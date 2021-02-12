Near Miss of the Day 540: “You were too far out in the road”

Today’s near miss sees an already close motorist steer towards a cyclist while passing him. In the ensuing argument, the driver claims he was “fully aware” of the cyclist before accusing him of “nearly causing an accident”. The driver, it seems, felt the rider was “too far out in the road”.

Lyndon writes: “This gentleman felt that my being in primary position warranted his dangerous actions. I've learned a phrase before, ‘you can't be reasonable with unreasonable people’ – words to live by if you ride a bike.”

Lyndon pointed out that the footage may seem familiar to some, as he sent a clip from the exact same set of traffic lights just one week ago.

“My riding friends joke that I'm a magnet for bad drivers, or that they see my cameras and want to be famous on YouTube,” he said.

“I rode just under 20,000km last year, most of it outside, so it appears it’s the law of averages that sees me entangled with bad drivers more often than my friends.

“What I have learned is that these incidents are examples of drivers knowingly and willingly putting a cyclist in a compromising position. It’s just not possible to get that close to knocking a cyclist down or running them off the road without making a conscious effort.”

The incident, which took place in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, has been reported to police.

“I called to report it for two reasons,” explained Lyndon. “The first being the unnecessary and close pass which forced me off the road, and the second being the gentleman shouting in my face despite Covid advice to keep two metres apart. I did ask him to step away, to no avail.

“It's just another day being targeted by an angry driver who simply cannot, or will not, understand that a cyclist does have some rights on the road. I really, truly hope the police can take action and help him to understand this, and perhaps avoid a serious incident in the future.”

