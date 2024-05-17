“That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough”: BMW driver crashes spectacularly into bike stand on pavement, as cyclists ask, “when will Mark Harper do anything about this?”; Brand: “No regrets” over horror crash stop + more on the live blog

As I’m sure you all know by now, the issue of ‘dangerous cyclists’ – you know, the ones who sprint with Cavendish-esque precision around the streets of central London at 52mph (don’t worry, we’ll have more on that head scratching Telegraph article later) – has been a prominent one in the national press this week, culminating in the government’s plans to back tougher legislation to prosecute people on bikes who kill or injure through dangerous or careless cycling.
So, as if to underline the point that cyclists pose the gravest threat on our roads (making them all “death traps”, according to the Telegraph), this happened on London’s Stoke Newington Road yesterday:
Apparently, the BMW driver, after his rather spectacular landing on a cycle stand and a poor unsuspecting bike, fled the scene without taking his missing wheel with him, while no-one was reported to have been injured (which is a miracle, really).
And needless to say, the rather striking images conjured up by yet another display of reckless driving on the UK’s roads sparked quite a few sarcastic (and some extremely serious) responses from “bloody” cyclists on social media, keen to highlight the irony of the government’s current road safety rhetoric.
“Very irresponsible, dangerous cycling clearly at fault here,” wrote Richard, while Simon said: “Meanwhile, we’re all being told to argue about floating bus-stops and dangerous cycling laws.”
“That new dangerous cycling law can’t come soon enough,” proclaimed Stuart.
“We need more enforcement of dangerous cyclists,” agreed the Berkshire Cyclist group, before Steve asked: “What speed was this bike doing to cause this?”
Meanwhile, AZB helpfully reported: “We’re getting word from Iain Duncan Smith that the cycle rack jumped out in front of the BMW and it’s also the cycle rack’s fault for being exactly where a speeding BMW would want to mount the pavement.”
Depressingly, that doesn’t sound too far-fetched at all from this current crop in power…
On the more serious side of things, AZB also wrote: “I don’t see how having a licence, insurance, and a reg plate helped prevent this collision? It’s almost as if those things don’t prevent dangerous drivers.”
“Without the cycling stands this could have been multiple fatalities,” added cycling campaigner Harry Gray. “When will Mark Harper do anything about this?”
> "30,000 people are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year, less than three involving a cyclist": Chris Boardman on dangerous cycling
In many ways, yesterday’s scene on the Stoke Newington Road underlines the point made by Chris Boardman on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, and covered on yesterday’s live blog.
“There are over 1,700 deaths caused by, or involved in, vehicles every year, 30,000 killed or seriously injured. It’s important that we say that because there are three involving, not necessarily caused by, but three or less involving a bike rider,” Boardman said.
“And as the Secretary of State [Mark Harper] said, this is such a tiny minority. More people are killed by lightning, or cows. And that same thing [cycling] is joyous. It’s good for society.
“And we put the focus on this minuscule, negative thing. Absolutely, everybody should obey the laws of the road. But is this really the best use of our time to be talking about this now?”
Paging brooksby and HP
"In Bristol, with its brutal hills, a new record was set alongside the Avon in Clifton in March this year, with a 40mph entry. Just around the bend, on Clifton Down, where the speed limit is 30mph, over 11,000 people have attempted the segment, with the record holder having done it at 39mph."
Of course no mention of the type of road or speed limit.
The small print that nearly all will miss has the caveat
"Highest speeds may, in some cases, be done by professional cyclists in regulated time trials. "
Me thinks you'd only abandon a practically new BMW if you were drunk, had a stash of drugs on you or had stolen the car. Cant think of any other reason.
Anyone mentioned this yet? Apparently cyclists are the reason that roads are dangerous, not the drivers that cause 2k deaths and 25k serious injuries per year, whom are 2-3 times more likely to be at fault in car vs bike KSIs, and most of whom (according to DfT stats) are speeding most of the time.
Edit: £20 says the 52mph in a 20 zone was actually done in a car anyway.
I "enjoyed" the use of the word 'attempted'.
What that actually means is number of people who have rode that particular segment ... most of whom are leisure or commuters and haven't "attempted" anything.
This is how &^%*ing thick they are
"There is no start and finish line marked out on these routes, no one there to invigilate – just a phone zipped into a cyclist’s back pocket, or perched on their handlebars, that measures the stats as they charge along,"
"I once walked past a cyclist who had stopped and was bragging and laughing to his friend that he had just run over a squirrel.”
Or he realised he nearly crashed.
"Dangerous scorchers" - just the wheel of culture coming round to a similar point again [1] [how to police this - get them on bikes also!].
Ah. Apologies, I didn't notice them. I only saw this because it's blown up on the UK Reddit subs, where I get notifications.
The worst thing about this is that it's splashed on the front page of the print copy in a giant font. The recklessness of reporting clearly spurious Strava segments (52mph along the Chelsea embankment, really?!) as fact in order to stir up hatred against cyclists is breathtaking. It's journalism at its very worst.
On some of the faster segments in London, someone found that the 2nd and 3rd in the list were achieved during Ride London.
We need to buy a lot more EVs to hit climate targets
I don't have the energy to complain, but this BBC article rankled. OK, it's primarily an economic article focused on the market in EVs, rather than a critique of how we can achieve net zero, but it includes the following headlines without any suggestion that there may be alternatives like you know, reducing travel, public transport and active travel:
"we need to buy a lot more EVs to hit climate targets"; "buoyant electric car sales are a must if we're to hit our climate targets".
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/green-living-blog/2010/sep/23/ca...
This BBC article is pure auto industry propaganda which seems to assume people HAVE to buy a brand new car and then from there assumes that electric cars are a better choice.
But we have to drive...
I think unfortunately there may be a very low limit to top-down change - not to "what's possible" but "what is politically possible". It's not even really "what's economically possible" - before we *actually* start dropping dead from hunger in the streets or all the lights go off "people will have a word" and those trying to implement the more rapid change will back down or be out*.
And "build / buy a new thing to fix the problem" wins out every time over e.g. "fewer people driving and less far, less often".
There is a possible improvement to be had - see e.g. NL - but that will almost certainly still involve lots of people owning cars (and quite a lot of driving) - just a change in the pattern of their use.
* They even managed to get rid of Liz Truss. That wasn't the "deep state" though - it was her own party being horrified at what it was doing for their electoral prospects / popularity / future jobs in parliament.
Clevedon seafront
Everyone remembers how motorists in North Somerset threw their toys out of their prams when North Somerset Council decided to make significant changes to Clevedon seafront. Creating a separated cycle lane, making the road one-way, changing the parking from nose-in (so you can park up and see the sea) to parallel.
It occurred to me that there aren't really any good photos out there of what this radical change looks like once it went live. Lots of photos of 'under construction', but nothing of how it is actually used…
So here y'go.
Complete radical change - not a car to be seen
(Oh yeah, and the seafront cafes were all absolutely heaving, so so much for "We'll all go bust if you remove parking spaces!")
What's with the bollards in the middle of the bike lane? The Fietsersbond (cyclists union more or less) here in NL is actively campaigning to get them all removed here as they do cause a good number of crashes.
I don't know, I can see how some people might have found it challenging to understand how it works when everything's been turned through 90 degrees
Wall of death.
Ah - so that's the reason for all those "speeding" cyclists! They're just trying not to fall off.