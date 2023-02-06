Van der Poel and Van Aert: a rivalry for the ages; Active travel bridge “unsuitable for cycling”; Jake Stewart’s dentist trip; Cycle and Lamborghini lanes; Pidcock the drone and some casual finger relocation at the cross worlds + more on the live blog

It wasn’t just the Mathieu versus Wout show at Hoogerheide yesterday, you know? Here’s a quick run-through of the noteworthy, and occasionally wince-inducing, tales from a wild weekend at the worlds…

First off, one of the stars of the show over the last few days was definitely The Drone™, which captured some stunning footage of the riders as it ominously followed them around the course:

Please give a gold medal to the #Hoogerheide drone operator - completely amazing footage of this historic race today!#hoogerheide2023 #drone pic.twitter.com/1qolY243kX — Atlanta Rouleur Collection (@AtlantaRouleur) February 5, 2023

Although cycling writer Katy Madgwick reckons the drone was simply acting as a stand-in for the missing member of the ‘cross Big Three:

Meanwhile, as Van Aert and Van der Poel forged clear at the start of the elite men’s race, Canada’s Michael van den Ham suffered an untimely crash, which forced the 30-year-old to – calm as you like – force his finger back into the socket before carrying on to finish 33rd.

"Don't mind me lads, just gonna relocate my finger" #Hoogerheide2023 pic.twitter.com/uxriwHxzyK — Dan Deakins (@DanDeakins) February 5, 2023

Excuse me while I fetch a bucket…

Speaking of poorly timed crashes, in the junior race American national champion and junior Koppenbergcross winner AJ August hit the deck hard right on the start line.

The 17-year-old, who lost a fair portion of his skinsuit in the crash, was then forced to run to the pits, which he exited in 71st, dead last, 1.36 behind the leaders.

Photo credit: @closethedoor

Rode as fast as the winner with half a jersey. Thick red circle around that name https://t.co/Hqd2PLUM1R pic.twitter.com/rFBKlbLngO — Jens Dekker (@jens_dekker) February 5, 2023

But despite the obvious effects of the early crash and having to pick his way through a crowded field, August managed to cede only a further five seconds throughout the rest of the race to the winner, France’s Léo Bisiaux, and passed 49 riders along the way to finish an 22nd, an absolute stunning ride in the circumstances.

Remember the name.

Despite his misfortune, at least August didn’t suffer the bad luck that struck this poor Italian junior fifteen minutes before the start of the biggest race of his life:

15 minutes before the start this Italian junior did a start and broke his bike in two. That is some watts #Hoogerheide2023 pic.twitter.com/Rov7MSq84X — José Been (@JoseBeenTV) February 5, 2023

Or just some very bad carbon https://t.co/qbo6rLdGFP pic.twitter.com/BbvXteJoSa — José Been (@JoseBeenTV) February 5, 2023

And finally, let’s bring it right back to the start, and the greatest rivalry cyclocross has ever seen. While Van der Poel lapped up the plaudits in front of his home crowd, spare a thought for poor Wout, who has to content himself with only the three world ‘cross titles, and a Milan San-Remo, and the Tour green jersey, and…