Café owners oppose car parking ban on riverside path – because of “dangerous” cyclists

Plans to introduce a car parking ban along a riverside path in York have been opposed by local café owners – who believe the restrictions will increase the apparent threat posed by “dangerous” cyclists in the area.

The City of York Council hopes to introduce double yellow lines on West Esplanade after councillors and residents raised concerns about the potential for conflict between motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists thanks to the number of drivers parking on the narrow shared-use path, YorkMix reports.

At the moment, single yellows are in place and drivers are currently banned from parking on West Esplanade between 8am and 6pm. Nevertheless, a council report says that the parking restriction has only been enforced up to a white gate located near Lendal Bridge, which until recently was closed to prevent motorists from continuing along the path.

However, the gate – which, when closed, meant that pedestrians and cyclists were funnelled through a narrow 1.7m gap – has remained open in recent years, enabling motorists to park along the unrestricted section of the path.

This parking, the council says, “has narrowed the path and increased the potential conflict of movements between cars, bicycles, and pedestrians, as the vehicles have to turn in the path to be able to exit the area.”

A consultation on the proposal to introduce a ‘no waiting at any time’ restriction on West Esplanade received just two responses, both objecting to the plans.

One of the objections – from York City Rowing Club, the boathouse for which is located where the restrictions will be put in place – argued that the parking ban will impact rowing events, by preventing participants from parking their boat trailers past the white gate.

Responding to this claim, the council said that “if the trailers are detached from the vehicles used to tow, they would be able to be in the area as long they were not causing an obstruction of the path”.

Meanwhile, a second objection came from the owners of the Perky Peacock café in Barker Tower, beside Lendal Bridge, who claimed that by preventing motorists from parking on the Esplanade, pedestrians and customers using the path will be put in greater danger thanks to the increased speed of cyclists.

“Bicycle traffic is at times openly dangerous with speeds and irregular bicycle control of many,” the owners wrote.

“A no-stopping restriction, especially at the rowing club which quite frankly slows traffic down, increases the danger to pedestrians, rowers, and café customers.

“We have already had instances of customers being hit by cyclists.”

A further concern from the owners, related to deliveries, was dismissed by the council, who noted that “loading activities can occur from ‘No Waiting’ restrictions if the loading activity is continuous”.