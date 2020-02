Grant Shapps panned for Bikeability tweet; Want to buy a bike shop?; 90-year-old aiming for 5 hour 100 mile TT; Govt underspending on cycling; Impatient cyclist climbs level crossing barrier + more on the live blog

27-year-old Quigley's dogged determination to complete his mission despite having a bike stolen, having to return home from Australia to replace a sweat-damaged passport and getting hit by a car at 70mph amongst other stumbling blocks has been rewarded by Scottish bike brand Shand Cycles, who have sponsored him and supplied a custom-built Shand Stoater for the rest of his trip.

Quigley's most recent setback was a horrific crash in Texas just before Christmas, when a driver hit him at 70mph. He says: “I’m very excited to be working with Shand Cycles and very grateful to them for building me a new custom-built bike.

“If all goes to plan this will be the bike that I finish cycling around the world on and I look forward to getting back out there when my rehabilitation is complete. I never once doubted I would finish this challenge after the crash and when I’m fit and well, we’ll go out there and finish what we started.”

The mental health campaigner's story has been one of remarkable bad luck, and equally remarkable resoluteness to one day achieve his goal: Quigley first set off to cycle the world five years ago, and once got 10,000 miles in before abandoning one of numerous attempts in 2016. After setting off in April 2019 for attempt number six, he was fined for cycling in a pedestrian zone in Bedford and had his bike stolen before he even crossed the channel. After cycling through Australia, he was then unable to fly to the US to continue because his passport was too damaged by sweat. After returning home to get a new one and flying to America, Quigley was then nearly killed in the December crash.

A true British hero if there ever was one, who has more than earned that handsome new steed...