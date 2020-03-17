Near Miss of the Day 389: Yet another close pass into oncoming traffic (includes swearing)

Among the numerous sub-genres to our Near Miss of the Day feature are ones where a motorist decides to overtake a cyclist despite the presence of oncoming traffic - thereby putting the rider, the occupants of vehicles coming the opposite way and, yes, themselves in danger.

Here's a prime example from road.cc reader Zahir, who told us: "Not as close as some I’ve seen on the site, but the guy nearly hit an oncoming car just to get past me at the junction. It happened on Paddock Lane near Lymm, Cheshire" - and, of all the dates, on Friday 13th.

He added: "Sorry for the swearing" - although as ever, we think it's perfectly understandable in the circumstances.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling