"If the aviation or rail industry had the safety record that roads do, planes would be grounded, and trains would be stopped": Brake road safety charity latest to respond to government's 'dangerous cycling' bill

A week after the government announced that it would back an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill to introduce the offence of ‘causing death by dangerous, careless or inconsiderate cycling, and causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate cycling', the road safety charity Brake has responded by calling the attention and emphasis placed on cycling as "disproportionate".

The amendment, tabled by Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, was backed by Transport Secretary Mark Harper, who said it would mean the “tiny minority” of reckless cyclists would face the “full weight of the law”, while protecting “law-abiding cyclists”.

> The Highway Code for cyclists — all the rules you need to know

It means the maximum sentence for causing death or serious injury by dangerous cycling, if the proposed amendment passes, would be brought into line with sentencing guidelines for dangerous driving, of which the maximum sentence is currently 14 years' imprisonment. The government are set to bring forward an updated amendment to James Cleverly’s Criminal Justice Bill as it enters the House of Lords, where it will be debated.

In response, Brake cited statistics that shown nine people were killed in collisions involving a cyclist between 2018-2022, while just in 2022, 1,766 people died and 29,000 were injured on the roads in total. The charity mentions Chris Boardman's interview on BBC News, in which he said more people are killed by lightning and cows each year than cyclists.

"You’re not going to legislate away these sort of incidents": Martin Porter KC on cycling and the law

The response continues: "In 2022, 4,935 people were killed or seriously injured in a crash involving a young driver – and yet the Government continues to push back on opportunities to safeguard young and newly qualified drivers through a Graduated Driver Licensing system, calling it restrictive to young people’s freedom.

"Three years ago, the Government committed to publishing a Road Safety Strategy with measures to reduce the number of deaths on our roads and promote safe and healthy travel for everyone. As we write this, in May 2024, there has still been no such strategy published."

As Brake mentions, the Road Safety Strategy it alluded to is still nowhere to be seen, its absence debated in the House of Lords in December 2023 as Lord William Jordan (Labour) noted that the previous strategy elapsed in 2019, leaving England as "the only country in mainland Britain and G7 not to have a published road safety strategy".

In response, Lord Roborough (Conservatives) said "priorities change" and cited an overall 2% reduction in road fatalities compared with 2019.

> “That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough”: BMW driver crashes spectacularly into bike stand

Brake's CEO Ross Moorlock said: “Every road death and injury is devastating for the families involved, and we welcome robust and fair sentencing for any road user who kills or harms through reckless behaviour.

"However, it feels that the focus being given to this announcement – by both Government and the media – is disproportionate given the true extent of road casualties across the UK, and the lack of commitment from this Government to address road safety at a strategic level.

"If the aviation or rail industry had the safety record that roads do, planes would be grounded, and trains would be stopped.

"Given the Government is so eager to act on dangerous cycling, we ask that they now continue this trend, by introducing further legislation that ensures that we see a significant and sustained reduction in road death and injury both this year and in the years to come."