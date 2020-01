MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - And the winner is

Another winter weekend of dodging the weather was the story of #MyCyclingWeekend.

It feels like forever since the carefree days of summer when we could simply leave the house in a jersey and bibshorts. And it's been ages since the bike didn't need cleaning after every single ride.

These wet conditions aren't helped by the TV pictures from the Tour Down Under where the sun has shone on the peloton, making us rather jealous.

But that didn't stop a number of you from getting out there, layered up under the waterproofs. There's no such thing as bad weather, after all.

Decathlon were offering another chance to win a pair of their lovely thermal winter cycling socks and our winner this week is already smiling about it!

Congrats to Juliette, who walks off with this cosy prize.

Decathlon will be back on Friday with another chance to win. Until then, check out some of the week's best entries below.