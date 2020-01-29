Back to news
Live blog

D-I-S-C NO! Introducing the Rim Brake Preservation Society; Ineos takes all-Latin team to Tour of Colombia; Search for cyclist who left man with broken leg; plus more on Live Blog

Wednesday's live blog is served to you by Jack Sexty this morning and through the afternoon, with Simon MacMichael rustling up your evening course later on...
Wed, Jan 29, 2020 21:53
7
20:51
Rim Brake Conservation Society launched

Students of mid-1970s dance music will remember the tine D.I.S.C.O. by the French band, Ottawan.

Ottawa, of course, being the capital of Canada,

And it is from Canada that we bring you news of this perhaps tongue in cheek resistance movement against the rise of the disc brake: The Rim Brake Preservation Society.

In its own words, “The Rim Brake Conservation Society has one mission – to save the rim brake. The disappearance of the rim brake in the road cycling industry is of great concern to us and our future attempts at uphill KOMs.

“Is it all part of an agenda by the bike industry to make more money? Slow us down?

“Laugh maniacally at our group ride full of brake squeals? Probably yes.
“We aren’t here to tear down the disc, simply to make sure the rim brake doesn’t go extinct at the hand of profit under the veil of ‘progress’.”

You’ll find the full story here on cyclingmagazine.ca.

Oh, and someone even got a tattoo done of their logo.

16:46
Bloody cyclists, stopping at red lights...
16:06
Ineos taking their first ever all-South American team to the Tour of Colombia

Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz, Sebastian Henao, Jhonatan Narvaez, Brandon Rivera and Iván Sosa make up the six-man Ineos squad for the Tour of Colombia, with their considerable pool of British talent left out. No language barrier between any of the Spanish-speaking riders then, just between them and the rest of the staff... 

15:59
Thre Cyclo-cross World Championships take place in Switzerland this weekend

18 riders will represent Great Britain at the world champs in Dübendorf, including Tom Pidcock (the only senior male entrant), Beth Crumpton​ (elite women) and Ben Tulett (U23 men). The women's elite and mens' U23 races will take place on Saturday 1st February and can be viewed live on the BBC here, while the elite men and women's U23 races on Sunday 2nd February can be watched here

16:21
Huub Ribble team up with Derby College Group for new performance academy

The Huub Ribble development team have partnered with the DCG to offer a programme for 16-year-old riders to join the academny in September 2020, combining training and mentoring with further education. Riders will get 1-2-1 coaching from elite track and road racer Jacob Tipper and an individualised training programme for road and track. The most successful riders will have the chance to secure a place in the Huub Ribble performance squad with opportunities to compete in national competitions. 

DCG Sports and Public Services team manager Nick Ramsden says: “Our aim is to develop well rounded athletes with coaching and education that is much needed to prepare the riders not only to compete at national junior level, but also to allow them to explore the possibility of a future career in the sport.”

15:40
'Resource vs risk': Superintendent's summing up of why there is more enforcement on motor vehicles than cyclists

 

15:15
Jeremy Vine in filming a bit of good driving shocker

As patient as this driver was, it didn't take long for someone to let us down in the comments underneath Mr Vine's Twitter post... 

14:14
Colchester Cycling Campaign's objection to hospital car park extension splits opinion

The Essex County Standard reports that Colchester Cycling Campaign have objected to a new £2 million staff car park with an extra 152 spaces at Colchester Hospital, because it will increase car use and doesn't take into consideration the hospital's own travel plan. 

In a letter to the council shared on their blog, Colchester Cycling Campaign said: "Tonight councillors have a difficult decision to make. On the face of it more car parking at Colchester hospital is a popular move. The issue of too few car spaces with “fees that are way too high” frequently tops the news agenda. It is a topic with which most drivers will empathise.

"On the other side of the coin, however, increased car use will lead to higher levels of obesity, heart disease, asthma and diabetes (ironically the issues that our doctors and nurses see daily).

"Of course essential hospital workers, for instance anaesthetists and bank nurses who cover for colleagues, sometimes have no option but to drive. One would hope, however, that they would aim to live near their usual place of work or near a transport hub to limit unsustainable travel. There are also workers whose shifts start or finish before public transport begins for whom a car may be essential. 

"In commenting on this application, CCC’s message  is not “don’t drive” but “think, drive less and don’t be daily dependent on the car”. In short, our esteemed hospital must not be treated as a special case."

The Campaign's position has split opinion, with some suggesting it isn't realistic that hospital workers can cycle to and from shifts in the early hours, and others claiming it won't increase car use. Do you support the CCC's position?

13:52
Lance hits the block button on cycling champ who delivered 'ultimate burn' on his 30k cycling holiday

Remember this tweet about Lance's pricey guided cycling tour

Well, it appears he wasn't too keen. If ever there was a block to be proud of this might be the one... 

11:52
Police searching for cyclist who left man with a broken leg in Bushy park attack

A 'minor disagreement' at the park in London on Saturday 28th December "very quickly escalated to totally unnecessary violence", after a 60-year-old was left with a broken leg after being attacked by a man riding a mountain bike shortly before the incident. 

The man, described as white, between the age of 30-40 and with a London accent, rode off leaving the victim on the ground - the injuries were described as not life-threatening, but the victim required surgery for the broken leg. 

The Met Police have launched an appeal, with Sergeant Pete Sturgess saying: “I am keen to hear from anyone who can identify the man in the picture. While the quality of the image (above) is not great, if you know him, it’s likely that you will recognise him."​

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the crime number 3234/28DEC. 

11:19
Have you ever wolf-whistled a bike?

Phwoarrrr! If it was one of these we may have definitely joined in the objectification of Stuart's noble steed... 

11:12
Cycling legend Hugh Porter, 80, does 80 laps of Aldersley track for charity

The multiple world champion-turned cycling commentator took to the track in Aldersley, Wolverhampton to raise money for Compton Care, covering 22.7 miles on his 80 lap jaunt reports the Express and Star. People who took part were invited to the the mayoral suite in the city the following day through special invitation. Mr Porter commented: "It was absolutely wonderful – it was a wonderful idea of the mayor's and it was a big thank you to everyone involved.

"It gave me an opportunity to invite quite a lot of the riders, who are my pals, who rode the event with me.

"I've had two absolutely memorable days I will never forget – it's just been wonderful."

10:58
Local news reports fatal incident by claiming that cyclist 'crashed his bike into car'

The Bury Times article, titled 'Cyclist, 53, dies after crashing bike into car in Bury', is another example of misleading and frustrating reporting of incidents involving cyclists. 

Police are appealing for information about the collision on Sunday, after which the cyclist was taken to hospital and died on Monday - the driver involved stopped at the scene. 

10:32
You have to wonder what goes on in some drivers' heads ...
10:20
Alex Dowsett's “peed on it” list

Stopping for a roadside nature break in Australia presents all sorts of dangerous things to potentially pee on.

We can't imagine that a snake is going to be best pleased...

10:10
Dowsett finds new team
09:15
Commenter on local news website appears to admit hitting a cyclist and driving off

The article on the Basildon Echo is about a cyclist who suffered a head injury after a crash involving a lorry in Rochford. In the article is a quote from the Rochford Policing Team, who said: "The male suffered a deep wound to his head and would have been avoidable if he was wearing a helmet.

"Recently we have noticed a lot more cyclists without helmets and it can make all the difference if you have an accident."

This quote was picked up on in the comments, with one in particular perhaps saying a bit more than they should have admitted to saying... 

In further comments, 'Surrey Boss' replies to another commenter saying: "It would be YOU should I see you cycling along a country lane, without a helmut I would crack your nut." They also say they failed to stop at the scene because there was no place to pull over, and that it was "the cyclist's fault."

road.cc have reported the comments to Surrey's Road Policing Unit, and have also notified the Echo. 

09:31
Have you checked out our roundup of the hottest new products from the CORE Bike show?
09:05
Teenage girl has clothes slashed fending off thieves from stealing her BMX

The Gazette reports that the 19-year-old girl was pulled from her bike during the attempted robbery on St John's Road in Clacton, Essex, and managed to fight off three of the would-be robbers. Her clothes were slashed in the attack, and police are appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery: “The 19-year-old was reported she was using the BMX track off St John’s Road when she was approached by three men at about 8.20am on Sunday.

“The men pulled her off her bike and attempted to steal it but the woman fought back and rode off.

“When the woman got to a place of safety, she noticed her clothing had been slashed.”

The attackers are described as white, aged between 16-20 and wearing black Adidas tracksuits and baseball caps. The crime reference number is 42/13802/20. 

08:56
Kent man attempting to break the record for riding the length of India

 

International lawyer Chris Parsons will set off on his 4,500km quest on 3rd February from the southernmost Indian city of Kanyakumari, and try to reach Srinagar 45 days later. 

Mr Parsons is chairman of The Loomba Foundation that helps widows in India, and hopes to raise $450,000 for the charity. He says: “Unfortunately, many widows in India are left destitute when their husband dies. This is where The Loomba Foundation comes in. Through their empowerment programmes, the charity provides skills training and other support to help widows become self-sufficient so that they can support themselves and their families.

“I am feeling a little anxious as this is going to be a huge mental and physical challenge for me; at the end of the day, I am going to try my best and hope to raise much needed funds along the way for a cause that is very close to my heart." 

You can visit the JustGiving page here to donate. 

08:50
No one cares about your Strava

If you go riding purely in search of Kudos, let this be a reminder to you... 

Jack Sexty

