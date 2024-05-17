Support road.cc

Live blog

“That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough”: BMW driver crashes spectacularly into bike stand on pavement, as cyclists ask, “when will Mark Harper do anything about this?”; Brand: “No regrets” over horror crash stop + more on the live blog

It’s Friday and, like the Giro peloton, Ryan Mallon’s hoping for a flat, gentle run-in to the weekend. Until he opens up his copy of the Telegraph, that is…
Fri, May 17, 2024 10:03
19
“That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough”: BMW driver crashes spectacularly into bike stand on pavement, as cyclists ask, “when will Mark Harper do anything about this?”; Brand: “No regrets” over horror crash stop + more on the live blogBMW driver crashes into London bike stand (Amy Nicholson)
08:07
BMW driver crashes into London bike stand (Harry Gray)
“That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough”: BMW driver crashes spectacularly into bike stand on pavement – prompting cyclists to ask, “when will Mark Harper do anything about this?”

As I’m sure you all know by now, the issue of ‘dangerous cyclists’ – you know, the ones who sprint with Cavendish-esque precision around the streets of central London at 52mph (don’t worry, we’ll have more on that head scratching Telegraph article later) – has been a prominent one in the national press this week, culminating in the government’s plans to back tougher legislation to prosecute people on bikes who kill or injure through dangerous or careless cycling.

So, as if to underline the point that cyclists pose the gravest threat on our roads (making them all “death traps”, according to the Telegraph), this happened on London’s Stoke Newington Road yesterday:

Apparently, the BMW driver, after his rather spectacular landing on a cycle stand and a poor unsuspecting bike, fled the scene without taking his missing wheel with him, while no-one was reported to have been injured (which is a miracle, really).

And needless to say, the rather striking images conjured up by yet another display of reckless driving on the UK’s roads sparked quite a few sarcastic (and some extremely serious) responses from “bloody” cyclists on social media, keen to highlight the irony of the government’s current road safety rhetoric.

“Very irresponsible, dangerous cycling clearly at fault here,” wrote Richard, while Simon said: “Meanwhile, we’re all being told to argue about floating bus-stops and dangerous cycling laws.”

“That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough,” proclaimed Stuart.

“We need more enforcement of dangerous cyclists,” agreed the Berkshire Cyclist group, before Steve asked: “What speed was this bike doing to cause this?”

Meanwhile, AZB helpfully reported: “We’re getting word from Iain Duncan Smith that the cycle rack jumped out in front of the BMW and it’s also the cycle rack’s fault for being exactly where a speeding BMW would want to mount the pavement.”

Depressingly, that doesn’t sound too far-fetched at all from this current crop in power…

On the more serious side of things, AZB also wrote: “I don’t see how having a licence, insurance, and a reg plate helped prevent this collision? It’s almost as if those things don’t prevent dangerous drivers.”

“Without the cycling stands this could have been multiple fatalities,” added cycling campaigner Harry Gray. “When will Mark Harper do anything about this?”

> "30,000 people are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year, less than three involving a cyclist": Chris Boardman on dangerous cycling

In many ways, yesterday’s scene on the Stoke Newington Road underlines the point made by Chris Boardman on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, and covered on yesterday’s live blog.

“There are over 1,700 deaths caused by, or involved in, vehicles every year, 30,000 killed or seriously injured. It’s important that we say that because there are three involving, not necessarily caused by, but three or less involving a bike rider,” Boardman said.

“And as the Secretary of State [Mark Harper] said, this is such a tiny minority. More people are killed by lightning, or cows. And that same thing [cycling] is joyous. It’s good for society.

“And we put the focus on this minuscule, negative thing. Absolutely, everybody should obey the laws of the road. But is this really the best use of our time to be talking about this now?”

11:48
Laurence Pithie, 2024 Dwars Door Vlaanderen (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“I could name 10 guys who did something dangerous, but I’m not going to go cry about it on live TV”: Laurence Pithie hits back at accusations of dangerous racing by Israel Premier-Tech’s Hugo Hofstetter

Groupama-FDJ’s promising Kiwi sprinter Laurence Pithie has defended himself against accusations of dangerous riding at the Giro d’Italia, explaining that “everyone’s on the limit and you have to take risks” to be in the finale of stages.

Speaking to Eurosport, Israel Premier-Tech’s Hugo Hoffstetter claimed that Pithie was riding dangerously in the final kilometres of stages and called on the UCI to sanction similarly risky manoeuvres in sprints.

