging at pedestrians?” posted in the London Standard last night, columnist Melanie McDonagh charges at the reader, saying: “You see it every day: cyclists ignoring red lights and pedestrian crossings and pedalling furiously on their way as if the lights don’t apply to them. A cycling colleague yesterday witnessed two cyclists colliding at right angles, having run the lights from separate directions. He observed with some gratification that they were both taken to task by an infuriated pedestrian.”

She then mentions that she is observant of this more now than before because she was knocked down by a cyclist and hurt at Ludgate Hill. The cyclist also fell down his bike, and was surrounded by indignant riders, who shouted at him: “You’re the kind of prick who gives the rest of us a bad name,” even offering her to be witnesses should she press charges.

She didn’t though, as she was “shaken” and “just wanted to get away”. However, she claims that with this incident, she was added to the “thousands of pedestrians whose accidents with cyclists are not recorded”.

She added that the official 7 per cent figure injuries to pedestrians being caused by cyclists is a “guaranteed underestimate” — a figure that was the foundation for Olympian and England’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Chris Boardman to proclaim that “more people are killed by lightning, or cows”.

McDonagh continues: “The psychology of the bad cyclist isn’t hard to discern; he (sorry, but it’s usually a he) is so conscious of his own vulnerability vis a vis cars that he feels that he can regard the rules of the road with latitude since his objective is to avoid getting on the wrong side of a turning car. He’s unconscious of the fact that there is another party just as vulnerable to him, viz, the pedestrian crossing the road. And of course, many cyclists, like the rest of us, are in a hurry; most of the ones I see going through red lights — and I see it every day — are plainly in a rush. But I’m afraid red lights apply to two wheels as well as four. A cycle going at high speed can kill you, especially if you’re frail, and that’s not even considering electric bikes which are that bit heavier and faster.”

> "30,000 people are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year, less than three involving a cyclist": Chris Boardman on dangerous cycling

She lays down a number of measures which can be implemented to solve this problem, such as police to deal with offenders on-the-spot (“Have you ever seen a cyclist who jumps red lights pulled over by the police, the way speeding cars are?”), confiscating bikes of red-light jumping cyclists, and if it’s a rider on hire bike, imposing hefty fines on the card details held by the hire bike company, before ending with a deafening blow: “But we must do something about homicidal cyclists. A useful mode of transport has been hijacked by lunatics.”

The whole article is accompanied with a vox pop video too. I’m not going to lie, it’s a painful watch, with some random Londoners asked what I’m assuming must’ve been a loaded question, and sharing suggestions like introducing “speed limits” and “traffic lights”, one person adding: “I’m just scared of cyclists because I’m scared they’re going to steal my phone.”

All of this was shared on Facebook for a wonderful range of anti-cycling comments — with a picture showing a motorist driving across London CS7, as a cyclist has to take aversive action to not get hit…

All’s not lost. There was one comment suggesting the irony of the image: “And yet clearly he picture shows the threat that drivers pose by the simple act of not complying with the requirements of the road markings thereby creating an additional hazard to the cyclists who have to compensate once again.”

One person added: “Hope you also address drivers running red lights and pedestrians crossing against red lights in your articles. Two wrongs don’t make a right, but let’s be honest—everyone does it,” while another said: “The media question: Why is so much of our media owned by off shore billionaires who twist any agenda to suit themselves?Drivers are responsible for 5 hit and runs every day in London.”

As always, feel free to comment what you think about the Standard comment…