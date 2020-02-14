Bontrager unveils Elite road pedals

Bontrager has launched new Elite road pedals that are compatible with Look's Kéo clipless system.

The new pedals feature a composite body and weigh a claimed 250g per pair. To put that in context, the £180 Look Kéo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals that we reviewed last year weighed 232g. Look's Kéo 2 Max Carbon pedals also weigh a claimed 250g and cost £95.

The Bontrager Elite pedals feature chromoly axles, sealed cartridge bearings and, like most other pedals of this kind, have an adjustable release tension. A metal plate across the centre of the pedal body is designed to increase durability.

The pedals come with a set of Look Kéo-style cleats with 6° of float (the angle to which your feet can move before the cleats disengage). Bontrager also offer cleats with 9° of float (£10.99).

The Bontrager range already includes Kéo-compatible Comp road pedals for £54.99. These have a resin body and a claimed weight of 282g.

The Bontrager Elite pedals are available now via Trek's website and through Bontrager dealers at £84.99.