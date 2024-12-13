Support road.cc

Standard slams “homicidal cyclists charging at pedestrians”… with image showing motorist about to hit cyclists on bike lane; Evenepoel says his shoulder is “pretty much destroyed”; Brutalist ‘brifters’ blasted by baffled bicyclists + more on the live blog

The X-Mas countdown’s very close to single digits now… Adwitiya’s back to keep you updated with the latest cycling news and views this Friday
Fri, Dec 13, 2024 10:38
16:48
Councillor blasts spending £77,000 of “ring-fenced” roadworks cash on cycling and walking schemes as “unacceptable”
Swallow Hill Road, Barnsley (Google Maps)

Over £77,000 was set aside to repair a “dangerous, deteriorating” road near a housing development, but the council said “meaningful improvement works” would cost “far in excess” of the sum provided by the developers.

> Fuming councillor blasts “unacceptable” decision to spend “ring-fenced” roadworks cash on cycling and walking schemes instead

10:27
Cyclists in London stopped at red light outside marks and spencer - copyright Simon MacMichael
“A useful mode of transport has been hijacked by lunatics”: The Standard goes after “homicidal cyclists” in latest column (and vox pop video)… with image showing motorist about to hit riders by driving across bike lane

It’s not the Daily Mail, it’s not The Telegraph. Golly, it’s not even The Times. It’s The Standard, who’ve blown the windows open with a solid showing in this month’s anti-cycling column, crossing off all the usual bingo numbers — and even bringing a whole new level of passion for the game, if I may add.

In a comment piece titled “The London Question: Why is London suddenly full of cyclists charging at pedestrians?” posted in the London Standard last night, columnist Melanie McDonagh charges at the reader, saying: “You see it every day: cyclists ignoring red lights and pedestrian crossings and pedalling furiously on their way as if the lights don’t apply to them. A cycling colleague yesterday witnessed two cyclists colliding at right angles, having run the lights from separate directions. He observed with some gratification that they were both taken to task by an infuriated pedestrian.”

She then mentions that she is observant of this more now than before because she was knocked down by a cyclist and hurt at Ludgate Hill. The cyclist also fell down his bike, and was surrounded by indignant riders, who shouted at him: “You’re the kind of prick who gives the rest of us a bad name,” even offering her to be witnesses should she press charges.

She didn’t though, as she was “shaken” and “just wanted to get away”. However, she claims that with this incident, she was added to the “thousands of pedestrians whose accidents with cyclists are not recorded”.

She added that the official 7 per cent figure injuries to pedestrians being caused by cyclists is a “guaranteed underestimate” — a figure that was the foundation for Olympian and England’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Chris Boardman to proclaim that “more people are killed by lightning, or cows”.

McDonagh continues: “The psychology of the bad cyclist isn’t hard to discern; he (sorry, but it’s usually a he) is so conscious of his own vulnerability vis a vis cars that he feels that he can regard the rules of the road with latitude since his objective is to avoid getting on the wrong side of a turning car. He’s unconscious of the fact that there is another party just as vulnerable to him, viz, the pedestrian crossing the road. And of course, many cyclists, like the rest of us, are in a hurry; most of the ones I see going through red lights — and I see it every day — are plainly in a rush. But I’m afraid red lights apply to two wheels as well as four. A cycle going at high speed can kill you, especially if you’re frail, and that’s not even considering electric bikes which are that bit heavier and faster.”

> "30,000 people are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year, less than three involving a cyclist": Chris Boardman on dangerous cycling

She lays down a number of measures which can be implemented to solve this problem, such as police to deal with offenders on-the-spot (“Have you ever seen a cyclist who jumps red lights pulled over by the police, the way speeding cars are?”), confiscating bikes of red-light jumping cyclists, and if it’s a rider on hire bike, imposing hefty fines on the card details held by the hire bike company, before ending with a deafening blow: “But we must do something about homicidal cyclists. A useful mode of transport has been hijacked by lunatics.”

The whole article is accompanied with a vox pop video too. I’m not going to lie, it’s a painful watch, with some random Londoners asked what I’m assuming must’ve been a loaded question, and sharing suggestions like introducing “speed limits” and “traffic lights”, one person adding: “I’m just scared of cyclists because I’m scared they’re going to steal my phone.”

All of this was shared on Facebook for a wonderful range of anti-cycling comments — with a picture showing a motorist driving across London CS7, as a cyclist has to take aversive action to not get hit…

All’s not lost. There was one comment suggesting the irony of the image: “And yet clearly he picture shows the threat that drivers pose by the simple act of not complying with the requirements of the road markings thereby creating an additional hazard to the cyclists who have to compensate once again.”

One person added: “Hope you also address drivers running red lights and pedestrians crossing against red lights in your articles. Two wrongs don’t make a right, but let’s be honest—everyone does it,” while another said: “The media question: Why is so much of our media owned by off shore billionaires who twist any agenda to suit themselves?Drivers are responsible for 5 hit and runs every day in London.”

As always, feel free to comment what you think about the Standard comment…

16:02
🔈 road.cc Podcast klaxon: Matt Holmes tell us why British cycling needs a reset
road.cc Podcast episode 93

After retiring at the end of 2022 disillusioned with cycling, Holmes made an unlikely return this year riding for himself. On the road.cc Podcast, he discusses the challenges of DIY racing and why he’s optimistic for the future of Britain’s domestic scene...

> “You need a billionaire to say ‘I’ll save the sport’. But that won’t happen”: Matt Holmes on why British cycling needs a reset and his journey from WorldTour pro to the “world’s most reluctant YouTuber”

14:38
Ingrid Components brifters
“This is the week of ugly cycling?”: Brutalist brifters blasted by baffled bicyclists

We had barely managed to recover from the reaction to Colnago’s unveiling of the  Y1Rs, Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates’ new bike that is apparently the “most aerodynamic in the WorldTour”... which is all very well, but that didn’t stop leaked images of the bike going down like a lead balloon on social media due to the unusual aesthetics.

> “What is this atrocity?” Tadej Pogačar’s UAE team slammed for “ugliest kit and bike combo ever” – sponsored by oil giant’s new investment arm… but “at least Pogi won’t have to wear it”, fans say

And now we’ve been dealt a double blow by Ingrid Components, an innovative Italian company that manufactures high performance bicycle parts, releasing their new road ‘brifters’ which allow riders to shift both up and down the cassette with one ‘shifter’ in a unique way as well as braking.

Of course, cyclists are less focused on the function than the form Ingrid have chosen to go with this new design, landing somewhere in the middle of Lego Land, Roblox World, and Minecraft. Or as road.cc editor Jack put it, “the bike industry is in its brutalist phase about 60 years after everyone else”.

Here’s some reaction from our coverage of it…

“When someone says they have a face for radio, this is the equivalent.”

“This is the week of ugly cycling? First place the new Colnago, and now this.”

“Nice design for Roblox! Look horrific from an ergonomic view, hopefully better in use?”

“Designed in-house by Lego. One person let loose with a ruler.”

Ingrid Components brifters and groupset

> A radical new take on road bike shifters or an "ergonomic disaster"? Ingrid road 'brifters' cause a stir as groupset nears production

And some comments on the article:

cyclisto: “I believe that this shape must be the result of the same reason Cybetruck is shaped like that. Easy to make with a stamping press.”

NickSprink: “So are we expecting Ingrid to be the new groupset suppliers to team UAE and Colnago? Seems in keeping with other recent announcements…”

lesterama: “If your bike's not ugly enough already, you now know what to add next.”

Keep the jokes coming, any light reading for a dour Friday afternoon is welcome!

13:45
Cycling UK releases ‘100 Women in Cycling’ list, celebrating 2024’s women who influenced cycling in their own way

Cycling UK has released its 100 Women in Cycling list, spotlighting women from all walks of life and across all levels of cycling who have done their bit to influence cycling and inspire others.

The charity said that it started this list in 2017 to “bring more visibility to women who cycle and to address the gender imbalance that is both real and perceived in cycling”. By highlighting these trailblazing women, the charity aims to motivate the next generation of riders to get on their bikes and make cycling a part of their everyday lives.

