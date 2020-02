Dennis eat your heart out: Dutch cyclists battle monstrous headwind; Oakley Valentine's promo; Anti-cyclist/Brexit fan's immigration queue tweet; Cyclist's ruptured testicle update; Shapps forgets cycling in emoji-laden tweet + more on the live blog

Colin has a bit of a problem. He voted for something that we all told him would make his life worse but he didn't listen. Colin also hates cyclists passionately. I detect a theme... pic.twitter.com/fy88UgaCyB — Alan Stedman 🇪🇺🇬🇧#RejoinEU#FBPE (@alanjstedman) February 14, 2020

It's not been the best morning for Colin Browning (assuming he's a real person and not a 'bot', as some have suggested), who took to Twitter to complain about the immigration queue at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport last night: "This is not the Brexit I voted for", said Mr Browning.

What does this have to do with cycling? Nothing at all, but we've had a peruse of Mr Browning's account and found the majority of his tweets don't have a lot of kind things to say about cycling, cyclists and anything with two wheels, so it seems. On a clip posted by broadcaster Jeremy Vine in which he is almost left-hooked by a van driver who failed to signal in time, Mr Browning replied: "You’re far to close to him, would he be able to see you in his mirrors? And to me it looks like you’re trying to undertake him. Yet again though like all cyclists it’s the big bad motorists that are in the wrong."

Alarmingly, in the tweet above Alan Stedman has suggested Mr Browning's political views and his anti-cycling rhetoric are related... what do you think?

*Since we posted this update, 'Colin' is now also trending worldwide and Mr Browning has become the subject of a debate on James O'Brien's LBC radio show.