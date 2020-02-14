Back to Tech news
Bontrager unveils Elite road pedals

Trek-owned brand offers new Look Kéo-compatible model
by Mat Brett
Fri, Feb 14, 2020 09:52
Bontrager has launched new Elite road pedals that are compatible with Look's Kéo clipless system.

The new pedals feature a composite body and weigh a claimed 250g per pair. To put that in context, the £180 Look Kéo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals that we reviewed last year weighed 232g. Look's Kéo 2 Max Carbon pedals also weigh a claimed 250g and cost £95. 

The Bontrager Elite pedals feature chromoly axles, sealed cartridge bearings and, like most other pedals of this kind, have an adjustable release tension. A metal plate across the centre of the pedal body is designed to increase durability.

The pedals come with a set of Look Kéo-style cleats with 6° of float (the angle to which your feet can move before the cleats disengage). Bontrager also offer cleats with 9° of float (£10.99).

The Bontrager range already includes Kéo-compatible Comp road pedals for £54.99. These have a resin body and a claimed weight of 282g. 

The Bontrager Elite pedals are available now via Trek's website and through Bontrager dealers at £84.99.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