But the 21-year-old – who after a stunning start to the season endured a difficult injury-hampered first week at this debut grand tour, before finding some form recently with a fourth-place finish in stage 11’s sprint and a stint up the road in yesterday’s large break – has staunchly defended his riding style, while criticising Hoffstetter for calling him out publicly.

Jonathan Milan wins stage 11, 2024 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“At the end of the day it’s racing, it’s super dangerous, everyone’s on the limit and you have to take risks to be there, and everyone’s in the same boat,” Pithie told Cyclingnews.

“For sure sometimes I’m on the limit, everyone can say their thing. I could name 10 guys who did something dangerous, but I’m not going to go cry about it on live TV.”

Pithie also says he remains optimistic that he can build on his successful 2024, which includes a seventh at Paris-Roubaix, a spell in the lead at Paris-Nice, and a win at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, with a maiden Giro win.

Laurence Pithie, 2024 Paris-Roubaix (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“I had a bit of a rough start to this Giro but thankfully things have progressively gotten better and better and now I’m feeling really good,” the 21-year-old continued.

“I had a few little injuries that popped up, nothing too serious. But in a race like this, you have to be at your best if you want to perform. I was quite worried because I wasn’t sure how long I’d be able to be in the race. But I’m still here and trying to chase that win.

“We were taking it day by day but now for sure the goal is to get to the end and try and still win a stage. There are still a few opportunities for me.”

11:17
“Can someone tell the idiot running Strava that dark mode is all we actually want?”

So, Strava unleashed a slew of updates coming this summer to the ride-sharing platform – which we’re going to analyse in full on Tech of the Week, so keep your eyes peeled for that – including new AI tech to flag irregular activity (such as riding at 52mph through central London, I presume), ‘Night Heatmaps’ to show users, especially women, which routes are most frequented after dark, a ‘Family Plan’, and a quick edit function.

But judging by this surprisingly funny ad from Strava, it seems the long-awaited introduction of a Dark Mode feature – to avoid your eyes bleeding at night while checking if you lost your KOM – is one that will get most pulses racing on the app:

See, there’s one instance in which complaining on the internet actually paid off. Who knew?

10:48
Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 12, 2024 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
‘Well done Julian, great stage win. Now, are you taking this pay cut or what?’ Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere responds to Julian Alaphilippe’s epic Giro d’Italia victory… by saying French star will have to accept a reduced wage to stay with team

While Julian Alaphilippe was busy rolling back the clock and finishing off one of the great rides of the season so far at the Giro d’Italia, where the French star resembled his old, swashbuckling self on the way to a debut Giro victory after over 120km off the front (aided by his equally impressive Mirco Maestri), his Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere was busy doing what Patrick Lefevere does best.

Undermining his own riders, even when they’re pulling off epic, historic feats.

Speaking from his home in Belgium, the always outspoken Lefevere – who earlier this year publicly criticised Alaphilippe’s approach to the sport, along with the supposed influence of his partner and Tour de France Femmes organiser Marion Rousse – said he tried to follow the French star’s exploits in Italy “in between appointments”.

Patrick Lefevere (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> Patrick Lefevere accuses Julian Alaphilippe of "too much partying and alcohol", says he threatened to fire two-time world champion "on the spot" if "you mess up one more time"

“At 96 kilometres from the finish I saw that Alaphilippe was leading alone with someone from a Pro Continental team. ‘What’s he doing now?’ That was my first thought. In the end he performs a great song as only he can. That’s Julian,” Lefevere said.

“It was a good decision to send him to the Giro. He is having fun on the bike again. He should have won that gravel stage already. Only he sprinted too big.”

After that passive-aggressive dig, the team manager continued: “Before the start of the season we made a proposal to break open his contract. We wanted to add an extra year, but at a slightly lower salary. Still a more than decent amount, certainly not an insult. His agent refused.

“Julian has apparently already told other people that he would like to stay and actually wanted to say yes to that proposal. The door is still open. It just has to be budget-feasible. If a French team comes along that is willing to continue paying him his current salary, then it will be difficult for us.”

Despite the constant negativity surrounding his place in the Belgian squad, and the pressures placed on him following a lean few years characterised by injury and bad luck, Alaphilippe told reporters after yesterday’s win that “I was never dead”.

“In every career you sometimes find yourself in a downward spiral,” he said. “This is the best answer I could give. I have always remained calm. I continued to believe in myself. This victory makes me want to extend my career again.”

Whether it will be extended with Soudal Quick-Step is, of course, another matter entirely.

