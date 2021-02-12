Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Nobody will bother cycling when it's cold outside; What's your favourite climb?; TfL to appeal High Court ruling that Streetspace was unlawful; Shimano earnings up 20%; Fernando Alonso update; Rohan Dennis in F1? + more on the live blog

It's Friday and the weekend is almost in sight, Dan Alexander is here for the final live blog of the week...
Fri, Feb 12, 2021 08:58
20
Snow cycling Hackney (Bob from Accounts Twitter)
12:18
Rohan Dennis in F1?

 

11:45
11:24
What's your favourite climb?

Go on then, give your local killer climb a shoutout...Maybe it's that horrible one that's saved for only when your legs are feeling great or an old favourite from every club run. Let us know your favourite climb...

10:51
Fernando Alonso's team give update after F1 driver has corrective surgery on fractured jaw sustained in cycling crash
Fernando Alonso (via fernandoalo_oficial on Instagram).PNG

Yesterday we reported that Fernando Alonso, the two-time F1 champion, had sustained multiple fractures after being hit by a driver while cycling in Switzerland. The Spaniard plans to return to the sport this year with his Alpine team. In a statement, Alpine updated us on his condition. It said: "Following his cycling accident yesterday Fernando Alonso was kept under observation in hospital in Switzerland. Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress. 

"Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours. Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training. We expect him to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season."

10:28
Shimano earnings up 20% in 2020
Shimano logo large

SGB reports that Shimano's net income increased 22.5 per cent in 2020 as sales grew 4.1 per cent. The cycling component manufacturer, that also makes fishing tackle and rowing equipment, said they benefited from "interest in bicycles and fishing that can avoid closed, crowded and close-contact environment boosted demand."

Net sales were up 4.1 per cent to ¥378,040 million (£2.6 million), while operating net income increased 22.5 per cent to ¥63,472 million (£438,000). The company's bicycle component branch saw net sales increase by 2.7 per cent, with operating income up 18.4 per cent. 

In a statement, Shimano said: "Demand for bicycles had declined sharply in early spring due to the spread of COVID-19 but then cycling gained attention as an easy form of recreation and exercise and a mode of transportation with a lower risk of infection leading to an increase in demand for bicycles on a global scale."

09:57
How Finland does winter cycling properly

Nice spot by HoarseMann in the comments to share this video about cycling in Finland vs Canada. It shows that how many people cycle isn't significantly affected by how cold it is. Instead, what's more important is having a network of safe bike paths and making sure those bike paths are properly maintained during winter. It's well worth a watch if you've got 15 minutes spare.

09:45
TfL to appeal High Court ruling that Streetspace was unlawful

As expected, Transport for London will appeal the High Court's ruling that its Bishopsgate Streetspace restrictions were unlawful. At the time we shared that TfL intended to appeal the outcome. It's also worth noting that no cycle lanes or infrastructure have been torn up yet, with TfL instead having to “substantially” revise their plans while they appeal. Even if the appeal is lost, more time may granted before quashing orders are issued.

08:44
Nobody will bother cycling when it's cold outside

Doesn't look like too many cyclists in Hackney took the Met Office's advice to consider not riding. Pictures from other parts of London, including the Olympic Park and Southwark, tell a similar story. That people are still using their bikes to get around, even when it's cold outside. What's more Bob even says that this LTN has been in place since 1974 and nobody complains about it...

Hackney LCC replied to Bob's post: "Cycling is an incredibly resilient transport option. Give people the right conditions and it thrives."

These pictures come as yesterday Medway Council in Kent said they would be salting roads as a priority. They said to also salt cycle lanes and footways would be impractical. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments