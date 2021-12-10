"Counter-productive war on cyclists": Anger over police enforcing 'no cycling' signs + more on the live blog

Loads of reaction to round-up from this...mainly people not very happy to see the major crime of riding a bike where you shouldn't being punished.

Some pointed out the irony of being able to drive a bulky diesel van into a park to stop people pedalling a push bike. Others shared pictures of cars and vans parked on pavements and asked why the authorities think this is more pressing.

Ben, who shared the photo from a park in Wandsworth, called the action an "endless, counter-productive war on cyclists who want to keep themselves safe."

And while some pointed out the parks police have different powers to the regular coppers and can only deal with offences in areas under their control, it's fair to say the majority of replies couldn't understand the crackdown.

That's of course assuming this incident was definitely a 'no cycling' enforcement. Rory Meakin asked Wandsworth Police if there were any aggravating factors in the case, but only got a reply saying the parks police isn't part of the Met and is a service employed by the council.

Here's some of the reaction...

"That 20kg, 15mph bike might be a hazard to someone. This two-tonne van? Just fine." Seriously, Wandsworth, this policy makes you look like dinosaurs. — Angus Hewlett (@angus_f_h) December 9, 2021