Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"It's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks": Arnold Schwarzenegger — bodybuilder, actor, politician... public-spirited pothole repairer? + more on the live blog

After an extended bank holiday weekend Dan Alexander is back on live blog duty today, trying desperately to remember how to do one of these
Wed, Apr 12, 2023 09:13
0
"It's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks": Arnold Schwarzenegger — bodybuilder, actor, politician... public-spirited pothole repairer? + more on the live blogArnold Schwarzenegger pothole repairing (Twitter/Arnold Schwarzenegger)
07:54
"It's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks": Arnold Schwarzenegger — bodybuilder, actor, politician... public-spirited pothole repairer?

"I'll be back... with a shovel"

So California gets Arnie, while we're left with Mr Pothole and a cup of pot noodle? Seems fair.

Of course we missed out the most important part of the bio of the bodybuilding actor who later went into politics — the cyclist part, of course.

> Cycling celebrities — famous folk who love to ride their bikes

He loves life on two wheels, saying in 2018 he "wants to bicycle all over the world", acting on his quote when he was seen riding in Edinburgh (we'll ignore the part where was seen on the wrong side of the road heading into live traffic)...

In 2017, Peter Sagan joined Schwarzenegger in urging people to swap their car for a bike for their everyday journeys. The video coincided with the Terminator star, founder of R20 – Regions of Climate Action, joining Hidalgo in publicising research conducted by C40 Cities highlighting the benefits of an active commute, something we'll need well-maintained roads and cycle paths for... 

Arnold Schwarzenegger pothole repairing (Twitter/Arnold Schwarzenegger)

"You're welcome," he can be heard telling a neighbour. "You have to do it yourself, this is crazy. Three weeks I've been waiting for this hole to be closed..."

Meanwhile, over here...

> Pothole penis painter pisses off council 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 