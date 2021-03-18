"Death wish" cyclist filmed hitching a lift with passing trailer; Councillor hits back at "shameful" BBC LTN report + more on the live blog

This cyclist was filmed hitching a lift with a passing trailer on the A40 near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire. In the clip the cyclist can be seen holding on to the trailer, possibly being towed by a tractor, to get a free ride, much to the disgust of the person in the car behind who calls them "a silly bastard".

Dyfed-Powys Police responded to Steve Evans' video asking for more details on the incident. Evans added: "There’s so many road works on this stretch at the moment it’s all start stop traffic. This trailer may well have had to jam on and it would have been pretty serious for the cyclist. I’ve seen some things in my time but this is up there with the best of the stupid ones!"