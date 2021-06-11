Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"This sort of infrastructure is a game changer": Riders pleasantly surprised by CS4 cycle lane + more on the live blog

Happy Friday folks! Dan Alexander is here to take you through to the weekend with the final live blog of the week...
Fri, Jun 11, 2021 09:02
2
CS4 Tooley Street
07:48
"This sort of infrastructure is a game changer": Riders pleasantly surprised by CS4 cycle lane

What better way to start Friday than with a clip of a rider loving CS4's new segregated route along Tooley Street near London Bridge. Dirty Wknd spins seamlessly down past the stream of fellow riders travelling in the opposite direction and was so impressed they described it as a "game changer" compared to how dangerous it used to be.

Another rider who has been using the route for years was shocked by the improvement too...

Elsewhere on the capital's growing network of cycle routes, Transport for London has asked for public feedback on trial changes to CS8 between Chelsea Bridge and Wandsworth Town Centre. Earlier this week we shared pictures of the new cycle lane on the southbound side of the bridge on the live blog, which is one of the trial changes.

And...in a hat-trick of CS news to start your Friday...the CS3 counter at Embankment is close to recording 1 million cyclists this year.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments