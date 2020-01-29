D-I-S-C NO! Introducing the Rim Brake Preservation Society; Ineos takes all-Latin team to Tour of Colombia; Search for cyclist who left man with broken leg; plus more on Live Blog

Students of mid-1970s dance music will remember the tine D.I.S.C.O. by the French band, Ottawan.

Ottawa, of course, being the capital of Canada,

And it is from Canada that we bring you news of this perhaps tongue in cheek resistance movement against the rise of the disc brake: The Rim Brake Preservation Society.

In its own words, “The Rim Brake Conservation Society has one mission – to save the rim brake. The disappearance of the rim brake in the road cycling industry is of great concern to us and our future attempts at uphill KOMs.

“Is it all part of an agenda by the bike industry to make more money? Slow us down?

“Laugh maniacally at our group ride full of brake squeals? Probably yes.

“We aren’t here to tear down the disc, simply to make sure the rim brake doesn’t go extinct at the hand of profit under the veil of ‘progress’.”

You’ll find the full story here on cyclingmagazine.ca.

Oh, and someone even got a tattoo done of their logo.