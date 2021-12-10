Attorney General refuses to challenge sentence of delivery driver who killed cyclist while high on cocaine

An appeal to increase the prison sentence of a Yodel delivery driver who killed a cyclist while driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis has been rejected by the Attorney General’s Office.

In May 2020 Jonathon Ramsbottom, 37, collided head-on with 54 year old father-of-two Stephen White (pictured) in Todmorden, West Yorkshire. White, who was training for an Ironman event, suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital shortly after.

Ramsbottom, a delivery driver from Rochdale, was found to have 200 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – per 100 millilitres of blood, and was on bail for drug offences at the time of the crash.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was jailed for seven years at Bradford Crown Court in October 2021. He was also banned from driving for 11 years.

A challenge was later made to increase Ramsbottom’s term under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme. However, according to the Bradford Telegraph and Argus, the Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case and decided against referring it to the Court of Appeal.

The decision by the Attorney General’s Office comes almost eight years after the government promised a review of motoring offences and sentences, and over nine years since representatives of national cyclists’ charity Cycling UK (CTC at the time), British Cycling and Road Peace met with former Justice Minister Helen Grant to discuss a potential overhaul of the criminal justice system in cases where a cyclist is the victim – a meeting British Cycling then described as a “significant step forward.”