“If you don't exercise, you rust” – 99-year-old Suffolk man is still riding every day

“Keep breathing,” is the top tip for a long and happy life from 99-year-old Norman Gregory from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds. He also goes out on his e-bike pretty much every day.
Gregory first started riding his mother's bike when he was eight years old and was soon doing 100 miles a week riding between his village and his grammar school in Sudbury.
He still aims to ride at least 10 miles a day.
“At 99 you're not physically and mentally what you were when you were 19,” he told ITV. “If you don't make yourself get up and go out when the weather is okay, physically and mentally you just get worse – so you have to keep at it. If you don't exercise, you rust.”
Gregory’s view of ‘okay’ weather should perhaps be set in context. During World War Two his Lancaster bomber was shot down and he was forced to march through Eastern Europe as a prisoner of war.
"There was a metre of snow and it was the worst winter for 40 years", he said.
"Day and night it was freezing, often blizzard conditions. We marched for 21 days, sometimes we marched all night.
"I had four pairs of socks – two pairs on my feet and the other two pairs were inside my shirt against my body to keep warm.
"I was never, never frightened. The reason I can say that was that I knew all along that I was going to be killed. Because I accepted that fact, I wasn't afraid."
Gregory went on to say that he considered a Dawes bicycle he once owned to have been his most prized possession.
Sadly, he lent it to an Australian crew member, who left it unattended outside a dance, and it was stolen. He seems to favour a Raleigh e-bike these days.
If Gregory does ever come to feel the onset of rustiness, he could do worse than look to Robert Marchand for cycling inspiration.
In 2017, the Frenchman set an Hour record of 22.547 kilometres in a 105+ age category specially created for him by the UCI, and a year later he celebrated his 107th birthday by going for a 20km spin.
Eh? Fast twitch muscles are only useful for sprinting and rapidly give up. Any form of distance cycling uses slow twitch muscles.
Yes, like all these footballers and rugby players whinging about "concussion". Real men get on with it, take their lumps and die young of easily...
If you had been forced to change your path because of a man with a weapon he have been arrested and charged, but because the car was a weapon...
True, but again we are talking about things which in the real world, for your average rider who is not racing at any sort of high level, is of sod...
There is already a great cycling infrastructure in London. All you have to do is ban cars!...
TBF the fact he walked away shows F1 cars have incredible safety cells to protect the drivers. So in relative terms it's safe.
Brilliant! I have some catching up to do but he is so right.
sorry, but on the planet I live, children play with marbles, hide and seek, game cards, some playstation, skating , rollerblading, bmxing, you know...
I'd be tempted to cut the daughter a bit of slack. Its probably her first car incident and shock makes people say and do silly things, especially...
Is that 20 mewton netres?