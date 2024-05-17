“That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough”: BMW driver crashes spectacularly into bike stand on pavement, as cyclists ask, “when will Mark Harper do anything about this?”; Brand: “No regrets” over horror crash stop + more on the live blog

As I’m sure you all know by now, the issue of ‘dangerous cyclists’ – you know, the ones who sprint with Cavendish-esque precision around the streets of central London at 52mph (don’t worry, we’ll have more on that head scratching Telegraph article later) – has been a prominent one in the national press this week, culminating in the government’s plans to back tougher legislation to prosecute people on bikes who kill or injure through dangerous or careless cycling.

So, as if to underline the point that cyclists pose the gravest threat on our roads (making them all “death traps”, according to the Telegraph), this happened on London’s Stoke Newington Road yesterday:

Outside the Co-Op in Stoke Newington Road. Photos by Amy Nicholson. pic.twitter.com/CCwgT3IbcK — Stokey Updates (@StokeyUpdates) May 16, 2024

Apparently, the BMW driver, after his rather spectacular landing on a cycle stand and a poor unsuspecting bike, fled the scene without taking his missing wheel with him, while no-one was reported to have been injured (which is a miracle, really).

And needless to say, the rather striking images conjured up by yet another display of reckless driving on the UK’s roads sparked quite a few sarcastic (and some extremely serious) responses from “bloody” cyclists on social media, keen to highlight the irony of the government’s current road safety rhetoric.

A10 Stoke Newington Road tidy job on that pic.twitter.com/fWs9eDGqAm — John dunley(aka smallcoal)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🚛🚛😄👌 (@john_dunley) May 16, 2024

“Very irresponsible, dangerous cycling clearly at fault here,” wrote Richard, while Simon said: “Meanwhile, we’re all being told to argue about floating bus-stops and dangerous cycling laws.”

“That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough,” proclaimed Stuart.

“We need more enforcement of dangerous cyclists,” agreed the Berkshire Cyclist group, before Steve asked: “What speed was this bike doing to cause this?”

Another angle. It was removed earlier today. (Photo by Beverley Stylianou). pic.twitter.com/KvMED6P5Ae — Stokey Updates (@StokeyUpdates) May 16, 2024

Meanwhile, AZB helpfully reported: “We’re getting word from Iain Duncan Smith that the cycle rack jumped out in front of the BMW and it’s also the cycle rack’s fault for being exactly where a speeding BMW would want to mount the pavement.”

Depressingly, that doesn’t sound too far-fetched at all from this current crop in power…

More road violence today in London The driver fled the scene Without the cycling stands this could have been multiple fatalities When will Mark Harper do anything about this? pic.twitter.com/NaFzb7oUQG — Harry Gray (@H_H_Gray) May 16, 2024

On the more serious side of things, AZB also wrote: “I don’t see how having a licence, insurance, and a reg plate helped prevent this collision? It’s almost as if those things don’t prevent dangerous drivers.”

“Without the cycling stands this could have been multiple fatalities,” added cycling campaigner Harry Gray. “When will Mark Harper do anything about this?”

> "30,000 people are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year, less than three involving a cyclist": Chris Boardman on dangerous cycling

In many ways, yesterday’s scene on the Stoke Newington Road underlines the point made by Chris Boardman on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, and covered on yesterday’s live blog.

“There are over 1,700 deaths caused by, or involved in, vehicles every year, 30,000 killed or seriously injured. It’s important that we say that because there are three involving, not necessarily caused by, but three or less involving a bike rider,” Boardman said.

“And as the Secretary of State [Mark Harper] said, this is such a tiny minority. More people are killed by lightning, or cows. And that same thing [cycling] is joyous. It’s good for society.

“And we put the focus on this minuscule, negative thing. Absolutely, everybody should obey the laws of the road. But is this really the best use of our time to be talking about this now?”