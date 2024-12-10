“Money doesn’t buy taste”: Tadej Pogačar’s UAE team slammed for “ugliest kit and bike combo ever” – sponsored by oil giant’s new investment arm… but “at least Pogi won’t have to wear it”, fans say + more on the live blog

Question: What time of the year gets professional cycling fans most excited, as they rush to their calendars and tick off the days until that sweet, sweet period of bliss arrives?
The spring classics campaign? Nope. The cyclocross season? Unfortunately not. The Tour de France? No, no, no.
It’s early December – when the new season’s kits start getting leaked on social media, of course!
And while a number of new 2025 designs and threads have been officially, or unofficially, unveiled over the past week or so – to varying degrees of appreciation (looking at you, Cofidis) – none have provoked a response like the one which greeted the first sightings of UAE Team Emirates’ kit this week.
And, if the team thought the reaction to their ‘radical’ new Colnago Y1Rs was divided, wait ‘til they read the comments about the jersey – first spotted by Dave Arthur, as world champion Tadej Pogačar’s teammates headed out for a leisurely spin on their Spanish training camp yesterday:
Seemingly inspired by the UCI’s decision to clamp down on team kits resembling race leader’s jerseys, it appears that UAE have ditched the all-white look for some smoky black accents and fading on the arms and the bottom of the jersey.
And cycling’s dedicated followers of fashion aren’t happy.
“Please God, don’t let this be real. What is this atrocity?” asked a disgruntled Emma on BlueSky.
“This is the ugliest kit I have ever seen,” vented Grace.
“Money doesn’t buy taste,” said another user.
UAE 2025 kit seems to have been leaked via a fan’s instagram reel (artem4ik19)
[image or embed]
— Katie (@medicinexthings.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 7:21 PM
“Sad that they have to take part-time jobs scrubbing out chimneys,” added Katy.
“So UAE have simultaneously cooked up the most ugly bike ever and most ugly kit ever,” wrote Eben, clearly not a fan of the new un-Colnago Colnago either.
“Having a good battle with their bike for which can be uglier,” agreed Billy.
Some were more forgiving, however (at least slightly).
“I’m cutting them a bit of slack, because with the UCI’s very late announcement that teams are not allowed to clash with GT jerseys anymore, in this case the white jersey, they might have had to make very late changes to the design,” said Goldblue.
“But that doesn’t change the fact that those sleeves are atrocious.”
Ouch.
Juan Sebastián Molano, rocking the new divisive UAE threads (credit: Dave Arthur)
Meanwhile, after averting their gaze from the smoky sleeves, others noted the brand-new sponsor on the front – XRG, a recently established international investment company set up by United Arab Emirates state oil group ADNOC at the end of November.
Valued at more than $80 billion (that will cover some of Pogačar’s salary, then) and set to begin operating at the start of 2025, XRG will apparently focus on lower-carbon energy, natural gas, and chemicals, with ADNOC saying it will take advantage of “the transformation of energy, exponential growth of AI, and the rise of emerging economies”.
And you can always trust an oil giant, of course.
However, fans were able to agree on one silver lining in all this new kit business – a certain rainbow jersey wearer.
“At least Pogi won’t have to wear this for one single day,” one user quipped (apart from in time trials – when he’s not leading a race, that is).
There’s always a rainbow at the end of some dark smoky clouds, I suppose.
So they should be made to spend some time, er, walking...?
Don't know what the complaints are about
Agreed! I don't see anything wrong with the kit or the bike. Other considerations, as stated by Rendel, are available
"At the end of the 2009 Olympics in Beijing, Cavendish borrowed a silver medal from which of his teammates to try to get an upgrade on the flight home?"
Is the answer none, as all the other athletes had travelled home in 2008 - the actual year of the Beijing Olympics?
Is it just me that's seeing black sleeves covered in chalk then?
Maybe to improve their grip when in an illegal 'puppy paws' position, or perhaps it has some kind of aero benefit.
Don't know what the complaints are about, it seems to me very honest of an oil company to design a kit that accurately reflects what their products are doing to the environment, sinister smoky black stains encroaching on the pure white. For extra design honesty kudos it could also be seen as a metaphor for what UAE and assorted other petrodollar economies are doing to sport with their rapacious purchases of just about anything that moves.
Grace's memory doesn't seem to stretch back to 2010, specifically to the latter stages of the decline of the former Saunier Duval team...
See also the 2014 Columbian ladies flesh coloured outfits.
The team member 2nd from right already knows what it looks like! Even I think this effort is pretty bad.
See also the 2014 Colombian ladies flesh coloured outfit. I tried to post a photo, but it's so horrendous the computer refused it.