10:24
Cyclist and Palace of Westminster (copyright Simon MacMichael)
Government’s dangerous cycling law “a kneejerk plan to do part of a job badly”, says Cycling UK

Cycling UK certainly isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the government’s plans to back Iain Duncan Smith’s amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill and introduce tougher legislation against ‘dangerous cyclists’.

“On Wednesday night, the government announced a kneejerk plan to do part of a job badly,” the charity’s head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore said in a statement.

“Ten years ago, government ministers recognised that road traffic laws weren’t effective in reducing irresponsible behaviour on our streets and promised a full review of traffic offences and penalties, which still hasn't materialised.

“Having done nothing to address these much wider problems with road traffic laws, the government wants to legislate on one piece of the puzzle without having thought through how this will work more broadly – including how it plans to deal with e-scooters and other forms of micro-mobility, or what other road traffic offences need to be changed.

“If the government is serious about making our roads safer for everyone, it should revisit the wider review it promised ten years ago.”

Boom.

10:04
Why we love pro cycling (and the Giro, and Alaphilippe…)
09:32
“Today I followed my human instinct and not my racing instinct”: Lucinda Brand says she has no regrets losing three minutes after stopping to check on teammate Elisa Balsamo after horror crash at Vuelta a Burgos

In the wake of yesterday’s high-speed horror crash at the Vuelta a Burgos, Lidl-Trek’s Lucinda Brand has called on the UCI to show some compassion to riders who stop to check on stricken teammates, after the Dutch veteran lost over three minutes on GC while tending to teammate Elisa Balsamo, who collided hard with the metal barriers during the sprint for the win.

However, Brand also said she has no regrets about stopping while in sight of the line, noting that she followed her “human instinct” and not her “racing instinct” at the time.

The sprint at the end of stage one of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, won by EF-Education’s Lotta Henttala, saw Sofia Bertizzolo of UAE Team ADQ lose control of her bike, veering into former world champion Balsamo and sending them both smashing into the metal barriers at the side of the road.

Lidl-Trek revealed last night that Balsamo had suffered a fractured nasal bone, concussion, and a fractured second metacarpal in the shocking crash, while Bertizzolo fractured the radius in her left arm.

And last night, Balsamo’s teammate Brand took to Twitter to question the decision not to apply the 3km rule – which means any rider involved in or caught behind a crash receives the same time as the group they were in when the crash occurred – to riders who come to the aid of fallen colleagues.

“Today I followed my human instinct and not my racing instinct,” the 34-year-old wrote. “I stopped to check on my teammate after a nasty crash just metres from the finish.

“I didn’t think twice about doing it and I don’t regret it, but doing the right thing lost me three minutes even with the line in view.

“If Barzi [Balsamo] had been able to finish, she would have got the same time as the group, so why should caring for others in that moment be treated any different in the eyes of the UCI?”

To be fair Lucinda, you may have to wait a while for an answer on that, the UCI are too busy measuring sock lengths at the moment…

09:04
Hurrah! Some positive bike industry news, as Brompton reports profits up by 35 per cent

In some encouraging bike industry news (for a change), Brompton’s profits are up a third, as the iconic folding bike brand reveals it enjoyed a “positive year” thanks to a “shift towards more premium products”, allowing the brand to maintain revenue growth despite flattening sales, ongoing challenges hitting the wider bicycle industry, inflation, and concerns about copycat rivals.

2023 Brompton C Line Explore - riding 3.jpg

Read more: > Brompton profits up 35% despite bike industry’s “challenging conditions” and “war of attrition” against rip-off rivals

Ryan Mallon

Avatar
Hirsute | 57 min ago
1 like

Paging brooksby and HP

"In Bristol, with its brutal hills, a new record was set alongside the Avon in Clifton in March this year, with a 40mph entry. Just around the bend, on Clifton Down, where the speed limit is 30mph, over 11,000 people have attempted the segment, with the record holder having done it at 39mph."

Of course no mention of the type of road or speed limit.

The small print that nearly all will miss has the caveat

"Highest speeds may, in some cases, be done by professional cyclists in regulated time trials. "

Avatar
bikeman01 | 1 hour ago
4 likes

Me thinks you'd only abandon a practically new BMW if you were drunk, had a stash of drugs on you or had stolen the car. Cant think of any other reason.

Avatar
BalladOfStruth | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Anyone mentioned this yet? Apparently cyclists are the reason that roads are dangerous, not the drivers that cause 2k deaths and 25k serious injuries per year, whom are 2-3 times more likely to be at fault in car vs bike KSIs, and most of whom (according to DfT stats) are speeding most of the time. 
 

