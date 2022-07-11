“No one has right of way on a roundabout”: Response to Jeremy Vine near miss video baffles cyclists; No rest day Tour de France Covid positives; Bike shed victim blaming; Dealing with cycle lane-parking drivers, Paris-style + more on the live blog

Main image: Zac Williams/SWpix.com
No bike racing today? What’s going on?
While we all experience withdrawal symptoms from the sudden dearth of live cycling on the TV, the riders of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia Donne are enjoying a well-earned rest after a week and a half of gruelling racing (and travelling).
Over the weekend, the 2022 Tour continued its penchant for inspiring back stories and tales of redemption, all set to the most stunning backdrop of the race so far in the Swiss Alps.
Zac Williams/SWpix.com
After Wout van Aert Wouted everyone in Lausanne on Saturday (the ruthless, calculating flip side to his romantic, panache-filled but ultimately doomed breakaway to Longwy 48 hours before), adding un uphill puncheurs’ finish to his varied list of Tour stage wins, yesterday Bob Jungels and Thibaut Pinot went head-to-head during a thrilling mountain pursuit match.
Both Jungels and Pinot have suffered setback after setback in recent years. AG2R Citroën rider Jungels, a monument winner at Liège–Bastogne–Liège in 2018, has failed to kick on at the French team after a series of injuries in 2020 were followed by surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis.
Pinot, meanwhile, has also endured a torrid few years after tearfully abandoning the 2019 Tour de France with a torn quadricep while seemingly on the cusp of a first French Tour win since 1985.
A recurring back injury has prevented the Groupama-FDJ rider from regaining the form that saw him win atop the Tourmalet three years ago, though stage wins at the Tour of the Alps and Tour de Suisse this year have given the home fans some hope of at least a stage win. Even at this Tour, however, he’s suffered yet more hardship – minutes after crashing on Saturday’s stage to Lausanne, he collided headfirst with the outstretched arm of a Trek-Segafredo soigneur, attempting to hand out food to one of the team’s riders.
Pinot’s reaction to the bizarre incident, collapsing melancholically into the shoulders of an EF-EasyPost press officer standing on the roadside, seemed to sum up his last few years, and indeed his relationship with his country’s biggest sporting event. Surely something would go right, at least once for the luckless darling of French cycling?
A.S.O.,Charly Lopez
So, as Pinot gained time quickly on sole leader Jungels following a blistering attack on the Pas de Morgins, all of France – and most of the cycling world, let’s face it – held its breath.
However, like many of the chapters already written in Thibaut Pinot’s mercurial career since he burst onto the Tour scene ten years ago, this one would end in tears. Jungels, in full time trial mode, was too strong, his own emotional redemptive arc complete, after a stunning 65km solo ride in the mountains.
A.S.O., Charly Lopez
Pinot, meanwhile, faded, and was even caught by Spanish duo Jonathan Castroviejo and Carlos Verona before the line (off-screen, Tadej Pogačar was being Tadej Pogačar, burning all of his rivals off his wheel – with the exception of Jonas Vingegaard – with a ferocious sprint towards the line. Is this the shape of the next two weeks to come?).
But all eyes were on Jungels and Pinot – two clear personifications of what the Tour can give, and what it can take away.
Annemiek van Vleuten, meanwhile, didn’t need any romantic storylines on the way to her third overall Giro d’Italia Donne victory.
The dominant Dutchwoman remained calm as closest rival Marta Cavalli distanced her not once, but twice on Saturday’s queen stage to San Lorenzo Dorsino, and in the end only lost 16 seconds to the FDJ rider. Up ahead, Kristen Faulkner held on for her second win of the race – and with it, the mountains jersey – after a long-distance breakaway over three major climbs.
On Sunday’s final flat stage into Padova, Chiara Consonni sprinted to her first ever victory at her home grand tour, as Van Vleuten cruised home in pink to add to her previous Giro wins in 2018 and 2019, underlining her status as the red-hot favourite for the Tour de France Femmes later this month.
“It’s nice being back,” Van Vleuten said at the finish.
“After 2020 when I was in the maglia rosa I left the Giro with a broken wrist, so it’s nice to finish it off again in the pink.
“Pink is not my favourite colour, but in the Giro it is. If I’m riding here in it, so many Italian people are saying ‘maglia rosa, maglia rosa’, so it’s really special to wear pink in Italy. It’s a big honour for me to take it home again.”