Nobody will bother cycling when it's cold outside; What's your favourite climb?; TfL to appeal High Court ruling that Streetspace was unlawful; Shimano earnings up 20%; Fernando Alonso update; Rohan Dennis in F1? + more on the live blog

SGB reports that Shimano's net income increased 22.5 per cent in 2020 as sales grew 4.1 per cent. The cycling component manufacturer, that also makes fishing tackle and rowing equipment, said they benefited from "interest in bicycles and fishing that can avoid closed, crowded and close-contact environment boosted demand."

Net sales were up 4.1 per cent to ¥378,040 million (£2.6 million), while operating net income increased 22.5 per cent to ¥63,472 million (£438,000). The company's bicycle component branch saw net sales increase by 2.7 per cent, with operating income up 18.4 per cent.

In a statement, Shimano said: "Demand for bicycles had declined sharply in early spring due to the spread of COVID-19 but then cycling gained attention as an easy form of recreation and exercise and a mode of transportation with a lower risk of infection leading to an increase in demand for bicycles on a global scale."