> "Those who don't see themselves may feel cycling is not for them": Images of cyclists lack diversity and focus on cycling as leisure rather than transport, researchers suggest

This year’s list ranges from the founder of Africa’s first woman-owned cycling apparel brand, Alice Kivuva, to award-winning author, educator and founder of the Period Positive movement, Chella Quint OBE. Covering everything from grassroots campaigners to business leaders and social media influencers, the awards are given out in four categories, including community champion, sporting hero, cycle influencer, and industry mogul

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive at Cycling UK, said: “Each year I’m blown away by all the remarkable stories we receive of women making lasting, inspirational and transformative change through cycling. It’s a privilege to share these names and give real recognition to the women who have worked so hard to bring their love of cycling to others. 

100 Women in Cycling (CyclingUK)

18-year-old CeCe Balfour, a ride leader for the New Forest Off Road Club, Hampshire, who has learning disabilities, ASD (autism spectrum disorder) and complex needs from Hampshire is one of the women to make the list, said: “Being on the 100 Women in Cycling list is just so fantastic. It makes me happy and proud. I love cycling because it's just so magical. Being out with your friends is so good.”

Ayomide Oluyemi, 29, meanwhile rediscovered cycling in 2020 and now serves on the committee of the North London club Velociposse, leading rides and organising sessions for people of colour and trans and non-binary cyclists, said: “It's a huge honour to be named as a community champion in Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling. I've been following the list closely ever since I got into cycling and it's been a source of inspiration for me, so being included feels extra special.

“I'm fortunate to have a wonderful community of women, trans and non-binary people who showed me the ropes when I first got into cycling, and I still learn from today. I try to pay this forward through coaching skills sessions for my club, Velociposse. Like Cycling UK, we want to get more under-represented groups into cycling, through providing supportive spaces for people to learn in.”

> "The male, white, cycling enthusiast niche has reached its natural limit": Cycling must address lack of diversity, says Bicycle Association

67-year-old Heather Lambert, a founding member and ride leader of Newcastle’s Ride For Their Lives, an international collective of healthcare workers campaigning about the climate crisis and the impact of air pollution in seriously damaging children’s health is also on the list. In 2024, she rode from Newcastle to Birmingham, around London, UK to Paris and Paris to Geneva, to raise awareness of the wide range of illnesses caused by air pollution.

Heather said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be on this list with so many inspirational people who have done incredible things. Riding together with RFTL we discuss what actions are needed to protect the planet; we support each other to speak up about the evidence that air pollution is seriously damaging our health and we advocate for the air we breathe to be cleaner. The people who cycle with us are diverse by age, gender, job, fitness, ability; riding regular or electric bikes. We have fun and try to model how cycling should be, aligning with Cycling UK’s excellent focus on diversity and encouraging anyone to try cycling. If we can’t imagine a better world, how can we fight for it?”

You can see the full list here.

13:19
Trafford named “best council in Manchester” for walking, wheeling and cycling… but erm, what about this “hideous” pothole?

Earlier this week, Trafford was named the “best council in Manchester” after it received over 60 per cent of the votes at the Walk Ride Greater Manchester Awards

While the council was recognised for its commitment to active travel, reflected in its upgraded infrastructure including the introduction of segregated cycle lanes, walkways, and School Streets schemes, where roads are closed to vehicles during school pick-up and drop-off times with limited exceptions — a cyclist has shared image of a “hideous” pothole on Twitter.

Pothole on Edge Lane, Trafford (@CyclingLawyers on Twitter)

Nadia Kerr, a solicitor dealing with cycling crash and serious injury claims and requests, wrote: Congratulations but Trafford Council, can you fix this hideous #pothole on Edge Lane near the junction with Kings Road (outside tram stop). I hit is a few weeks ago and reported it. It’s still there! It’s massive.”

11:34
Remco Evenepoel after surgery (left: His snapped SL-8 after dooring incident, image by Glenn Verlaecke)
“I don’t panic easily, but I do feel a bit anxious at the moment”: Remco Evenepoel says he’ll have to skip “big goals” in early 2025 due to injuries from dooring incident, which left “everything in shoulder region pretty much destroyed”

Remco Evenepoel’s crash last week, after an unfortunate dooring incident with a Belgium Post van during a training ride, has forced him to be hospitalised. Initial reports suggested that it could just be a broken collarbone, however, examinations at the Erasumus Hospital in Anderlecht showed that the injuries were much worse, with the double Olympic champion suffering fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand, as well as contusions on both lungs and a luxation of the clavicle.

> Remco Evenepoel calls for drivers to use Dutch Reach after suffering multiple fractures in dooring incident on training ride

Now, in an interview with Sporza, he has opened up about his condition and what this could mean for the 24-year-old’s upcoming season, saying that while he’s doing alright given the circumstances, he’s feeling “anxious” about his early 2025 programme getting derailed.

“In the shoulder region everything was pretty much destroyed,” Evenepoel, who launched a road safety campaign with bpost urging all drivers to use the ‘Dutch Reach’ to avoid injuring cyclists by dooring them, said. “All ligaments were torn, so that there was a bone floating in my shoulder region, so to speak. That's why the joint has to be fixed properly now.”

“I initially thought it was my collarbone, but when I was straightened up on the chair, I felt that the pain was actually coming from the outside of my shoulder. Unfortunately, the list of damage turned out to be a bit longer.”

remco-evenepoel-wins-2024-olympic-mens-road-race.jpg

Remco Evenepoel after winning the 2024 Paris Olympics road race (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

He added: “In December I'm not allowed to do anything at all, just some movements to keep the joint flexible. On January 6th we have a new scan planned and I will know more.

“I expect a month of intensive work with the physiotherapist and some training on the rollers. And then I hope to be able to train outside from February 1.

“Am I already counting down? I realise that I still have a long way to go. Two months in this period is precious time that I will lose. But that’s how it is.

“I don’t panic easily, but I do feel a bit anxious at the moment about when I’ll be back in shape. I know I can get back into good shape quickly if I start training, but mid-April is still late to be competitive again. 

“Normally a good winter and preparation takes three to four months. I only start in February... Then you only end up in May when you make the calculation. It will therefore be difficult to set goals in the spring.”

Remco Evenepoel, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

Remco Evenepoel at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships

As of now, the first target for the world time trial champion looks in 2025 looks like it’ll be to get competitive on the bike and race the Belgian monument Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but a tilt at victory could still be difficult. He said: "I will certainly do my best to achieve that. With this injury I will unfortunately have to skip races like the Tour of Catalonia or Paris-Nice. Those were big goals for me.”

“Then I hope to be able to ride all four Ardennes classics. I would like to celebrate my return there and I hope to be in good shape to be able to score in Liège. Although I realise that it will still be a tough road.”

“It’s often easy to put on a smile for the cameras, but behind the scenes it's still painful and difficult. It's not my first setback, but it may well be one of the last. It’s really been a year full of ups and downs.”

10:49
10:41
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe launches new jersey for 2025 season

Thoughts on this new kit? I know it’s another blue jersey in the sea of blue shades in the peloton, but your live blog host thinks that it looks smart and nicely done. I think the white is a nice touch with the navy blue, and this praise is coming from someone who has an unholy amount of disdain for Red Bull designs and liveries in Formula 1.

Avatar
Kapelmuur | 16 min ago
1 like

I'd be interested in what anyone who cycles in south Trafford thinks about the 'best in Manchester' claim.

I see very little evidence of cycling infrastructure between Stretford and Altrincham, unless the towpath of the Bridgewater canal counts.

Avatar
Jules59 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

That's not a pothole. This is a pothole...

The road to our hamlet was dry 18 months ago - still awaiting repairs

The water is only a few cm deep except where the cyclist moves over to avoid on-coming traffic and finds this hidden hole.
 

Avatar
Hirsute | 1 hour ago
1 like

Went to fit some easy fit mudguards earlier to find that the existing set are not easy remove. It's a 2mm or 2.5mm bolt which does not look like shifting in a month of Sundays. I think I going to have to drill them out - ouch !

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
4 likes

I can't work up much sympathy for the people complaining that pedestrian-cyclist collisions are under-reported when they don't bother reporting one themselves. It's also notable that the cyclist also hit the ground (skin in the game) and was chastised by other cyclists, so probably a learning opportunity for them (assuming that the collision was avoidable).

Avatar
DoomeFrog | 3 hours ago
5 likes

I work in the city of London 3 days a week near to St Pauls.

Each time I walk from City Thameslink to my place of work and cyclist going through red lights and crossings are part of the expectation.  I deal with it by anticipating (and tutting loudly when appropriate).  That said, I also do walk across roads when the man is red, but I do it in a careful and considered manner, always checking for vehicles turning.

