New “car-free” Brompton factory facing delays as traffic authority calls on bike brand to consider those with “no choice but to drive”

Folding bike brand Brompton’s plans for an ambitious new eco-friendly factory and headquarters in Kent are facing further delays after the highways authority raised concerns about the scheme’s impact on the local road network and the lack of any car parking facilities at the site.

Brompton first announced plans to move from its current factory in Greenford, west London, to a 100-acre floodplain in Ashford, where Ashford Borough Council aims to create a 60-acre public nature reserve including a community cycle path, in February 2022, before formally submitting its proposals to the local authority that December.

Initially scheduled to open in 2027, the proposed state-of-the-art factory and headquarters, which would double Brompton’s manufacturing capacity to 200,000 bikes a year and create up to 4,000 jobs, is focused on sustainability and active travel, and will include paths specifically designed for cyclists and pedestrians which will lead directly into the facility.

Under the travel plan drawn up for the site, no new parking spaces will be also created. Staff and visitors will instead be encouraged to cycle, walk, or use public transport to reach the factory, which will also have a visitors’ centre, museum, and café.

However, the active travel-centred nature of the £100m scheme now appears to have been the catalyst for a series of delays to the project.

Kent Online reports that National Highways has advised Ashford Borough Council to delay making a decision on the scheme – the fourth time since January 2023 that the approval process has been postponed due to National Highways’ objections – with the traffic body sending Brompton a list of concerns it wants to address before proceeding with its application.

In documents published in January, National Highways claimed that it had not heard from Brompton since July and “recommended that the application should not be granted permission until 10 June”, unless the folding bike company meets the body’s requirements and addresses its concerns in the interim period.

In a more recent document from last week, Christine Allen, regional director at National Highways, said: “We will be concerned with proposals that have the potential to impact on the safe and efficient operation of the strategic road network, in this case, particularly within the vicinity of the M20 and A2070 near Ashford.

“In carrying out our assessment, we are mindful of the highly innovative and sustainability seeking nature of the proposed development and the responses to date by KCC Highways on matters such as on-site and off-site parking.”

Chief among National Highways’ concerns is the requirement for a more detailed traffic and transport assessment to be carried out, especially in relation to Brompton’s desire to not include any car parking spaces at its site.

Assessments previously carried out by Kent County Council’s highways department suggested that the brand should consider alternative options for those staff and visitors who “have no choice but to drive”. This prompted Brompton to last year open discussions with HS1 Ltd, the owner of the multi-storey facility previously used by Eurostar passengers, and the nearby Ashford Designer Outlet to see if the company can share their car parks.

According to this plan, staff would be permitted to park their cars in the outlet’s south car park – located directly next door to Brompton’s proposed site – but on busy shopping days would instead be encouraged to park a mile away at the large multi-storey at Ashford International station, and walk or cycle the remaining distance to the factory.

National Highways has since acknowledged Brompton’s willingness to put these contingency plans in place, but says, however, that “this matter will have a bearing on trip generation, since if employees can drive and can park, many may do so”.

When contacted by road.cc, a spokesperson for Ashford Borough Council said that, as the authority responsible for approving or rejecting the plans, it “would not be appropriate” to comment on the status of Brompton’s planning application at the moment.

Brompton is yet to respond to road.cc’s request for comment, though we have been told that the company has now provided the necessary information requested by National Highways, addressing the traffic body’s objections.

In 2022, when the project was first announced, Brompton CEO Will Butler-Adams said: “As we face climate change, combined with poor mental and physical health in our cities, where most of the world population live, we need to adapt.

“There has been a global realisation post-pandemic that we need to change how we live in our cities, to design them around the people that live in them, not the automobile. Brompton has a large part to play in supporting that transition, but we need to have more space to innovate and create the products of the future.

“London was the inspiration for the Brompton and our success is in large part is due to our diverse and skilled staff who continue to nurture and develop our company. By choosing Ashford we can retain this strong connection to London and the UK, whilst being on the doorstep of Europe.

“We have a long journey ahead with the planning and development of the new site, but we’re thankful for the support of Ashford Borough Council, Hollaway Studios, and Quinn Estates towards achieving our combined ambition to build this revolutionary and sustainable bicycle factory of the future.”