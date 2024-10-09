Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: Endura long-sleeve jerseys from just £22, Garmin Edge 530 down to £182, huge light savings including 43% off Cateye AMPP set + 27% off Magicshine, big discounts on tools + more

We may earn affiliate commission from the links on this page

Again?? Yep, our Amazon overlords are treating us to another fire sale before the big one kicks off at the end of next month with Black Friday, before another big one two days later on Cyber Monday and then most likely a boxing day sale, then the January sales and it's just one massive merry-go-round of rampant capitalism and bargains... but if you've got your eye on something anyway and it's genuinely cheaper today than the rest of the year, it's probably worth taking advantage.

As always, we're only recommending things here that are genuinely the cheapest on the internet right now, and if you see it for less anywhere else (or in a physical bike shop) let us know and we're happy to send people to the better deal instead. Try not to buy stuff you don't need for obvious reasons, and be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of the deals, free delivery etc.

We'll mention again that road.cc may earn a small commission from the deal links on this page if you click on them and buy anything. It's usually a pitiful amount, but every little helps in these turbulent times for publishers. Right, to the deals!

27% off Garmin Edge 530 cycling computer

If you're looking at treating yourself to a cycling computer, now's a good time, and the Garmin Edge 530 is a great starting point. It comes with all the tidbits you want from a premium cycling computer, but in a smaller package than say the Garmin Edge 830.

It's not the newest of models, but it comes with mapping and enough performance features for most riders to be satisfied. And at £181.99, it's not a bad price, either.

27% off Magicshine Seemee 300 lumen rear light

It's that time of year again where it's dark all day and you're questioning whether you need to put the desk lamp on at 4PM. Luckily, Amazon has a deal or two on some cycling lights, including this Magicshine 300 lumen rear light.

300 lumens is pretty good for a rear light, so we'd be inclined to use it in and out of the city. It has a claimed 260 degree visibility, a motion sensor which turns the light on when you brake, and several flashing/steady modes.

It's not a particularly well known brand, but could do as a spare if you're already set for winter riding.

Huge discounts on Endura Xtract men's long-sleeve jerseys, starting from just £22.89 with 67% off

It's getting chilly out there, and if you're into layering more than going for a whopping great jacket then the Xtract from Endura will do you proud... and it'll do your bank balance proud too if you manage to get one for 22 quid.

This jersey is close-fitting to keep the warmth in and the wind out, and has a soft roubaix fabric so it could be worn with nothing underneath for the shoulder seasons too. It's high-wicking as you'd expect, and there's a full front zipper with a flap to stop it rubbing your neck.

It's the XL verson that has the biggest discount, down from £69.99 to just £22.89 in the navy colourway. DIscounts are good in the other sizes too, with the small on sale for £30.18, the medium at £35.25 and large at £28.47. The black ones are between £40-£43 in all sizes, and women will be better off looking elsewhere for the biggest discounts, such as Cyclestore which has the Teal version for £42.99 in all sizes.

16% off a Draper 30 piece Allen key set

Allen keys are an integral part to any bike owner's tool collection. We're not suggesting this is a toolset to take out on the road, but for at home when you're doing some tinkering and find you need something with a bit more leverage than your average multi-tool, these are ideal.

Plus, they're pretty cheap and can be used on other things around the house. Ikea flatpacks, anyone? At £12.49 they're not quite going to be Park Tool quality, but they should last you long enough to build up a deposit for your Park Tool display wall.

20% off Styrkr energy bars 12-pack

Staying fuelled on the bike isn't something that we should forget about once autumn arrives. Even if you're spending more time on the turbo than the great outdoors, you still need to stay on top of your game and fuel up for the duration.

Styrkr's energy bars are 20% off on today's Prime Deals. This is the mixed pack so you get a selection of dark chocolate chip, apple, cinnamon and caramel, and date, almond and dark chocolate bars for £23.99.

43% off CatEye 200/Viz 100 Light Set

Sticking with lights, we've found a deal on a full set from CatEye. It's not the most powerful at the front with 200 lumens max, but the rear is pretty blinding at 100 lumens at £25.49 it's a great starter set for urban riding.

Perhaps most tantalising for this price point is the fact the lights are USB rechargeable, which saves on buying batteries. Both lights use a rubber strap mount so they're easy to install and adjust, and have a low battery indicator too so you know when it's time to recharge.

36% off Altura Women's Storm Jacket

A reflective, waterproof jacket is great for those wintry commutes, and we've found this Storm Jacket from Altura at 36% off. It's designed to be breathable and waterproof - the holy grail of winter jackets. And this one comes in a hi-vis yellow colourway, which makes you hard to miss even on darker mornings or evenings.

It features a relaxed fit which means it's great for wearing layers underneath with. It also has zipped pockets for your essentials.

23% off Pro-Bike Tool Mini Bike Pump with Gauge

It's not the sexiest deal, but having a decent quality mini pump will save you lots of time and swearing at the side of the road if you do end up needing to use it. The Pro-Bike Tool mini pump comes with Presta and Schrader attachments, and can inflate tyres up to 100PSI.

This one even features a metal gauge that tells you roughly how much PSI you're pumping into your tyres - a handy feature that normally comes on far more expensive options.

15% off CYCPLUS Tiny Electric Bike Pump

Sticking with inflation...we've found this electric bike pump from Cycplus at 15% off (£67.99). These are all the rage at the moment, and why shouldn't they be? They take the strain out of manually pumping your tyres up and in winter, when your hands are cold and your thumbs aren't working, it could be a lifesaver.

This one from Cycplus weighs just 97g and apparently can inflate up to 80PSI in 80 seconds. The brand also claims it can inflate two tyres up to 100PSI in one charge.

39% off Vittoria Competition Latex Tube

One for the weight weenies...if you're racing hillclimb this season then you may be interested in the Vittoria Latex tubes. They weigh a claimed 45g and are available in 700c x 25-28mm or 700c x 19-23mm options.

They're probably not ideal for winter training rides or puncture protection, but if you're heading somewhere sunny and taking your best bike, they could be an option.

55% off The Midlife Cyclist paperback

If you're after some cycling literature to crack on reading while the weather is pants, then the Midlife Cyclist: The Road Map for the +40 Rider Who Wants to Train Hard, Ride Fast and Stay Healthy by Phil Cavell may fit the bill.

It's 55% off, making it £6.75 for the paperback version, and details the "ultimate manifesto for mature riders who want to stay healthy, avoid injury - and maximise their achievement levels."

Ready for winter training? Wahoo's Kickr Snap has 15% off

Those early starts and post-work rides are certainly getting darker and colder. Looking to keep warm and dry this winter? Wahoo's Kickr Snap indoor trainer has £37 off this Prime Day, a saving of 15 per cent on RRP. When editor Jack reviewed this a couple of years back, he was impressed by the "solid, quiet and realistic deluxe wheel-on trainer", even if the lack of direct drive is a slight weak point.

Spotted any decent deals for this latest Prime Day event? Drop them in the comments below as always.