"It's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks": Arnold Schwarzenegger — bodybuilder, actor, politician... public-spirited pothole repairer? + more on the live blog

"I'll be back... with a shovel"

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

So California gets Arnie, while we're left with Mr Pothole and a cup of pot noodle? Seems fair.

Of course we missed out the most important part of the bio of the bodybuilding actor who later went into politics — the cyclist part, of course.

> Cycling celebrities — famous folk who love to ride their bikes

He loves life on two wheels, saying in 2018 he "wants to bicycle all over the world", acting on his quote when he was seen riding in Edinburgh (we'll ignore the part where was seen on the wrong side of the road heading into live traffic)...

In 2017, Peter Sagan joined Schwarzenegger in urging people to swap their car for a bike for their everyday journeys. The video coincided with the Terminator star, founder of R20 – Regions of Climate Action, joining Hidalgo in publicising research conducted by C40 Cities highlighting the benefits of an active commute, something we'll need well-maintained roads and cycle paths for...

"You're welcome," he can be heard telling a neighbour. "You have to do it yourself, this is crazy. Three weeks I've been waiting for this hole to be closed..."

Meanwhile, over here...

In England there’s a guy spray painting pictures of penises around the potholes because that way the councils deal with them quicker 😂 — Zahirah (@ZahirahEvitt) April 11, 2023

> Pothole penis painter pisses off council