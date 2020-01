Ride in road.cc kit on Zwift!

Do you Zwift? If you do, then why not represent road.cc by getting your hands on our in-game kit? It's easy! And we'll definitely give you a Ride On when we see you.

> How to get started with Zwift

To get the road.cc kit you need to be accessing Zwift from a PC or Mac computer; you can't do it from smartphones or the Apple TV app. Open Zwift and log in, then once you're in the game, hit the letter P. This will open a window in the lower part of the screen that prompts you to enter a code like the image above. Type in “ROAD.CC” and hit enter. You will then have access to the road.cc jersey on your avatar. It should change automatically at this point.

If the avatar doesn’t immediately change, just go back to the menu, head to 'My Garage' and select it from the jersey choices there. Simple!

http://zwift.com/

This article includes paid promotion on behalf of Zwift