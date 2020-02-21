Bike stolen from funeral after late cyclist's friends rode alongside hearse during procession

A Bournemouth widow has appealed for the return of a Specialized Stumpjumper after the bike was stolen from outside the church during her late husband’s funeral. The hearse carrying NHS worker Daniel Burgess’s coffin had been accompanied by eight of his close friends on their bikes during the funeral procession.

The Bournemouth Echo reports that the cyclists left their bikes outside Corpus Christi Church in Boscombe when they went inside for the funeral.

At some point during the service, between 12pm and 1.30pm on Friday, February 14, the bright orange Stumpjumper was stolen.

Burgess’s widow, Amy, has asked for anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

“It is our friend’s bike and was one of eight used to ride alongside the hearse on the final part of the journey to the church,” she said.

“I am so angry that someone would take this knowing there was a funeral going on inside. It’s a very low thing to do. There was only room for four of the bikes inside so the other four were rested up outside.

“There were people out there the whole time, except when the funeral staff had to come in to carry the coffin out. That is when it must have been taken so it could be that someone was watching to see when they were left unattended.

“There were funeral cars parked outside and the church doors were open and church completely full.”