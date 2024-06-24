“Have a bit of this”: Cyclist camping overnight in field sprayed with slurry from tractor by “annoyed” farmer who wanted to teach a “lesson” to trespassing campers

A cyclist who was camping overnight at a field in Devon was sprayed with slurry for 15 seconds after a farmer who saw the cyclist's tent in his field got in his tractor to teach him “not to stay in anyone’s fields ever again”.
The incident, first reported by The Sun, was captured on video last week by Jack Bellamy, a third generation farmer from Tavistock, Devon with 200 cows and 650 sheep on his farm.
Bellamy sees the black tent propped against the hedge and gets in his John Deere tractor, before saying: “I’ll tell you what, these *****, they’ll f****** set up anywhere. They do not give a flying f***. They’ll go anywhere.”
He starts driving towards him, blasting slurry out of his tractor, even stopping just past him to get the maximum amount of manure on the cyclist, who seems to be caught completely unaware and is seen ducking behind the tent to shelter himself from the wall of slurry being thrown at him.
“I’ll tell you what chap, have a bit of this,” Bellamy says, while driving past him and filming with a handheld device at the same time.
Bellamy later told The Sun: “I went out in the morning because I had to get on. When I looked in the field I saw a tent on the freshly cut grass. There was someone camped right up against the hedge.
“I left him covered in slurry. He never said a word — he couldn’t really argue with that. I’m sure he had a nice evening there, but he didn’t have a very nice wake up call.
“He must’ve heard the tractor coming because he was out of his tent. I said ‘You won’t be staying in anyone’s fields ever again’ and then I drove on and carried on with my morning.
“When my dad went back later the tent was gone, there was a white patch where the tent was and the slurry hadn’t been. I would hate to think what he smells like now.
“There is a campsite 400 yards in one direction and 600 yards in the other but they just please themselves these people. We’ve had people from towns walking in the fields.
“There is 50,000 acres of Dartmoor nearby and he chose to camp in my field. They come up from the towns and think they can do what they want. We’ve had loads of trouble with dogs worrying the sheep.
“They wouldn’t like it if I went camping in their garden. They’ve got no knowledge of the countryside at all. They come up from the towns and think they can do what they want. They probably think food grows on a plant or something.”
It would be important to point out that wild camping is illegal and a civil offence in England and Wales, with the exception of some parts of Dartmoor. Campers must get permission from the landowner to camp, which includes tents and motorhomes, or risk being charged with trespassing.
Anyone who refuses to move faces fines up to £2,500 if caught breaking the rules, although first time offenders are likely to be charged up to £300. You could even face a prison sentence of up to three months if you refuse to leave when requested to do so by police. Wild camping is legal in Scotland, however, as long as local guidelines are followed.
The reaction to the situation has been mixed, with many anti-cycling views and opinions running rampant on social media. However, farmers themselves have been quite divided about the whole incident, with many calling it a “horrible thing to do” and “pretty grim and quite sad behaviour from the tractor driver” on the Farming Forum.
Meanwhile, environmental lecturer and Right to Roam campaigner Lewis Winks has criticised the farmer’s actions and offered an insight into the cyclist’s perspective, who as of now remains unidentified: “Consider this – you’re on a bike tour, alone but free. Exhausted after many miles on the road, scouting spots to sleep before continuing the next day. After an hour you opt for a discreet field edge.
“You wake up early and begin packing up, then this happens. Truly unjustifiable.”
He added: “Firstly, trespass is a civil offence – despite the best efforts of the dying Tory government. It’s a matter between the landowner and the trespasser, provided there are no aggravating circumstances. Common assault, however, is a criminal offence.”
Winks then shared the Met Police’s stance on “camping without permission”, which recommends that landowners “talk to the people occupying your land and ask them to leave, if you feel safe to do that”, and reminds them that “you could find yourself guilty of several criminal offences if you forcibly attempt to remove them or their property.”
“Dialogue is the best course of action,” says Winks. “The rights of landowners are vast and sacrosanct in the UK – and far outweigh their legal responsibilities to people or nature. Including their own land which too often is also subject to abuse. Crying trespass distracts from the imbalance between rights and responsibilities.
“The rights of people – particularly those wishing to access land – on the other hand, are wildly lacking. Yet, we have a bedrock of historic and customary rights which have not entirely been swept away by property law. The civil attitude to trespass is in part an admission of this. Just west of where this incident took place is Dartmoor, where historic customs were written into bylaws in 1985, protecting wild camping; placing into stark contrast the farmer’s response.
“Secondly, on the notion of planning ‘better’,” he continued, “I’d wager that the majority of those with this view have never undertaken a long-distance expedition. If they had they'd realise that part of what it means ‘to plan’ is to prepare for the unexpected, to expect to change plans.
“I’d also bet that most of these detractors have not experienced wild camping and the feeling of freeing oneself from constraints of expensive, rigid, and scarce campsites in the UK. Elsewhere, such as in France, there are much better – more dependable networks of municipal campsites, but here it’s a nightmare trying to plan a trip based on private campgrounds which require booking ahead – and they’re often expensive and shite.
“Plus, of course, the sheer joy of waking up on your own with the golden light of a solstice sunrise, kettle on the boil, and on the road before the town wakes up, carefully leaving no trace of you being there. As for ‘you should have asked for permission’... just try finding out who owns the land in England while at a desk, let alone while on the road.
“And – to those who say ‘what about litter’. Our crisis is one of disconnection, it’s a lack of access to nature (not the opposite) which is unravelling our ability to know the land.”
Winks concluded: “This dude was bike touring – camping in a discreet spot, rising early, packing up in the golden opening of the day. And he was assaulted by someone who calls themselves a custodian of the land.”
As unlikely as it may seem, this isn’t the first time cyclists and farmers have locked horns.
Two years ago, a foul-mouthed anti-cyclist rant went viral on a Facebook page, and has been regularly reshared on social media numerous times a year ever since. i
The post says: “If I’m coming at you in a bloody great big tractor with 20 tons behind me on a single track road, do me and yourself a favour and STOP for one second, either move as far over to your side of the road or just step on to the verge if there is one, so I can pass safely, do not just continue at full speed and then piss and moan as you go past because if it goes wrong you’ll end up being pressure washed off a tractor wheel.
“Unfortunately for you we take all your space and we can’t help it, so unless you want to lend a hand either changing a tyre that’s blown out or shovelling up a spillage, then we’re not dropping our wheels into drainage grips so that you can continue your bicycle ride.
“Cars, horse riders and runners are capable of it, I seem to be missing something with cyclists, I presume either you don’t want to get your special bike dirty, you’re trying to beat your PB or more than likely you’re just a complete cock in general."
Even more worryingly, in 2021, a farmer attacked a cyclist by throwing a billhook at his bike following a road rage incident in which he became enraged because the man was not using a cycle lane.
The cyclist shouted at the farmer in his VW Transporter that he had passed him too close, to which the farmer replied: “Well get on the cycle path then!”
He decided to follow the driver back to his nearby farm to ask him why he was so rude, when the farmer grabbed a billhook - which is used to trim tree saplings - and hurled it towards the cyclist, striking and damaging his £2,950 carbon framed Specialized Tarmac SL6 Sport Disc Road Bike.
When I raced at Hern Hill track a long time ago we had two consultant surgeons taking part in the races - I take it these are the sort of people the farming community hates.
It's interesting how people in other countries deal with finding a cyclist camping in a field:
I was once discovered camping in Georgia (the country not the State). The man was agitated and motioned for us to pack up and ship out. We obliged as he had a shotgun on his back. While we packed up he was making an animated phone call.
