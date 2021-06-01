Five cool things coming soon from DMT, Santini, Le Col, SunGod and Dare2Ride

What a glorious bank holiday weekend! Thank goodness it was finally arms out before June. Our team of testers have been enjoying riding out in the sun, and here's this week's pick of the test pile...

£260

Subtly stylish during the day light, but highly reflective when still riding out through the dark, this hard shell is designed for extra visibility and weather protection. Made in Italy, this gilet uses waterproof panelling and zip for protection, while a close fit is also promised by the stretchy side panels. Le Col says the lightweight shell can be easily packed down into a rear pocket so its there when you need it. Jamie Williams has been testing this iridescent gilet and his full report will be landing soon..

lecol.cc

£652.53

The Fuego 1.0 is a direct-drive Bluetooth and Ant+ smart trainer that supports third party training software including Zwift and TrainerRoad, and promises a quiet and realistic riding experience.

The Fuego 1.0 has a claimed power output accuracy within +/- 2%. It can simulate inclines up to 20% for realistic riding on virtual hills and mountains, and for all-out sprints the Fuego 1.0. is capable of generating 2500w at 58kph. With a claimed sound level output of just 52dB at 30kph, Dare2Ride claims this is one of the quietest indoor trainers out there. Dave Atkinson has been putting the miles in indoors and his full report will be coming soon…

www.dare2tri.com

£105

This “pro-approved” race fitting jersey worn by riders of Trek-Segafredo is designed for those looking for speed, and also are environmentally conscious. Made from 100% recycled fabrics coming from PET and waste yarns, this fabric is said to balance performance with eco credentials.

For aero gains, the sleeves are raw cut and also have a new silicone gripper tucked away on the inside. I’ve been testing this eco friendly performance jersey and I’ll be giving my verdict very soon…

www.santinisms.co.uk

£210

With a full knit construction DMT says this shoe prioritises breathability and comfort. The thickness of the knit is varied for comfort and is said to have just enough stretch to match your foot shape for a custom feel.

The KR3s come with a single IP1 Boa for quick adjustments and a comfortable secure fit, and the carbon sole is also aerated. Matt Page has been wearing these lightweight kicks on rides recently and his full report will be coming soon…

www.dmtcycling.com

£110

These Classic lifestyle sunnies feature SunGod’s new 8KO lens offering greater clarity, as well as anti-glare and contrast-enhancing polarisation. The lens is built from 2mm co-nylon, and is available in eight different shades such as the green I have on test.

Then there’s the Adventureproof frame, with Pop-Lock screwless hinges, which SunGod claims to be ultra-durable for “flex without snapping and staying light on your face for all-day comfort”. I’ve been testing these in the glorious sunshine and I’ll be giving my verdict shortly...

www.sungod.co

