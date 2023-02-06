Van der Poel and Van Aert: a rivalry for the ages; Active travel bridge “unsuitable for cycling”; Jake Stewart’s dentist trip; Cycle and Lamborghini lanes; Pidcock the drone and some casual finger relocation at the cross worlds + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Live blog

Mondays… But don’t let the post-cross blues get you down, as Ryan Mallon’s back to kick off another week of live blog news and nonsense
Mon, Feb 06, 2023 09:38
11
15:00
I think I might be sick… Canadian cyclocross rider shares distressing image of THAT dislocated finger

I’m warning you now, this isn’t for the faint-hearted…

14:29
Arnold Schwarzenneger in Melbourne (source Facebook).JPG
He’ll be back… with your bike, after he takes it to get fixed (because he hit you with his car)

Ah, that reference turned out to be more tortured than I anticipated…

Anyway, it was reported over the weekend that Kindergarten Cop and Last Action Hero star (those are his best films, right?) Arnold Schwarzenegger – a live blog favourite known for his love of two wheels, but not helmets, and active travel advocacy – struck a cyclist with his car, leaving the woman with minor injuries.

TMZ reported that Arnie was driving through West LA yesterday when, according to local police and three eyewitnesses who spoke to the magazine, the cyclist suddenly swerved across into the former Governor of California’s lane and collided with his car.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Schwarzenegger didn’t have time to brake, was driving at a sensible speed, and will not be blamed for the collision.

He also apparently took the cyclist’s bike to a local bike shop for repairs, so he really will be back after all.

“Get to the bike shop!”… Nah, doesn’t really work, does it?

14:11
13:38
Bikes, trains, and lots of tickets…
12:50
Tour of Antalya cancelled following devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

The organisers of the Tour of Antalya, a four-day stage race set to take place in Turkey this week as part of the UCI’s Europe Tour, announced this morning that the event’s fifth edition will be cancelled in the wake of the two massive earthquakes that have devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria in the past few hours.

Our thoughts go out to all those affected by this terrible disaster.

12:18
The pedestrian and cycle crossing “unsuitable for cycling”

What do you call a pedestrian and cycle bridge that’s unsuitable for cycling and potentially dangerous for pedestrians?

Well, that seems to be the question currently posed to Norwich’s lovely-looking Jarrold Bridge, which opened in late 2011 to provide an active travel link to the city centre.

But despite those worthy intentions from the early 2010s, a new ‘No Cycling’ sign (though, as the pedants will surely note, it’s actually a ‘No No Cycling’ sign, but I digress) installed on the floating bridge, and posted on Twitter over the weekend, now informs people on bikes using the crossing that they must dismount, as the wooden surface is “unsuitable for cycling”.

Ah, so I’ll just walk my bike across then. Not so fast – apparently the bridge “may be slippery when wet” (alright Richie Sambora) and that pedestrians should “proceed with caution”.

According to the bridge’s engineers, Ramboll, “long approach ramps” were included to “retain full accessibility for cycles and wheelchairs”, while the bridge was “surfaced with timber in a pattern intended to naturally reduce the speed of cyclists”.

Making them walk their bikes certainly is one way to reduce speed, I’ll give them that.

Needless to say, the active travel bridge that’s unsuitable or dangerous for active travellers hasn’t gone down too well on social media:

11:31
Pidcock the drone, some casual finger relocation, mammoth comebacks, and cracked frames at the cyclocross worlds

It wasn’t just the Mathieu versus Wout show at Hoogerheide yesterday, you know? Here’s a quick run-through of the noteworthy, and occasionally wince-inducing, tales from a wild weekend at the worlds…

First off, one of the stars of the show over the last few days was definitely The Drone™, which captured some stunning footage of the riders as it ominously followed them around the course:

Although cycling writer Katy Madgwick reckons the drone was simply acting as a stand-in for the missing member of the ‘cross Big Three:

Meanwhile, as Van Aert and Van der Poel forged clear at the start of the elite men’s race, Canada’s Michael van den Ham suffered an untimely crash, which forced the 30-year-old to – calm as you like – force his finger back into the socket before carrying on to finish 33rd.

Excuse me while I fetch a bucket…

Speaking of poorly timed crashes, in the junior race American national champion and junior Koppenbergcross winner AJ August hit the deck hard right on the start line.