Once packed and loaded he forced us to steer our bike back to the road, up to the nearest village and then down his driveway. Waiting for us was his wife who had prepared a meal for us and beds for the night. He was angry that we wanted to camp when he had a perfectly good house nearby!
Why do we get such a different reaction in the UK?
That was truly disgusting. I saw the video elsewhere. I hope the person whpo sprayed the slurry gets done for assault.
I'd say if this guy didn't have a bike with him the farmer wouldn't have assaulted him like this. It's common for tractor drivers to cut you up or give you a dirty stare and that's on public roads so this is no surprise really.
But the angry tractor man wasn't man enough to ask the guy to leave? Is he shy or something?
Clearly it was a premeditated assault with a weapon so hopefully the camper reports this online, it's easy enough to do.
Speaking of which the poor guy was on grass as far into the hedge as he could get in a tiny little tent, he was doing his best to not have any impact on the farmer and his untouchable field! Little does he know everything he sells is bought by other people, maybe he should learn to live alongside his fellow countrymen.
“I’ll tell you what, these *****, they’ll f****** set up anywhere. They do not give a flying f***. They’ll go anywhere.”
Ironically, those words describe the attitude and behaviour of an awful lot of tractor and combine drivers towards other road users, especially cyclists.
They are also as bad as anyone for using a smartphone while at the wheel.
And the forum twat who commented “Despite my dislike for cyclists, that’s shocking" shows the widespread contempt for people on 2 wheels, regardless of how we behave.
As someone who uses country lanes for the majority of my riding, I've had a few close calls and very occasionally abuse. A couiple of years ago a guy got out of his van to shout in my face, lecturing me loudly on which bit of the road I should ride on and that he'd run me off the road next time. Friends have had similar unpleasant tirades and threats. The police just don't care so I won't be reporting incidents in future (though I might ring the fire service once I've set the arrogant bastard's barn on fire).
@danhopgood - the plastic (plus fast food and drinks cans etc etc) dumped on local roads is from people cars, not cyclists, so you can fuck right off and take your prejudices with you to your little cave.
Yep, there are some aggressive types / feckless youth driving big machines in the country also. I've mostly had good interactions - but that goes for humanity in general, if you're careful!
TBF there are also some litterbugs who cycle, which shouldn't be surprising. Unless the discarded inner tubes (really) I have (occasionally) encountered blew off a waste truck or were planted by drivists in a false flag operation (the car was shod with bike tyres to throw us off the scent...) (Still finding it hard to understand how you'd carry a spare but then just dump the old one? Maybe I'm missing something?)
Farmers are legally obliged to clear up any mud they drop on the road if it's a possibility that a cyclist could come off as a result. Which of course they dont.
I'm sure there are a few but I can't recall seeing anything that could be identified as cyclist-specific for many years. Meanwhile junk/fast food wrappers and containers, many still part-full, are everywhere (no, sadly I'm not exaggerating).
Jack Bellamy would have been going out to spread slurry on a field of grass, which would have suffered absolutely zero impact from the presence of a tiny one-man tent by the hedge overnight. Now he's (in)famous for being a complete and utter arsehole.
Ha ha, they absolutely DO NOT! I sometimes get the impression they actually enjoy the mess and damage they cause to the roads, knowing they contribute fuck-all in taxes while getting so much stuff on the cheap.
i find the visual metaphor a bit on the nose
This is the location I believe, just in case you find yourself in the area...
https://maps.app.goo.gl/qygWirLQFdxgXucn8
WTH that's in the middle of Dartmoor just above Tavistock! I thought wild camping was allowed all across there? I'm sure this camper would have thought so too. Let's withdraw our masses of tax-payers money from protecting the National Park and see how the farmer likes seeing 5,000 new homes going up around him like us in the towns have to put up with. We pay for this countryside you think you own brave tractor man.
Yes, there's plenty of free wild camping, but this spot is just outside of the area. It's on a long distance cycling route, so I can see the attraction if you were late to the area and needed somewhere to stop.
https://www.dartmoor.gov.uk/about-us/about-us-maps/camping-map
Or concievably, if you were a little bit confused about where the boundaries of the dartmoor wild camping area lie. You are only a mile or so off (can't quite see the scale on the map!)
Thanks for the info. Nice use of an emoticon. Absolutely, you can't drag a bike far from a road so a quiet corner of a field seems sensible. The area highlighted near the incident appears to be sloping steeply looking at the contour lines and it's leading up to a Tor an area which from experience I've found to be full of bracken, brambles and very rocky. You can't put a tent in thick bracken it will be torn plus the spores released in the summer by it are carcinogenic so to be avoided. So all things considered he may have been in the best place all round, ignoring hindsight ofc.
Just checked it on street view, I doubt anyone has ever camped there it's extremely exposed both to weather and anyone driving past - you wouldn't be safe at night from robbers/bike thiefs. The only small patches not covered with thick bracken or rocks are full of sheep who could nibble and damage your tent. Ridiculous. Not suitable for leisure camping. Extreme camping maybe.
There's only one piece of slurry in that video, and it's driving the tractor.
Heavy handed, yes, but put yourself in the farmer's position. Working long hours often for low pay. People traspass on their land to save themselves the trouble of booking and paying to camp. Plus I'm sure some leave their plastic rubbish to be consumed by their livestock, with all the suffering, costs and hassle that goes with it. This guy wasn't "wild camping" - he was trespassing on agricultural land and private property.
So can I take a dump on cars parked illegally in the cycle lane / on the pavement?
Or throw excrement at speeding drivers & those using mobiles at the wheel?
Only if you're low paid, apparently. For some reason that makes a difference. 🤷♂️
Only if you video it put it on Twitter and tag me up.
And that gives the farmer the right to assault somebody ?
YOU need your head looking at.
I've had plenty of low paid jobs. It never occurred to me I could go round assaulting someone.
Yes, some people trespass and it's annoying, but the first reaction of any normal landowner is to ask them to leave and to politely tell them to make sure they take all their rubbish with them. This farmer did neither, he just went for a bit of out of all proportion assault and criminal damage. What a dickhead. Working long hours for low pay has absolutely nothing to do with it, I work long hours in two jobs but I don't act like a prick in either of them. As for plastic and other waste in fields, much of it is windblown litter from the nearest road.
Low pay? That tractor is worth more than your house. And they earn mega bucks judging by the new 4x4's and Range Rovers they all drive. This isn't the 19th Century anymore. And btw we are ALL descended from farmers, industrialisation is a new concept.
An appeal from me to the camper involved if you are reading this.
Please do not let the farmer get away with this. You will probably be very uncomfortable and possibly burned and or poisoned by this act and this makes the assault (for that is what it is) more serious.
Get in touch with the police - there is plenty of evidence against the farmer and he will have a hard time pleading not guilty if it gets to court. I would also recommend contacting Cycling UK and asking their legal team for advice.
You will be entitled to compensation for loss and damages top your equipment and any possible ill effects caused by his actions.
Not pursuing the farmer for this act would be a dis-service, not only to cyclists but to any other person who may be in the same situation be they rambler or wild camper etc.
This. If I was touring, I'd change my plans to make sure I got some justice for this!
I should think a charge of careless and inconsiderate driving would be on the cards too.
The constant references to people from the towns is giving a strong League Of Gentlemen vibe to the "third-generation farmer." Makes me wonder how many branches there are above him on that family tree.
Whenever I see a farmer in town (Tweed gives them away, plus the crook) I always sneer at them and shout 'get out of my bloody town, you don't understand our ways, our tough low paid jobs on long hours. Do you think our taxes that pay for the Sustainable Farming Incentive grows on trees? These roads are for us not you now piss off out of it country-wa ker.' Inevitably they don't move so I call round Brian, he's got a 12 bore, that gets them skuttling off'.
I wonder is HSE would have an interest.
