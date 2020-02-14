"Ditch the saddlebag": Dib Sports launch 2-in-1 hydration and storage bottle

If you want to lighten your load and keep your puncture repair kit and hydration all in one place, the new Dib Bottle from Dib Sports could be the answer. The patented modular contraption is made up of five individual pieces and is compatible with a wide variety of bottle cages.

It's already fairly common for ultra-distance cyclists and triathletes to simply use a drinks bottle as a tool storage or nutrition box mounted on the seat tube or down tube, as running a rear-mounted bottle means a saddlebag won't fit; but the Dib Bottle means you needn't fully sacrifice liquid for flat kit, with the capacity for almost as much fluid as a regular bottle in the large-sized Dib Bottle.

Weighing in at 145g for the regular size and 157g for the large, the Dib Bottle is fully designed and manufactured in the US, having being refined after numerous early prototypes never made it into production. The five parts consist of a hydration cap, hydration bottle, silicone band, storage bottle, and storage cap; it's also BPA-free with a honeycomb surface treatment.

The Dib Bottle is available in two sizes, with the regular ($22) standing at 22cm tall and holding 340ml of fluid, while the large size ($24) has a 480ml fluid capacity and a height of 26cm.

Dib Bottle's founder tells us he is selling direct to the consumer at the moment and offers a range of international shipping options, but plans to sell through European distributors later in the year - head over to the Dib Sports website for more info.