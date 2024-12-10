Support road.cc

Live blog

“Money doesn’t buy taste”: Tadej Pogačar’s UAE team slammed for “ugliest kit and bike combo ever” – sponsored by oil giant’s new investment arm… but “at least Pogi won’t have to wear it”, fans say + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, the days are getting shorter and shorter, but Ryan Mallon’s back at the helm to make sure the live blog is still jampacked with all the latest cycling news, views, and the occasional rambling anecdote…
Tue, Dec 10, 2024 10:12
9
"Money doesn't buy taste": Tadej Pogačar's UAE team slammed for "ugliest kit and bike combo ever" – sponsored by oil giant's new investment arm… but "at least Pogi won't have to wear it", fans say
14:09
Tadej Pogačar enjoys hangover ride and focaccia with F1 star Carlos Sainz (Instagram)
Ever fancied a coffee ride with Tadej Pogačar (virtually at least)? Well here’s your chance…

We all know what an ‘easy’ coffee ride looks like for Tadej Pogačar.

Just ask Formula One star Carlos Sainz, who described a leisurely, gentle spin around Monaco for focaccia – which the three-time Tour de France winner reckoned was a “zone zero” hangover effort – as “literally the hardest training session of my life” back in October.

“For Tadej, these are recovery rides, purely for fun, in which he does not push himself. So that cycling losers like myself can get the idea that they can potentially ride as fast as him,” the Ferrari driver said after his ‘relaxing’ spin with the world champion.

“The reality is of course that even during those coffee rides we completely die trying to follow him. He does us the favour of not dropping us because otherwise he has no one to talk to. Of course, talking is relative. I have a heart rate of 170, 180 while he is barely at 110. Those are not really interesting conversations, I can say.”

Tadej Pogačar enjoys hangover focaccia with F1 driver Carlos Sainz (Carlos Sainz, Instagram)

> “He does us the favour of not dropping us because otherwise he has no one to talk to”: Tadej Pogačar’s ‘easy’ recovery ride “the hardest training session of my life”, says F1 star, who admits “we completely die trying to follow him” during coffee rides

So, if you want to experience what it’s like to gasp for breath while a Triple Crown winner sings a song and texts on his phone, now you can… virtually at least.

Because, on Thursday at 4pm UK time, Pogačar is taking part in an online coffee ride, with riders of all levels, on the virtual training platform MyWhoosh (which you’ll find is plastered on the back of his UAE Team Emirates squad’s divisive shorts).

However, the ride (available under the name ‘Coffee ride with Tadej’ on the app’s live coaching function) will be limited to the first 600 MyWhoosh users on a first come, first served basis, with the ‘join event’ button going live an hour before the start time.

So clicking fingers at the ready on Thursday afternoon – it’ll be like a cycling-themed scramble for Oasis tickets. Let’s hope the servers don’t a Ticketmaster and crash.

Despite Sainz’s warning, we’ve been reliably informed that Pogačar will keep things to coffee ride pace, and not “full on Tadej blast”.

Yeah right – until the first hill probably…

09:09
Juan Sebastian Molano in leaked 2025 UAE Team Emirates kit
“What is this atrocity?” Tadej Pogačar’s UAE team slammed for “ugliest kit and bike combo ever” – sponsored by oil giant’s new investment arm… but “at least Pogi won’t have to wear it”, fans say

Question: What time of the year gets professional cycling fans most excited, as they rush to their calendars and tick off the days until that sweet, sweet period of bliss arrives?

The spring classics campaign? Nope. The cyclocross season? Unfortunately not. The Tour de France? No, no, no.

It’s early December – when the new season’s kits start getting leaked on social media, of course!

And while a number of new 2025 designs and threads have been officially, or unofficially, unveiled over the past week or so – to varying degrees of appreciation (looking at you, Cofidis) – none have provoked a response like the one which greeted the first sightings of UAE Team Emirates’ kit this week.

Colnago Y1Rs

> “And there we have it, what was left of Colnago’s soul is gone”: Horrified cyclists react to Colnago’s new aero road bike – and brand it the “ugliest bike on the WorldTour”

And, if the team thought the reaction to their ‘radical’ new Colnago Y1Rs was divided, wait ‘til they read the comments about the jersey – first spotted by Dave Arthur, as world champion Tadej Pogačar’s teammates headed out for a leisurely spin on their Spanish training camp yesterday:

Seemingly inspired by the UCI’s decision to clamp down on team kits resembling race leader’s jerseys, it appears that UAE have ditched the all-white look for some smoky black accents and fading on the arms and the bottom of the jersey.

And cycling’s dedicated followers of fashion aren’t happy.

“Please God, don’t let this be real. What is this atrocity?” asked a disgruntled Emma on BlueSky.

“This is the ugliest kit I have ever seen,” vented Grace.

“Money doesn’t buy taste,” said another user.

