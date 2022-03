"This has UK written all over it": Another why cyclists don't use the cycle lane classic + more on the live blog

Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane provided? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DMXwvzT4yg — Geoff (@geoffallard) February 28, 2022

It's been dubbed the 'Danny MacAskill special edition bike lane'...an opportunity to practise your jumps and tricks on the way to work...

Today's 'why cyclists don't use the cycle lane' comes from an unspecified, secret location where anyone looking to stay off the road will have to dodge a sneakily well-camouflaged...hmmm, what would you call them? A utility box, perhaps?

Someone speculated this particular ingenious infra idea is in Walthamstow, with another saying that would make sense as Waltham Forest Council, "have a policy of putting in the lanes before street furniture is moved rather than waiting for it all to be shifted before starting as I remember.

"It gives them some leverage with the utilities I guess." Now we might be getting somewhere (just not in that bike lane, as things stand). Either way, it was a really nice touch to paint the bicycle as close as is physically possible behind the obstacle.

In the meantime you better get practising your bunny-hopping...

Presuming the box will soon be kicked out, attention turned to the end of the lane which appears to quite abruptly chuck cyclists back into the road...

I presume the utility box will be moved when it’s finished, but I’m not happy with that re-entry arrangement. Lurch suddenly back into the traffic unprotected. — Is this a bike lane? (@IsItABikeLane) March 1, 2022

I'm more scared of the "rejoin the carriageway" bit than the jump obstacle — Neil Gatenby (@wadoNeil) February 28, 2022

So how will it look when it's 'finished'?

Apparently the lane ain’t finished yet and the box will be moved. After that it will be perfect. pic.twitter.com/IRJZZx73Xe — Shipp_Helm (@Don_Shipp) February 28, 2022