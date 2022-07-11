Support road.cc

Live blog

“No one has right of way on a roundabout”: Response to Jeremy Vine near miss video baffles cyclists; No rest day Tour de France Covid positives; Bike shed victim blaming; Dealing with cycle lane-parking drivers, Paris-style + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, there’s no Tour stage, and the Giro Donne’s over… but at least Ryan Mallon is here with the first live blog of the week. That’s something, right?
Mon, Jul 11, 2022 09:48
“No one has right of way on a roundabout”: Response to Jeremy Vine near miss video baffles cyclists; No rest day Tour de France Covid positives; Bike shed victim blaming; Dealing with cycle lane-parking drivers, Paris-style + more on the live blog
14:07
2021 Tour de France Ben O'Connor AG2R BMC TeamMachine SLR01 Pauline Ballet - 1
Ben O’Connor out of Tour after week-long battle with injury

It’s been a rough nine days at the Tour de France for AG2R Citroën’s Australian GC hope Ben O’Connor.

O’Connor, who finished fourth at last year’s Tour after a stunning solo victory at Tignes, will not start tomorrow after failing to fully recover from injuries sustained in a crash during stage two in Denmark.

According to his team, the 26-year-old suffered a muscular legion of the right gluteus medius, which was exacerbated during stage five’s cobble-laden trip to Arenberg and further crash on Saturday.

“Since his crash, Ben has suffered,” says the team’s doctor Serge Niamke. “The vibrations during the cobblestone stage did not facilitate his recovery and his second crash on Saturday during the eighth stage further aggravated the pain.”

Vincent Lavenu, AG2R Citroën’s general manager, added: “Given Ben's physical condition, it was obvious that he should not start the next stage in order to preserve his physical integrity. We felt that he has been chasing the last few days for the team, driven by the desire not to disappoint us.

“The fact that we felt that he should stop and rebuild himself physically and mentally, relieved him. He will be able to approach the second part of the season calmly with the Vuelta a España as his objective.”

O’Connor, who had been hoping to build upon his breakthrough performance at the 2021 Tour, said in a statement: “I have been fighting this glute injury for a couple of days, but it got even worse yesterday. So… I think it was the stage to Lausanne. I pulled my glute muscle, so I am more or less riding with one leg. These very chronic sharp pains that I get make it pretty impossible for me to continue the race.

“I’m obviously upset. It’s the Tour de France, it’s the biggest race of the year. It’s the race that we all aim for, it’s the one that we prepare all year, and we clearly came here with big objectives.

“Our heads turn pretty quickly to La Vuelta. I mean it was always on my calendar and I hope there I can fulfil the role that I dreamt of here at the Tour de France, but actually this time in La Vuelta.”

While the French squad had been originally aiming for GC success, their switch to stage hunting paid immediate dividends on Sunday, as Bob Jungels took an impressive solo win in the Swiss Alps.

“On Sunday, I was so happy for Bob,” says O’Connor. “It was complicated for me. But to see him win after so many problems going on for him, it was absolutely beautiful. It really put a massive smile on my face. When I was back in the grupetto with Oli [Naesen], we were just shocked and happy.

“I hope I have taken all the bad luck with me, and they can fight and bring some more success because we have such a good crew here.”

14:01
13:09
Eat my cycling shorts

Along with winning two stages of the Tour de France, stamping his authority on the race as he aims for a third consecutive title, and announcing the creation of a cancer research foundation in honour of his late mother-in-law, Tadej Pogačar has found room in his busy schedule to join America’s most famous family in time for the Tour’s first (proper) rest day:

Good to see that the tuft’s well represented…

Fun fact to make you all feel old: The Simpsons’ so-called “golden age”, as defined by many a TV critic, lasted up to its tenth series (though some argue it ended even earlier, but that’s a debate for another time).

The show’s tenth series first broadcast in August 1998 – one month before two-time Tour winner Pogačar was born…

12:46
Now that’s how you title a Strava ride
Ian Walker Strava

Delightful...

11:54
Says the man who barely put a dent into Contador on the Tourmalet in 2010… I’m not bitter or anything…
11:43
There’s something not quite right here, but I can’t put my finger on it…

Ah, those Schwalbe bikes with no gears, I’m a big fan… 

10:43
2022 Tour de France, stage 9 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Rest day roundup: Welcome (back) to the Jungels, Pinot Noir, and AVV… again

Main image: Zac Williams/SWpix.com

No bike racing today? What’s going on?

While we all experience withdrawal symptoms from the sudden dearth of live cycling on the TV, the riders of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia Donne are enjoying a well-earned rest after a week and a half of gruelling racing (and travelling).

Over the weekend, the 2022 Tour continued its penchant for inspiring back stories and tales of redemption, all set to the most stunning backdrop of the race so far in the Swiss Alps.

2022 Tour de France, stage 9 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Zac Williams/SWpix.com

After Wout van Aert Wouted everyone in Lausanne on Saturday (the ruthless, calculating flip side to his romantic, panache-filled but ultimately doomed breakaway to Longwy 48 hours before), adding un uphill puncheurs’ finish to his varied list of Tour stage wins, yesterday Bob Jungels and Thibaut Pinot went head-to-head during a thrilling mountain pursuit match.

Both Jungels and Pinot have suffered setback after setback in recent years. AG2R Citroën rider Jungels, a monument winner at Liège–Bastogne–Liège in 2018, has failed to kick on at the French team after a series of injuries in 2020 were followed by surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis.

Pinot, meanwhile, has also endured a torrid few years after tearfully abandoning the 2019 Tour de France with a torn quadricep while seemingly on the cusp of a first French Tour win since 1985.

A recurring back injury has prevented the Groupama-FDJ rider from regaining the form that saw him win atop the Tourmalet three years ago, though stage wins at the Tour of the Alps and Tour de Suisse this year have given the home fans some hope of at least a stage win. Even at this Tour, however, he’s suffered yet more hardship – minutes after crashing on Saturday’s stage to Lausanne, he collided headfirst with the outstretched arm of a Trek-Segafredo soigneur, attempting to hand out food to one of the team’s riders.

Pinot’s reaction to the bizarre incident, collapsing melancholically into the shoulders of an EF-EasyPost press officer standing on the roadside, seemed to sum up his last few years, and indeed his relationship with his country’s biggest sporting event. Surely something would go right, at least once for the luckless darling of French cycling?

2022 Tour de France, Thibaut Pinot (A.S.O._Charly_Lopez)

A.S.O.,Charly Lopez

So, as Pinot gained time quickly on sole leader Jungels following a blistering attack on the Pas de Morgins, all of France – and most of the cycling world, let’s face it – held its breath.

However, like many of the chapters already written in Thibaut Pinot’s mercurial career since he burst onto the Tour scene ten years ago, this one would end in tears. Jungels, in full time trial mode, was too strong, his own emotional redemptive arc complete, after a stunning 65km solo ride in the mountains.

2022 Tour de France stage 9, Bob Jungles (A.S.O._Charly_Lopez)

A.S.O., Charly Lopez

Pinot, meanwhile, faded, and was even caught by Spanish duo Jonathan Castroviejo and Carlos Verona before the line (off-screen, Tadej Pogačar was being Tadej Pogačar, burning all of his rivals off his wheel – with the exception of Jonas Vingegaard – with a ferocious sprint towards the line. Is this the shape of the next two weeks to come?).

But all eyes were on Jungels and Pinot – two clear personifications of what the Tour can give, and what it can take away.

Annemiek van Vleuten, meanwhile, didn’t need any romantic storylines on the way to her third overall Giro d’Italia Donne victory.

The dominant Dutchwoman remained calm as closest rival Marta Cavalli distanced her not once, but twice on Saturday’s queen stage to San Lorenzo Dorsino, and in the end only lost 16 seconds to the FDJ rider. Up ahead, Kristen Faulkner held on for her second win of the race – and with it, the mountains jersey – after a long-distance breakaway over three major climbs.