The 17-year-old, who lost a fair portion of his skinsuit in the crash, was then forced to run to the pits, which he exited in 71st, dead last, 1.36 behind the leaders.

But despite the obvious effects of the early crash and having to pick his way through a crowded field, August managed to cede only a further five seconds throughout the rest of the race to the winner, France’s Léo Bisiaux, and passed 49 riders along the way to finish an 22nd, an absolute stunning ride in the circumstances.

Remember the name.

Despite his misfortune, at least August didn’t suffer the bad luck that struck this poor Italian junior fifteen minutes before the start of the biggest race of his life:

And finally, let’s bring it right back to the start, and the greatest rivalry cyclocross has ever seen. While Van der Poel lapped up the plaudits in front of his home crowd, spare a thought for poor Wout, who has to content himself with only the three world ‘cross titles, and a Milan San-Remo, and the Tour green jersey, and…

10:57
‘Glad to see the new bike and Lamborghini lane open…’

A classic of the ‘why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane?’ genre from Sheffield:

No, of course not... 

10:29
Ekoi Refresh sleeveless indoor training vest
09:54
Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at the 2023 world cyclocross championships in Hoogerheide (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
“When we look back, we’ll appreciate these duels”: Van der Poel and Van Aert, a rivalry for the ages

Yesterday’s rainbow jersey showdown in Hoogerheide between the two undisputed titans of ‘cross, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, felt like… something, you know?

Two of the defining talents of their age, capable of astounding feats on almost any bike on almost any terrain, who have matched each other pedal stroke for pedal stroke throughout their careers, and even lives, on the bike, duking it out, alone together on the front, way ahead of the rest, roared on by a delirious 40,000-strong crowd captivated by their rivalry.

It really doesn’t get much better than that…

> Mathieu van der Poel outsprints Wout van Aert to win cyclocross world title after thrilling duel

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at the 2023 world cyclocross championships in Hoogerheide (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

[Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

As I noted in yesterday’s race report, the elite men’s race at the 2023 cyclocross worlds – won by the home favourite Van der Poel in, naturally, a nail-biting sprint – will go down in history, alongside the 2020 Tour of Flanders, as a snapshot of a generation-defining rivalry.

That rivalry began, as the images shared on Twitter over the last day show, when they were just kids on bikes; one that progressed from muddy fields to cobbled bergs and sun-kissed mountains, and back to muddy fields again, and which will almost certainly be ingrained in the sport’s memory in the same way as Coppi v Bartali, Anquetil v Poulidor, Boonen v Cancellara.

Sitting together in the post-race press conference, Van der Poel and Van Aert were asked if they enjoyed the seemingly countless duels they fight out on the cyclocross field.

“For me, yes. If you take one of the two of us away, it gets less interesting,” the now five-time world cyclocross champion Van der Poel said.

“There’s always respect between us. Maybe you’re not going to appreciate it when you get beaten but when we retire and glance back, we’ll appreciate these duels.”

Beside him, seemingly always beside him, Van Aert nodded: “For me, that’s the same.”

09:19
Ouch… Jake Stewart’s trip to the dentist after nasty Étoile de Bessèges crash

Before we get on to the Mathieu and Wout show (the longest-running sitcom in cycling history), and the rest of the reaction to a weekend of ‘cross action, let’s turn our attention to the road… and, in particular, the section of road Jake Stewart’s face collided with during Saturday’s stage of the Étoile de Bessèges.

Ouch…

The 23-year-old from Coventry, who burst onto the scene with second place at the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad before taking his first pro win at the Tour de l’Ain last August, was forced to abandon stage four of the early-season French race – and book a trip to the dentist – after this nasty-looking spill on the way to Mont Bouquet.

Reminds of the time when I was seven, and we were giving each other backies around the estate – before my mate attempted, rather foolishly, a two-man bunny hop and promptly face planted the kerb, losing a tooth in the process…

Oh, and in case you were wondering, the Étoile de Bessèges GC was decided by a solitary second, after EF Education-EasyPost’s Neilson Powless pipped Mont Bouquet victor Mattias Skjelmose by the finest of margins on the final 10km time trial around Alès.

You could almost say Powless won by the skin of his teeth… (Too soon, Jake?)

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

