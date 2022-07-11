“No one has right of way on a roundabout”: Response to Jeremy Vine near miss video baffles cyclists; No rest day Tour de France Covid positives; Bike shed victim blaming; Dealing with cycle lane-parking drivers, Paris-style + more on the live blog

It’s been a rough nine days at the Tour de France for AG2R Citroën’s Australian GC hope Ben O’Connor.

O’Connor, who finished fourth at last year’s Tour after a stunning solo victory at Tignes, will not start tomorrow after failing to fully recover from injuries sustained in a crash during stage two in Denmark.

According to his team, the 26-year-old suffered a muscular legion of the right gluteus medius, which was exacerbated during stage five’s cobble-laden trip to Arenberg and further crash on Saturday.

“Since his crash, Ben has suffered,” says the team’s doctor Serge Niamke. “The vibrations during the cobblestone stage did not facilitate his recovery and his second crash on Saturday during the eighth stage further aggravated the pain.”

Vincent Lavenu, AG2R Citroën’s general manager, added: “Given Ben's physical condition, it was obvious that he should not start the next stage in order to preserve his physical integrity. We felt that he has been chasing the last few days for the team, driven by the desire not to disappoint us.

“The fact that we felt that he should stop and rebuild himself physically and mentally, relieved him. He will be able to approach the second part of the season calmly with the Vuelta a España as his objective.”

O’Connor, who had been hoping to build upon his breakthrough performance at the 2021 Tour, said in a statement: “I have been fighting this glute injury for a couple of days, but it got even worse yesterday. So… I think it was the stage to Lausanne. I pulled my glute muscle, so I am more or less riding with one leg. These very chronic sharp pains that I get make it pretty impossible for me to continue the race.

“I’m obviously upset. It’s the Tour de France, it’s the biggest race of the year. It’s the race that we all aim for, it’s the one that we prepare all year, and we clearly came here with big objectives.

“Our heads turn pretty quickly to La Vuelta. I mean it was always on my calendar and I hope there I can fulfil the role that I dreamt of here at the Tour de France, but actually this time in La Vuelta.”

While the French squad had been originally aiming for GC success, their switch to stage hunting paid immediate dividends on Sunday, as Bob Jungels took an impressive solo win in the Swiss Alps.

“On Sunday, I was so happy for Bob,” says O’Connor. “It was complicated for me. But to see him win after so many problems going on for him, it was absolutely beautiful. It really put a massive smile on my face. When I was back in the grupetto with Oli [Naesen], we were just shocked and happy.

“I hope I have taken all the bad luck with me, and they can fight and bring some more success because we have such a good crew here.”