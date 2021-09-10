Support road.cc

Live blog

Mechanic confirms double cleat horror set-up wasn't a joke; ITV's cheery Tour of Britain ads; NYC cops slammed for removing "illegally" chained bicycles...against their own advice; Josh Quigley targets second world record attempt + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! Dan Alexander will be seeing you through to the weekend with the final live blog of the week
Fri, Sep 10, 2021 08:45
17
Mechanic confirms double cleat horror set-up wasn't a joke; ITV's cheery Tour of Britain ads; NYC cops slammed for removing
12:02
11:32
Plans for new cycling and walking cafe in Suffolk scuppered by traffic safety fears
Fox Hall Suffolk (Google StreetView)

Plans to create a new cafe marketed at cyclists, runners and walkers have been withdrawn due to objections over traffic. The cafe was to be built as part of the conversion of former farm buildings at Foxhall Hall, plans which included an orthodontic centre and conference room available for hire by local groups and businesses. 

However, Foxhall Parish Council objected to the plan, saying: "We believe that Hall Road is unsuitable for the additional regular traffic that this development will generate. This is a remote location which will be principally accessed by motor vehicles along a single-track road.

The Ipswich Star reports a new application has been submitted with scaled down use of the buildings. The primary use as an orthodontics centre remains, but the cafe has been removed from the plans.

10:51
Tour of Britain stage six: Cav's in the break...and he's angry

Lovely to see Cav screaming at motorbike riders out on the course this lunchtime...the Manx Missile had a momentary aside with the TV camera to tell viewers at home how the moto's slipstream can impact the racing after the breakaway split and he was forced to chase back on...

Cav's up the road with Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Tim 'The Tractor' Declercq, Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett and a few others. Interestingly, four of the seven escapees have finished in the top five of a sprint stage this week. Let's see how they fair in the 'high mountains' of the Pennines...

11:39
10:13
ITV's cheery Tour of Britain ads

I think they might be saying something about the sort of people who like cycling... 

09:34
Brace yourselves for another look...we spoke to the mechanic from THAT double cleat horror set-up

Let's end the week how it began...grimacing at that punter's cleat set-up from hell. We heard the naysayers and doubters questioning whether it's a hoax, so got in touch with the bike shop mechanic unfortunate (or fortunate, depending on your point of view) enough to be handed the double cleat disaster...they confirmed to us, "the fail was, sadly/joyously, all too real!"

I could tidy up the reply and split it down for quotes, but I'm going to leave the thrilling storytelling, with all its local charm, to our bike shop friend...strap yourselves in...

"The day started off normal - overcast, with a chance of light rain. Business was steady, and uneventful. The fail-party began when two middle-aged gentlemen rolled up on road bikes - the second guy pedalling all sortsa funny. First fella asks if I can help his buddy out with a cleat issue - cause he's 'tired of pedalling on his toes'. I think nothing of it, and ask him to hand me his shoes, so I can get a look at the problem.

"He does so, and, as mentioned in the post, I flipped them over and just stared, seemingly for ever. I was wearing a bucket hat and, as I talked with the guys, I was peering out from under the brim, studying their faces, to see if they were messing with me, since I was having a really hard time believing the cleat placement was naively intentional. There was nothing about their facial expressions, body language or vocal tones that indicated it was all a joke.

"The fella that had been wearing the shoes/cleats like that - for God knows how long asked me if there was any way I could mount the road cleats in the location of the mountain bike ones. I said no, not on the spot and, if there are adapters out there somewhere, we didn't have any on hand. The solution was to swap out his road pedals for some cheap mountain bike ones, and when I went back into the shop, to get the pedals - I kid you not, my hands were shaking! - I, excitedly, ran around and showed the shoes to all my coworkers. Jaws were straight droppin', left and right!

"At this point, it probably sounds somewhat sad that I'd get so excited over some silly cleats - but hey, you gotta get your thrills, when and where available, and this was basically bike-fail-manna-from-heaven! 

"One cleat was mounted to the front holes of its backing plate, the other to the rear, and neither was even remotely straight - to the point where I don't see how they really could have worked at all properly. There are a few other kinda quirky details to the story but that's the important stuff.

"Hopefully that helps dispel the naysayers' assumption that that bonkers cleat arrangement was a fishing prank! I could honestly give a crap about likes. At the end of the day, I/we here at Trench Tails are just looking for a nice, virtual group hug. It can be cold and dark, here in the trenches..."

Maybe that allays your doubts, maybe it doesn't...I hope you had as much fun reading it as I did when that literary masterpiece dropped into the DMs...

08:44
Josh Quigley set for second attempt at breaking seven-day cycling distance world record

Josh is back for another shot at the record. At the end of April he abandoned his first attempt due to an knee injury. That's healed now and he's hoping to better the 1,2000 miles he rode in five days during the first effort. To beat the record, Josh will have to cover 2,177 miles in the week over slightly altered Aberdeenshire circuit that readers might remember from April. All the best, Josh...we'll keep you updated on his progress on the live blog next week.

08:14
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets go on sale
Birmingham 2022 logo.JPG

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year went on sale this week. A ballot system is being run until the end of September when applicants will be told if they've been successful. If it's track cycling tickets you're after, just remember that confusingly the Birmingham event's venue is in London.

Lee Valley Velopark is staging the track cycling as the second city doesn't have a suitable facility. I'd rather watch them race through the Bullring to be honest...but then again, there's a reason I'm not in charge of these things...

07:25
NYC cops slammed for removing "illegally" chained bicycles...against their own advice
NYPD remove chained bicycles (Image: NYPD 107th Precinct/Facebook)

I guess we'll never know what reaction NYPD's 107th Precinct expected when it uploaded these pictures of a solid night's work removing "illegally" chained bicycles. The station's Facebook page proudly wrote about how its officers had removed multiple bicycles "chained illegally" to NYC DOT sign posts because it "can be hazardous to pedestrians"...

However, as some have pointed out, here's the NYPD's own flyer on bike safety...including a section encouraging riders to lock their bikes to metal posts of no parking and stop signs.

NYPD flyer

The reaction has been something of a PR firestorm. Several people have accused the cops of stealing bikes...

Alison Mc wrote: "Cars (and I am a car owner) can just be parked and left on public streets belonging to everyone, while there are not even a fraction of enough bike racks in this city yet you steal the bikes people legally park and lock up…and then lie and say it’s a public safety issue. What a crock of shit this is."

Chris O'Leary shared the photo of the contradictory flyer..."'Securing your bike to these signs is illegal.' Oh, is that so? Then why does this NYPD flyer on bike safety specifically encourage people to lock their bikes to these signs? You just straight-up stole bikes. You should be ashamed of yourselves."

Peter W. Beadle added: "Instead of wasting time, energy and money harassing people with bikes, have your officers stop parking on sidewalks and in bike lanes. The hypocrisy is unbelievable."

And just when you think it couldn't get much worse for them...

NYPD remove chained bicycles (Image: NYPD 107th Precinct/Facebook)

 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