UAE 2025 kit seems to have been leaked via a fan’s instagram reel (artem4ik19)

[image or embed]

— Katie (@medicinexthings.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 7:21 PM

“Sad that they have to take part-time jobs scrubbing out chimneys,” added Katy.

“So UAE have simultaneously cooked up the most ugly bike ever and most ugly kit ever,” wrote Eben, clearly not a fan of the new un-Colnago Colnago either.

“Having a good battle with their bike for which can be uglier,” agreed Billy.

Some were more forgiving, however (at least slightly).

“I’m cutting them a bit of slack, because with the UCI’s very late announcement that teams are not allowed to clash with GT jerseys anymore, in this case the white jersey, they might have had to make very late changes to the design,” said Goldblue.

“But that doesn’t change the fact that those sleeves are atrocious.”

Ouch.

Juan Sebastian Molano in leaked 2025 UAE Team Emirates kit 2

Juan Sebastián Molano, rocking the new divisive UAE threads (credit: Dave Arthur)

Meanwhile, after averting their gaze from the smoky sleeves, others noted the brand-new sponsor on the front – XRG, a recently established international investment company set up by United Arab Emirates state oil group ADNOC at the end of November.

Valued at more than $80 billion (that will cover some of Pogačar’s salary, then) and set to begin operating at the start of 2025, XRG will apparently focus on lower-carbon energy, natural gas, and chemicals, with ADNOC saying it will take advantage of “the transformation of energy, exponential growth of AI, and the rise of emerging economies”.

And you can always trust an oil giant, of course.

UAE team kit leak 2025

However, fans were able to agree on one silver lining in all this new kit business – a certain rainbow jersey wearer.

“At least Pogi won’t have to wear this for one single day,” one user quipped (apart from in time trials – when he’s not leading a race, that is).

There’s always a rainbow at the end of some dark smoky clouds, I suppose.

12:57
“More of this please”: Bus drivers take to their bikes for Road User Awareness training

In ‘things we like to see which should help make things safer for cyclists on the road’ (I’ll think of a catchier title some other time), bus drivers in Scotland have been taking to their bikes this week, as part of training designed to give them “first-hand awareness” of what it’s like to cycle on the roads.

The drivers, who work for private coach hire service Park’s of Hamilton, took part in the Road User Awareness Training sessions, which Cycling Scotland says helped them gain “first-hand awareness of at-risk road users and guidance on how to drive more safely around people cycling”.

The training sessions have been praised by cyclists on Facebook as a “great initiative” and “really good idea”.

“Excellent,” said Sandy Watson. “It’s my view, as a driver of 54 years and bike rider of 66 years, that no one should be allowed near driving lessons or a licence until and unless they’ve undertaken a comprehensive cycling proficiency course/test.”

“The greatest benefit to road safety in the UK would be requiring *ALL* motorists to spend time cycling on public roads,” added Chris.

Of course, it’s Facebook, so there was always going to be a few anti-cycling bingo enthusiasts.

“Great idea, now extend it to cycling around pedestrians awareness and its job done,” said Doug.

While Lee wrote: “Please can you make aware the lycra cyclists that the road safety awareness...”

Yeah, I have no clue what he meant there, either.

12:24
Inverness Velocity bike café, workshop, and social enterprise closes down after 12 years, as legal process to liquidate business begins

A popular bike café and workshop in Inverness has closed after 12 years, after a petition was filed for the business to be wound up and liquidators appointed.

Velocity, a social enterprise located on Crown Avenue in the Highland capital, was established in 2012 and won Scotland's Cyclist Café of the Year award in 2018 and 2020.

It combined the café, which offered vegetarian and vegan options, with a bike workshop and ran a range of project to promote health, wellbeing, and sustainability, including cycle training for adults and group rides.

Customers were also able to book its workshop at low cost to carry out repairs on their bikes, with the option of having a mechanic oversee the work.

Earlier this year, the business was awarded £7,261 from the Inverness Common Good Fund for its Cycle to Health project, helping those who wish to cycle more but face barriers such as poor mental health, social isolation, low confidence, and poverty.

However, after failing to open for over a month, at the end of November Velocity presented a petition at Inverness Sheriff Court seeking an order under the Insolvency Act 1986 that the company be wound up.

Responding to the shop and café’s closure, the Highland Cycle Campaign said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Velocity has done much to achieve its aim of Inverness becoming a cycling city,” a spokesperson said.

“The café has acted as a haven for local cyclists and an attraction for bike tourers. The projects have supported many people to become independent cyclists."

“The sense of community Velocity created for the cyclists of Inverness and beyond will be deeply missed. We send our love to all the staff and everyone affected by the closing.”

11:53
Tom Pidcock, 2024 Tour of Britain stage 2 (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Tom Pidcock set for €8 million salary at Q36.5, according to reports from Italy

Tom Pidcock could be set for a bumper €8 million a year contract at Q36.5, rivalling Tadej Pogačar’s astronomical wages at UAE Team Emirates, according to a report in Italian cycling site bici.pro.

