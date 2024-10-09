Tour de France director says the question of Pogačar doping is “not an illegitimate one”; Should people get tax relief for cycling to work?; Chloe Dygert drops out of stage race… after bumping into door and breaking her nose + more on the live blog

As the 2024 road cycling season approaches its conclusion, there’s one name who has been everywhere, done everything and won (almost) everything. First, it was the solo win in Strade Bianche, then he won the Volta a Catalunya with more stage wins than the rest of the peloton combined, and then, exorcising ghosts from past year, he won the Liège-Bastogne-Liège for a second time.

As the spring gave way to summer, and as the classics and monuments gave way to the two Grand Tours, Pogačar simply went and got what he wanted: the first Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998. After deciding to skip the Paris Olympics, allowing himself a break and rejuvenation period of sorts, last month, he repeated what he had just done, ie. get what he wanted — it was the rainbow jersey this time — and with that, the hallowed ‘Triple Crown’ of cycling.

But as cycling fans would know, with wins and success comes intense scrutiny. In a sport which has made legends and seen them torn down by malpractices, it would make sense that admirers and regulators of the sport alike would pay extra attention, having been burnt not once, not twice, but many times.

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

It was Jonas Vingegaard and the Visma-Lease a Bike (Jumbo Visma back then) who was subject to the microscopic lens after his two consecutive Tour de France wins last year, and now the attention seems to have fallen back on Pogačar — this time, it’s the Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme himself who’s aired the questions.

In an interview with La Dépêche du Midi, Christian Prudhomme was asked to share his thoughts on the question of doping question in he sport, and if he’d be surprised to find out in future that Pogačar had, in fact, been using performance-enhancing drugs.

He replied: “Given the past of cycling and not so far, your question is not illegitimate. I do not have an answer. I note that it gives a boost to cycling competitions, by stages or one day, quite impressive. The controls exist, we fought with ASO to have independents, today it is the case with ITA [International Testing Agency]. There you go…”

He ended the question by giving Pogačar his roses still, saying: “We’re back to how it used to be, that is to say champions who are there from the beginning to the end of the season and with this will to win everything, which makes him similar to not only Eddy Merckx, but also to Bernard Hinault...

“For years, I heard Bernard say that these guys have to rediscover their sense of the game again, they have to have fun! That’s exactly what Pogacar is doing.”