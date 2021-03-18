Support road.cc

"Death wish" cyclist filmed hitching a lift with passing trailer; Councillor hits back at "shameful" BBC LTN report + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Mar 18, 2021 08:56
8
Trailer cyclist (via Steve Evans Twitter)
10:25
Councillor hits back at "shameful" BBC LTN report

More from yesterday's main story on the blog. A Liberal Democrat councillor in Kendal has joined in the criticism of the BBC for their LTN report. Jon Owen said it was "shameful" that the broadcaster's chief environment correspondent had perpetuated the myth that fines are to raise revenue...

09:08
08:47
"Death wish" cyclist filmed hitching a lift with passing trailer

 This cyclist was filmed hitching a lift with a passing trailer on the A40 near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire. In the clip the cyclist can be seen holding on to the trailer, possibly being towed by a tractor, to get a free ride, much to the disgust of the person in the car behind who calls them "a silly bastard".

Dyfed-Powys Police responded to Steve Evans' video asking for more details on the incident. Evans added: "There’s so many road works on this stretch at the moment it’s all start stop traffic. This trailer may well have had to jam on and it would have been pretty serious for the cyclist. I’ve seen some things in my time but this is up there with the best of the stupid ones!"

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

