Near Miss of the Day 910: Cyclist "let down" by police response to shocking close pass by speeding driver

A cyclist who was on the receiving end of a shocking close pass from a speeding driver with a traffic island approaching that left him "shaken" has criticised police for offering the offending driver the choice of points or a fine as punishment.

road.cc reader Tony, who goes by the name CykelTony on YouTube, was cycling along a slight downhill on the A128 in Brentwood, Essex back in April. The downhill meant he was doing around 25-30mph when the incident occurred.

"It's a fast road with a 50mph limit", Tony told road.cc.

"I was approaching a traffic island by the entrance to a country club when I was shockingly passed at high speed by this driver, coming incredibly close to my right-hand side and cutting back in front sharply to make the traffic island. I was shocked at the recklessness, and shouted at the driver.

"It's one of the few incidents that truly left me shaken, I found myself having to stop a couple of times afterwards to collect myself and calm down, as it kept replaying in my mind.

"I reported it to Essex Police as soon as I got home. After chasing for the result, they stated the driver will be offered the choice of a driving course or points and fine.

"I felt let down by this and did write to them to complain about the outcome, but to date have not received a response."

road.cc has contacted Essex Police for comment.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

