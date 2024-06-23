Air quality improved both inside and on boundary roads of low traffic neighbourhoods, but Labour MP claims more LTNs will worsen congestion

A new report from Oxford City Council has shown that all the monitoring locations both inside and on the boundary roads of the city’s low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) showed a decrease in NO2 levels measured in 2023, when in comparison with the previous year. Meanwhile, Labour MP Anneliese Dodds opposed the rollout of more LTNs based on concerns about worsening congestion and leaving behind people who cannot commute by walking or cycling.

The 2023 Air Quality Annual Status Report (ASR) published by the council earlier this month said that its traffic calming initiatives such as LTNs and zero emission zones (ZEZs) were successful in bringing down NO2 pollution on an average by 14 per cent compared to 2022.

It marks a greater change than the nine per cent average reduction across the UK, and when compared to pre-pandemic levels (2019), the reduction was a total of 33 per cent.

In October last year, the Oxfordshire County decided to make the East Oxford LTNs, located at St Marys, St Clements and Divinity Road permanent to prevent rat-running motorists from driving through residential streets, making them safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

However, the LTNs have instead become the epicentre of what some have described as a “civil war” in Oxford, and the subject of protests, conspiracy theories, vandalism, arson attacks, and even television documentaries.

> “Going back is not realistic”: Councillor stresses “need to change” as Oxford LTNs made permanent – but angry residents say “we can’t get on bikes”

Upon monitoring, the report found that all seven boundary locations as well as four locations within the bollards of the low traffic neighbourhoods showed a reduction in NO2 pollution.

Further, of the 128 locations observed, two places were found to exceed the national legal limit of 40 µg/m3 NO2 levels, while only nine sites were above Oxford’s own voluntary limit of 30 µg/m3.

However, Anneliese Dodds, the incumbent MP for Oxford East has criticised the council’s proposal to introduce more LTNs based upon their success rate, saying that more traffic filters will worsen congestion and stifle public transport services, reports This is Oxfordshire.

She said: “I understand why some residents are in favour of LTNs, due to their impact on producing quieter streets in the areas where they are introduced. This has made cycling and walking safer in some areas and preventing 'rat running’.

“However, my concern from the beginning of the roll-out of the LTNs is that they are a ‘stick’ which has been introduced without any ‘carrot’ or enabler of green transport, and that this has had negative impacts on those who are unable to cycle or walk to work, to use essential public services or to visit family.

“I have written to the county council and the Government repeatedly, pushing these issues. I made it clear that continuing with the roll-out of LTNs before bus prioritisation would worsen congestion, further negatively impact bus uptake, and increase division around active travel and public transport measures in Oxford’s communities. I have also made these points in Parliament.

“If we are to tackle the climate crisis, we have to ensure that everyone- including people on our council estates and on low incomes - can get from A to B and travel in a cleaner, greener way.”

> “What are they going to do to keep my children safe?”: Active travel campaigners accuse council of ignoring report and listening to “bullies” after removal of Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial

However, in October last year, Oxford City Council secured a funding of nearly £2 million to improve its public transport services, especially increase long-term patronage, help maintain service levels, ensure essential social and economic connectivity for local communities and promote innovation in the industry.

This funding was an additional money given on top of £12.7 million from the government in August 2022 following the council’s successful Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) application.

Last year, another report into east Oxford’s LTNs found that the schemes have led to an increase in cycling numbers by 20 percent, with one boundary road even seeing the percentage of cyclists increasing by 51 percent, while car use is down by 10 percent.

While air quality has improved for the most part, the report also found that congestion has increased overall, with bus journey times towards the city centre and the busy Plain roundabout rising.

James Schumann, from the Divinity Road Area Residents Association, said that the LTNs had created “quieter streets and better neighbourhoods”, and that residential streets – which were “not designed for high traffic levels” – were now “safe for pedestrians, people on mobility scooters, cargo bikes, and cyclists, who can now use these narrow streets to get to school, work, and the shops”.

> Cyclists urge councillors to "take control" and stand by their active travel commitments after report recommends scrapping of divisive low traffic neighbourhood "as soon as possible"

Responding to Dodds’ comments, an Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: "At Oxfordshire County Council we want public transport, walking and cycling to be genuine options for getting around the county.

"LTNs are intended to make residential streets safer and more comfortable for walking, wheeling, and cycling. They are designed to work with other measures to make travel easier in Oxford.

“We continue to monitor the LTNs and evaluate their impact and we will continue to work closely with residents, businesses and other organisations while developing projects in line with the aims set out in our local transport and connectivity plan.”