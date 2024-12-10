“Money doesn’t buy taste”: Tadej Pogačar’s UAE team slammed for “ugliest kit and bike combo ever” – sponsored by oil giant’s new investment arm… but “at least Pogi won’t have to wear it”, fans say + more on the live blog

We all know what an ‘easy’ coffee ride looks like for Tadej Pogačar.

Just ask Formula One star Carlos Sainz, who described a leisurely, gentle spin around Monaco for focaccia – which the three-time Tour de France winner reckoned was a “zone zero” hangover effort – as “literally the hardest training session of my life” back in October.

“For Tadej, these are recovery rides, purely for fun, in which he does not push himself. So that cycling losers like myself can get the idea that they can potentially ride as fast as him,” the Ferrari driver said after his ‘relaxing’ spin with the world champion.

“The reality is of course that even during those coffee rides we completely die trying to follow him. He does us the favour of not dropping us because otherwise he has no one to talk to. Of course, talking is relative. I have a heart rate of 170, 180 while he is barely at 110. Those are not really interesting conversations, I can say.”

So, if you want to experience what it’s like to gasp for breath while a Triple Crown winner sings a song and texts on his phone, now you can… virtually at least.

Because, on Thursday at 4pm UK time, Pogačar is taking part in an online coffee ride, with riders of all levels, on the virtual training platform MyWhoosh (which you’ll find is plastered on the back of his UAE Team Emirates squad’s divisive shorts).

However, the ride (available under the name ‘Coffee ride with Tadej’ on the app’s live coaching function) will be limited to the first 600 MyWhoosh users on a first come, first served basis, with the ‘join event’ button going live an hour before the start time.

So clicking fingers at the ready on Thursday afternoon – it’ll be like a cycling-themed scramble for Oasis tickets. Let’s hope the servers don’t a Ticketmaster and crash.

Despite Sainz’s warning, we’ve been reliably informed that Pogačar will keep things to coffee ride pace, and not “full on Tadej blast”.

Yeah right – until the first hill probably…