Most cyclists running the reds are also doing so in a careful and considered manner, even if I do not do it myself when out on a bike, they are not really harming anyone (well mostly).  The delivery riders on there modified "e-bikes" are the worst to watch out for though when crossing at a green man, they are the most unpredictable and thier speed is often hard to guage.

Apart from that the worst of the worst I have seen/been affected by was a yoof wheeling down the far side of a bus which was stopped at the crossing lights (i had the green man).  The yoof bolted through the crossing while we were still on it and narrowly missed me and I had little time to react as I could not see round the bus as I neared the pavement.

Am I now terrified to be on the pavement/cross the road, no because I am aware of my suroundings and do not just walk around with my head in the clouds.

Avatar
Velo-drone | 3 hours ago
3 likes

The predictable slew of anti-cyclist articles is depressing, with the equally predictable total absence of any recognition that (a) cyclist / pedestrian collisions very rarely result in more than bruises at worst, and are completely different category of risk to driver/pedestrian collisions, and (b) police in London regularly raid red light jumping hotspots and fine cyclists - Ive seen far more cyclists stopped for this than motorists.

AND YET ..... And yet ...

She is right about a lot of things. I absolutely do see vastly more cyclists jumping red lights and zebra crossings than when I began commuting through London 20 years ago.

It IS primarily men who I see doing this.

There IS a rational basis that people fear phone snatching by two-wheelers, because that is defintiely now the preferred modus operandi of phone thieves - with e-bikes being quieter, more versatile and less traceable than scooters or motorbikes.

You don't need to ask a loaded question to get those responses, because for most non-cyclists, they don't register the well behaved ones as there's no need to - and there is plentiful opportunity to see and experience the badly behaved ones in London, quite apart from the constant stream of media rage-bait.

Small but very relevant example: when I started commuting in London, pedestrians would in general start crossing zebra crossings if I or other cyclists were approaching and cross in reasonable confidence that we would stop and wait for them.

Now almost no pedestrian will step onto a zebra crossing when I am approaching on a bike, and indeed some will not even do so if I slow or stop - and hesitant if I wave them across. Because, with very reasonable grounds, they believe it is highly likely that approaching cyclists will not stop for them to cross and they may be at risk if they do. I find this very sad, to be honest

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Velo-drone | 3 hours ago
0 likes

It seems to be becoming a growing concern - with the risk exaggerated and disproportionate ire and certainly fanned by media and general discourse - but based in reality.

I don't live near or visit London (except in transit) but perhaps this is an effect of "transition"?  So in the space between "only the fit and the brave" and "mass cycling" maybe you get "the fit, the brave, those who DGAF and the frankly criminal"?

It may be worth noting that when NL really started turning their ship around 50 years ago (from the same kind of "knock down the buildings to let more motor vehicles in) ... they still had "mass cycling" - indeed far more cycling than the UK does today.  And in fact had more widespread "cycle infra" in the form of the cycle paths - which predate but may have been sustained and expanded in part by an earlier effort to protect motor scooter riders from other motor traffic.

Avatar
chrisonabike | 4 hours ago
3 likes

RE: what about this “hideous” pothole?

Come on, that's just fishing for everyone's "that's not a pothole!  This is a pothole" - admit it!

Avatar
Hirsute replied to chrisonabike | 4 hours ago
3 likes

//focus.independent.ie/thumbor/t262EPnzTr2-9zQyU-pGX2T_MSI=/960x640/smart/prod-mh-ireland/cb509cfa-bb65-11ed-b99f-0210609a3fe2)

Avatar
stonojnr replied to chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Does this count ?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to stonojnr | 3 hours ago
0 likes

That's two helpful self-filling examples already!

Definitely more bang for your buck-off than the Trafford example.

Avatar
Hirsute | 4 hours ago
1 like

Press charges - is Ludgate Hill in the USA then ?

Avatar
anotherflat | 4 hours ago
7 likes

So cyclists weren't involved in 93% of serious injuries to pedestrians in London then?
Presumably that means 93% of injuries involved drivers of motor vehicles, to which you could add the riders of illegal motorised cycles involved in the other 7%.

I'd be happy to see some motor vehicles stopped for running red lights or failing to give way at a zebra crossing. I'd wager the Met have stopped far more cyclists than drivers for running reds

Avatar
Hirsute replied to anotherflat | 4 hours ago
6 likes

It was other pedestrians and sacks of potatoes falling from the sky.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to anotherflat | 3 hours ago
4 likes

In addition, the 7% figure is entirely meaningless unless it is complemented by information regarding who was at fault in these collisions. RLJ cyclists in London infuriate me and I have to admit it's getting worse with significant numbers of people now not just jumping reds when it's clear but slaloming through busy pelican crossings when people are using them (though I must add as a corollary to that in 50 km of cycling in London most days I haven't seen a cyclist hit a pedestrian since 2018). However, almost every time I ride there are multiple instances where I have to swerve, brake or otherwise take evasive action due to pedestrians stepping out into the road or onto cycleways without looking, almost always with their heads buried in their mobile devices. I would be most interested to see the figures with illegal electric motorcycles and pedestrian-at-fault injuries removed; from my empirical observations from many thousands of kilometres of cycling in and around central London each year I would be really surprised if the percentage of (legal) cyclist-at-fault pedestrian injuries was anything like cycling's modal share in the city.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 5 hours ago
9 likes

“A useful mode of transport has been hijacked by lunatics”

Pure, unadulterated clickbait.

Avatar
ROOTminus1 replied to eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
6 likes
eburtthebike wrote:

“A useful mode of transport has been hijacked by lunatics”

Pure, unadulterated clickbait.

I'd go one step further and class it ragebait.

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to eburtthebike | 3 hours ago
8 likes

It just bleeds into the idea that cyclists are fundamentally bad.
"I'm scared of cyclists because of phone theft". No, you're scared of people stealing your phone, not cyclists. 

I swear that any time anyone on two wheels does anything wrong its reflected on cyclists and yet stick another 2 wheels onto that and magically its the distinct person behind the wheel to blame rather than the collective group. Well, until they hurt someone and then its the car that did the hurting. 

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to mctrials23 | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Not scared of the real threat though (cows). 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Clem Fandango | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Clem Fandango wrote:

Not scared of the real threat though (cows). 

https://road.cc/content/forum/police-issue-cow-warning-after-man-seriously-injured-308531

Avatar
Bungle_52 replied to mctrials23 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

It just bleeds into the idea that cyclists are fundamentally bad.
"I'm scared of cyclists because of phone theft". No, you're scared of people stealing your phone, not cyclists.

I'm scared by drivers coming up behind me because I've beem close passed so many times I think it's going to happen again. Am I wrong to be afraid? I find it difficult to distinguish the good drivers from the bad so I prefer to assume they are bad until they've proved otherwise.

Do I write articles condemning all drivers. No I just report the bad ones and hope the police will take action against those that need it. I am often diappointed.

Avatar
Mr Blackbird | 6 hours ago
17 likes

Also refering to the phone theft fear :
I bought a new mobile phone in October. If only it occured to me at the time, being a cyclist, I could have stolen one from a terrified pedestrian.

Avatar
brooksby replied to Mr Blackbird | 5 hours ago
6 likes

Don't say that!  You'll give us all a bad name! 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Mr Blackbird | 3 hours ago
3 likes

If you do have your phone stolen, don't wait 2 days to contact the bank like this bloke !

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy8y70pvz92o

 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
6 likes

Hirsute wrote:

If you do have your phone stolen, don't wait 2 days to contact the bank like this bloke !

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy8y70pvz92o

And if you do discover that your phone wasn't stolen after all, don't go and turn it on without telling the police/employer that you were wrong about it being stolen.

Avatar
brooksby | 6 hours ago
5 likes

And finally: given the editing, I would LOVE to know what the actual questions posed to those people in the video were, and to what degree they were egged on by the interviewer.

Avatar
wtjs replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
3 likes

I would LOVE to know what the actual questions posed to those people in the video were

I can guess at the first one, after they have assessed the potential mark for undesirable characteristics (lycra-clad, TdF wannabee, not obese enough etc.): do you read the hyper-junk press? An unashamed affirmative should get them the answers they want.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
3 likes

Something along these lines I expect !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahgjEjJkZks

Avatar
Mr Blackbird | 6 hours ago
8 likes

I have to plead guilty to part of these alleged cycling vices. I do pedal furiously on a regular basis.

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to Mr Blackbird | 5 hours ago
5 likes

Me too, but it never seems to result in as much velocity as I hoped!