On Sunday’s final flat stage into Padova, Chiara Consonni sprinted to her first ever victory at her home grand tour, as Van Vleuten cruised home in pink to add to her previous Giro wins in 2018 and 2019, underlining her status as the red-hot favourite for the Tour de France Femmes later this month.

“It’s nice being back,” Van Vleuten said at the finish.

“After 2020 when I was in the maglia rosa I left the Giro with a broken wrist, so it’s nice to finish it off again in the pink.

“Pink is not my favourite colour, but in the Giro it is. If I’m riding here in it, so many Italian people are saying ‘maglia rosa, maglia rosa’, so it’s really special to wear pink in Italy. It’s a big honour for me to take it home again.”

10:29
“Cyclists, cycle over the roof”: How to deal with motorists parking in bike lanes, Paris-style
10:27
09:43
That bike shed should have been wearing hi-vis and a helmet

Ladies and gentlemen, I believe we’ve finally stumbled into the wonderful world of bike shed victim blaming… 

Other Twitter users, thankfully, weren’t so quick to blame that lycra-clad, Tour de France-wannabe bike storage facility (formerly positioned on London’s Harrow Road, near Kensal Green Station), and offered up some alternative theories concerning the nature of its untimely demise:

09:26
2022 Tour de France stage 2 A.S.O._Pauline_Ballet)
And breathe… UCI confirms that all overnight Tour de France Covid tests are negative

A collective sigh of relief could be heard across the Alps this morning, as the UCI confirmed that no Tour de France riders had tested positive for Covid-19 in overnight controls carried out on the entire peloton.

The UCI said in a statement: “In accordance with the ‘Rules for the organisation of road cycling competitions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic’, established by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and recently updated for the Grand Tours, all riders participating in the Tour de France were tested on the evening of 10 July.

“All tests were negative.

“However, the UCI reminds all participants that the rules introduced over the last two years in the interests of everyone’s health and safety continue to apply. These include the obligation to wear a mask, to maintain sufficient physical distance and to disinfect hands frequently.”

Covid has loomed large over this year’s Tour de France, with three riders – Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), and Vegard Stake Laengen (a teammate of Tadej Pogačar at UAE Team Emirates) – already being forced to leave the race after testing positive over the weekend.

A number of riders, such as Tim Declercq and Matteo Trentin, also had to withdraw from the Tour in the days leading up to the Grand Départ in Copenhagen.

So this morning’s news of no rest day positives – always a welcome sign at the Tour de France – will ease a few nerves among the riders, team staff and race organisation. For the time being anyway…

09:05
Mondays…
08:42
“No one has right of way on a roundabout”: Response to Jeremy Vine near miss video baffles cyclists

By now, pedalling broadcaster Jeremy Vine is well used to receiving… let’s call it constructive feedback from motorists on Twitter, angry at the Radio 2 presenter’s latest video from his daily commute through London, which invariably highlights – in Vine’s eyes – some form of poor or dangerous driving.

For example, Friday’s clip – which featured a bus driver almost pulling out in front of Vine as he made his way across a roundabout – led to more than a few complaints from drivers critical of the broadcaster’s position in the left lane (after riding in the cycle lane) as he entered the roundabout:

According to the Rule 186 of the Highway Code, however, “cyclists, horse riders and horse drawn vehicles may stay in the left-hand lane when they intend to continue across or around the roundabout and should signal right to show you they are not leaving the roundabout.

“Drivers should take extra care when entering a roundabout to ensure that they do not cut across cyclists, horse riders or horse drawn vehicles in the left-hand lane, who are continuing around the roundabout.”

While most of the Twitter road safety commentators in Vine’s mentions tripped up on that specific aspect of the Highway Code, one bot – I mean person – managed to drop this absolute clanger, demonstrating a poor understanding of how roundabouts work and the new hierarchy of vulnerable road users in the Highway Code:

Needless to say, this morning’s replies were fun (including a bonus mention of Friday's article about the serial driving test passer):

