"This sort of infrastructure is a game changer": Riders pleasantly surprised by CS4 cycle lane + more on the live blog

So then new Tooley st bike Lane (CS?) is an absolute dream! So many horrible memories of riding down this road with the trucks. This sort of infrastructure is a game changer 👌 @London_Cycling #london #cycling pic.twitter.com/MdFVUEg541 — Dirty Wknd (@Dirtywknd) June 10, 2021

What better way to start Friday than with a clip of a rider loving CS4's new segregated route along Tooley Street near London Bridge. Dirty Wknd spins seamlessly down past the stream of fellow riders travelling in the opposite direction and was so impressed they described it as a "game changer" compared to how dangerous it used to be.

Another rider who has been using the route for years was shocked by the improvement too...

Barely recognise it - used to cycle here in the 80s and 90s. Much much improved. — Pilarin (@Pilarinciclista) June 10, 2021

Elsewhere on the capital's growing network of cycle routes, Transport for London has asked for public feedback on trial changes to CS8 between Chelsea Bridge and Wandsworth Town Centre. Earlier this week we shared pictures of the new cycle lane on the southbound side of the bridge on the live blog, which is one of the trial changes.

And...in a hat-trick of CS news to start your Friday...the CS3 counter at Embankment is close to recording 1 million cyclists this year.