MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - The Ciara Edition

Funnily enough, we haven't had many entries in from Sunday!

Waking up on Sunday and seeing trees down along with lots of flooding meant that it was a good day to make a coffee and head back to bed.

Most club runs were cancelled and even heading out on the mountain bike wasn't appealing due to the risk of falling branches.

It's a good thing that so many of you headed out on Saturday and sent in your entries to be in with a chance of winning a pair of cycling socks from Decathlon.

Our winner this week took to his MTB for the first time in 7 months. Usually, that would result in quite a few crashes so we hope you stayed upright.

Congrats go to Iain who walks away with a pair of Decathlon's lovely cycling socks.

Decathlon will be back on Friday with a new prize and another chance to win.