Near Miss of the Day 910: Cyclist "let down" by police response to shocking close pass by speeding driver

A cyclist who was on the receiving end of a shocking close pass from a speeding driver with a traffic island approaching that left him "shaken" has criticised police for offering the offending driver the choice of points or a fine as punishment.
road.cc reader Tony, who goes by the name CykelTony on YouTube, was cycling along a slight downhill on the A128 in Brentwood, Essex back in April. The downhill meant he was doing around 25-30mph when the incident occurred.
"It's a fast road with a 50mph limit", Tony told road.cc.
"I was approaching a traffic island by the entrance to a country club when I was shockingly passed at high speed by this driver, coming incredibly close to my right-hand side and cutting back in front sharply to make the traffic island. I was shocked at the recklessness, and shouted at the driver.
"It's one of the few incidents that truly left me shaken, I found myself having to stop a couple of times afterwards to collect myself and calm down, as it kept replaying in my mind.
"I reported it to Essex Police as soon as I got home. After chasing for the result, they stated the driver will be offered the choice of a driving course or points and fine.
"I felt let down by this and did write to them to complain about the outcome, but to date have not received a response."
I judged that to be a deliberate high speed close pass. The road was clear for the driver to follow the Renault(?), instead the driver held back until the cyclist was close to the island, then accelerated hard.
At least they did something. I think points and a fine or a course is a reasonable outcome for passes like this.
Can we not change the "or" for "and"? In most walks of life if you demonstrate an inability to follow the conditions of licensing for an activity you would face sanction and be ordered to undertake retraining, I'm not quite sure why drivers are permitted an either/or approach.
It's because the police are under-funded. It's easier for them to pass the driver off to a third party course provider. I agree that both would be ideal, but so often there's no sanction whatsoever.
After chasing for the result, they stated the driver will be offered the choice of a driving course or points and fine
But they could be lying, and you need to look at what they have written very carefully- try to avoid phone conversation with the police, as you have no record- I never give them a number, as it's an invitation to several police dodges. I have showed this one umpteen times before
https://upride.cc/incident/4148vz_travellerschoicecoach_closepass/
This was before they came up with the Other, Other Dodge where they never respond to anything ever, and they issued a carefully worded deception letter where they said that police action could include followed by a number of the usual possibilities. The logic is that the outcome could be no action at all, and subsequent event showed that 'no action' is what they actually did. Lying and deception by the police are common
That was terrible driving. The person in the Renault showed how it should be done and then the person in the white car showed how it shouldn't. It's of note too that the BMW driver afterwards stayed behind. At least the police have taken some action.
Shocking pass. Error in first paragraph though, the driver wasn't offered a choice between points or a fine (I don't think they're allowed to do that), they were offered the choice of a driving course or points and a fine.
I live in Thurrock Essex and that is classed as a normal pass for me, 98000 motorists were caught speeding in Essex 2023