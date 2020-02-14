Back to Tech news
"Ditch the saddlebag": Dib Sports launch 2-in-1 hydration and storage bottle

Designed and made in the USA, the Dib Bottle is available in regular and large sizes and is designed to house both fluid and repair kit
by Jack Sexty
Fri, Feb 14, 2020 11:18
0

If you want to lighten your load and keep your puncture repair kit and hydration all in one place, the new Dib Bottle from Dib Sports could be the answer. The patented modular contraption is made up of five individual pieces and is compatible with a wide variety of bottle cages. 

It's already fairly common for ultra-distance cyclists and triathletes to simply use a drinks bottle as a tool storage or nutrition box mounted on the seat tube or down tube, as running a rear-mounted bottle means a saddlebag won't fit; but the Dib Bottle means you needn't fully sacrifice liquid for flat kit, with the capacity for almost as much fluid as a regular bottle in the large-sized Dib Bottle. 

Weighing in at 145g for the regular size and 157g for the large, the Dib Bottle is fully designed and manufactured in the US, having being refined after numerous early prototypes never made it into production. The five parts consist of a hydration cap, hydration bottle, silicone band, storage bottle, and storage cap; it's also BPA-free with a honeycomb surface treatment. 

The Dib Bottle is available in two sizes, with the regular ($22) standing at 22cm tall and holding 340ml of fluid, while the large size ($24) has a 480ml fluid capacity and a height of 26cm. 

Dib Bottle's founder tells us he is selling direct to the consumer at the moment and offers a range of international shipping options, but plans to sell through European distributors later in the year - head over to the Dib Sports website for more info. 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

