Boardman polices Transport Secretary's emojis; Jeremy Vine says he's found the worst driver in London; Cav needs some big wins; Video: Cross-country cyclists slide down icy hill in 1955; Plans for cycle lanes on every single Paris street

A driver who jumped a red light and hit a cyclist in Camden in January 2018 has been convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

My London reports that Angelo Kaminski also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he and his family concocted a story about his car being stolen. His father, younger brother and cousin were found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

All four will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court tomorrow.

The cyclist, Abdul Hadi, was taken to hospital with a number of serious injuries, including a skull fracture, a bleed on the brain and a fractured pelvis.

He remained in a coma for the next 18 months but died in hospital in July 2019 having not regained consciousness.

Kaminski drove away, running another red light in the process, before abandoning his car 1km from the scene of the collision.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Frost of the Metropolitan Police said: “Angelo Kaminski drove through a red light and struck Abdul Hadi, leaving him with catastrophic injuries.

"Instead of stopping and trying to help Mr Hadi, he thought only about himself, fleeing the scene and then, along with his family members, instigating attempts to cover his tracks.

“I would like to thank the Hadi family for all their support throughout the investigation into this tragic incident which has left them deprived of a loving husband and father."