Edit: £20 says the 52mph in a 20 zone was actually done in a car anyway. 

Avatar
Oldfatgit replied to BalladOfStruth | 1 hour ago
1 like

I "enjoyed" the use of the word 'attempted'.

What that actually means is number of people who have rode that particular segment ... most of whom are leisure or commuters and haven't "attempted" anything.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to BalladOfStruth | 55 min ago
2 likes

This is how &^%*ing thick they are

"There is no start and finish line marked out on these routes, no one there to invigilate – just a phone zipped into a cyclist’s back pocket, or perched on their handlebars, that measures the stats as they charge along,"

 

"I once walked past a cyclist who had stopped and was bragging and laughing to his friend that he had just run over a squirrel.”

Or he realised he nearly crashed.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to BalladOfStruth | 55 min ago
0 likes

On several threads now, chewed over in comments here:

https://road.cc/content/news/cycling-live-blog-16-may-2024-308403

"Dangerous scorchers" - just the wheel of culture coming round to a similar point again [1] [how to police this - get them on bikes also!].

Avatar
BalladOfStruth replied to chrisonabike | 47 min ago
1 like

Ah. Apologies, I didn't notice them. I only saw this because it's blown up on the UK Reddit subs, where I get notifications. 

Avatar
AidanR replied to BalladOfStruth | 24 min ago
0 likes

The worst thing about this is that it's splashed on the front page of the print copy in a giant font. The recklessness of reporting clearly spurious Strava segments (52mph along the Chelsea embankment, really?!) as fact in order to stir up hatred against cyclists is breathtaking. It's journalism at its very worst.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to AidanR | 6 min ago
1 like

On some of the faster segments in London, someone found that the 2nd and 3rd in the list were achieved during Ride London.

Avatar
quiff | 2 hours ago
8 likes

We need to buy a lot more EVs to hit climate targets

I don't have the energy to complain, but this BBC article rankled. OK, it's primarily an economic article focused on the market in EVs, rather than a critique of how we can achieve net zero, but it includes the following headlines without any suggestion that there may be alternatives like you know, reducing travel, public transport and active travel:

"we need to buy a lot more EVs to hit climate targets"; "buoyant electric car sales are a must if we're to hit our climate targets".

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to quiff | 1 hour ago
4 likes

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/green-living-blog/2010/sep/23/ca...

This BBC article is pure auto industry propaganda which seems to assume people HAVE to buy a brand new car and then from there assumes that electric cars are a better choice. 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to quiff | 1 hour ago
0 likes

But we have to drive...

I think unfortunately there may be a very low limit to top-down change - not to "what's possible" but "what is politically possible".  It's not even really "what's economically possible" - before we *actually* start dropping dead from hunger in the streets or all the lights go off "people will have a word" and those trying to implement the more rapid change will back down or be out*.

And "build / buy a new thing to fix the problem" wins out every time over e.g. "fewer people driving and less far, less often".

There is a possible improvement to be had - see e.g. NL - but that will almost certainly still involve lots of people owning cars (and quite a lot of driving) - just a change in the pattern of their use.

* They even managed to get rid of Liz Truss.  That wasn't the "deep state" though - it was her own party being horrified at what it was doing for their electoral prospects / popularity / future jobs in parliament.

Avatar
brooksby | 2 hours ago
6 likes

Clevedon seafront

Everyone remembers how motorists in North Somerset threw their toys out of their prams when North Somerset Council decided to make significant changes to Clevedon seafront.  Creating a separated cycle lane, making the road one-way, changing the parking from nose-in (so you can park up and see the sea) to parallel.

It occurred to me that there aren't really any good photos out there of what this radical change looks like once it went live.  Lots of photos of 'under construction', but nothing of how it is actually used

So here y'go.

Complete radical change - not a car to be seen 

(Oh yeah, and the seafront cafes were all absolutely heaving, so so much for "We'll all go bust if you remove parking spaces!")

Avatar
brooksby replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

.

Avatar
KDee replied to brooksby | 16 min ago
2 likes

What's with the bollards in the middle of the bike lane? The Fietsersbond (cyclists union more or less) here in NL is actively campaigning to get them all removed here as they do cause a good number of crashes.

Avatar
brooksby replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

.

Avatar
quiff replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
7 likes

I don't know, I can see how some people might have found it challenging to understand how it works when everything's been turned through 90 degrees   

Avatar
pockstone replied to quiff | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Wall of death.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to pockstone | 38 min ago
0 likes

Ah - so that's the reason for all those "speeding" cyclists!  They're just trying not to fall off.

Latest Comments

 