The double Olympic mountain bike champion, who was already one of the highest earners in the sports at Ineos, signed a three-year deal with Swiss second-tier squad Q36.5 last week after breaking his contract with the British team early.

And, in a bid to seal a deal for a rider who may have to forgo some of his favourite races next year at a squad reliant on invites from organisers, the Italian cycling site says Pidcock will be paid “about €8 million a year”, a similar figure to that touted when Pogačar inked his six-year extension with UAE last month.

Tom Pidcock wins 2024 Olympic cross-country mountain bike race (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

(Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Bici.pro says that this bumper contract was the work of Q36.5’s backer Ivan Glasenberg, who was reportedly “obsessed” with securing the British star’s signature when it became clear earlier this autumn that his time at Ineos was up.

South African mining billionaire Glasenberg is also a majority shareholder at Pinarello and, as we reported on the live blog yesterday, a deal has been reached to allow Pidcock to ride his Pinarello bikes for off-road events, while racing on Q36.5 provider Scott’s machines on the road.

Money talks, as they say…

11:19
“At least when their shorts are salty at the end of a long race they’ll match the jersey”: More UAE kit reaction you won’t be able to get out of your head next season

I can’t get past the fact the sleeves just look like salt from sweat….

[image or embed]

— VamosCiclismo (@vamosciclismo.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 11:13 AM

I suppose UAE are just cutting to the chase with the whole salty sweaty look, most teams wait for a particularly hot day at the Tour to unveil that particular design flaw…

11:31
Cyclist disabled with life-changing brain injury awarded $29m damages after collision caused by inattentive truck driver “going too fast”

A cyclist in the United States has been awarded $29 million by a court after he suffered “extensive injuries” when he was hit by a truck driver who was “going too fast” and “wasn’t paying attention”, the life-changing impact causing multiple fractures and a severe brain injury that is likely to mean he requires assistance for the rest of his life.

Cyclist awarded $26m damages (court documents)

Read more: > Cyclist disabled with life-changing brain injury awarded $29m damages after collision caused by inattentive truck driver “going too fast”

10:33
2016 Mark Cavendish copyright picture - Simon Wilkinson - simon@swpix.com_
Forget all that Sports Personality of the Year malarkey… Mark Cavendish was on Mastermind! (As a specialist subject)

Monday may have been dominated by the raging online debate that erupted in the wake of Mark Cavendish’s controversial exclusion from this year’s Sports Personality of the Year award shortlist, but the Manx Missile did at least make it on to one BBC programme this week – Mastermind.

> “Complete joke”: Mark Cavendish snubbed – but Sarah Storey makes the cut – as BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist announced

And no, the Tour de France’s record-breaking stage winner – a proponent of speed chess back in the day – hasn’t decided to take up a post-cycling career in TV quizzing.

Instead, Cavendish was chosen as contestant Jeremy Hick’s specialist subject, which surely means more than yet another SPOTY nomination, doesn’t it?

Mark Cavendish Mastermind specialist subject

Jeremy managed a respectable score of eight on all things Cav, before eventually finishing second to Dom, whose specialist subject was, brilliant, The Day Today.

So, just for fun, and for those that haven’t seen it yet, here are the questions Jeremy tackled last night, some of which were fairly tricky, to be fair…

  1. Mark Cavendish’s introduction to competitive cycling was when he accompanied his younger brother to the children’s league at the National Sports Centre on the Isle of Man. What’s his brother’s name?
  2. To fund the cost of travelling abroad to race, Cavendish took a job at what kind of business establishment at the age of 16?
  3. At the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Cavendish won a gold medal for the Isle of Man in which track event?
  4. At the Tour de Suisse in 2010, which team organised a protest against Cavendish, after he was deemed responsible for a collision with their rider Heinrich Haussler?
  5. At the end of the 2009 Olympics in Beijing, Cavendish borrowed a silver medal from which of his teammates to try to get an upgrade on the flight home?
  6. At the end of 2011, Cavendish joined Team Sky on a three-year contract but left after just one season to join which other team?
  7. In 2013, Cavendish won the points competition at the Giro d’Italia by taking first place on two intermediate sprints on the final stage and winning the stage itself to overturn which rider’s 11-point lead?
  8. Although it was deemed too tough and hilly for Cavendish to handle in 2006, he competed the following year for the first time in what ProTour race, which he described as a “week-long school for suffering”?
  9. In 2016, Cavendish won the Madison with Bradley Wiggins at the world championships, then took silver in the Omnium at the Rio Olympics, a month after winning how many stages in the Tour de France?
  10. In 2021, Cavendish equalled the record set by Eddy Merckx when he achieved his 34th Tour de France stage win, despite completing the final descent with severe damage to which part of his bike?
  11. Cavendish joined Bahrain-McLaren for the 2020 season, after which former British Cycling coach became their team principal? 

I’ll reveal the answers later today, so let us know how you got on. No cheating now!

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

