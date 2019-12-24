Muc-Off Pressure Washer Competition

We've a fabulous Christmas competition for you to win a £79.99 pressure washer and more cleaning products than you can shake a stick at, courtesy of our very merry friends at Muc-Off, the eponymous cleaning people. They tell me the whole bundle is worth about £800 but because it's custom, they can't put an exact RRP on it. Although if you win, you're not going to care too much are you?

And as a really nice feature of this competition, they've created a special video just to show you all the things you'll win along with the pressure washer. And there is a lot. Have I stressed that enough?

Looks pretty impressive doesn't it?

We reviewed the Muc-Off pressure washer this year and here's what Dave had to say about it:

"If you want a pressure washer for cleaning your bike, or just generally cleaning stuff, bike included, is this a good one? Yes, it is."

You can read the full review here

So you win a pressure washer and pressure washer Bundle (which includes dry bag, snow foam lance, nano cleaner and concentrate) and then on top of that you get a load of stuff. Well, protocol requires that we actually give you a list, as "load of" doesn't quite cut the mustard in the 21st Century. So here goes:​

Muc-Off Bike Protect x 2

Muc-Off Foam Fresh x 1

Muc-Off Silicon Shine x 2

Muc-Off Brake Disc Cleaner x 3

Muc-Off MO94 x 3

Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Machine x 1

Muc-Off Drivetrain Cleaner x 3

Muc-Off C3 Ceramic Dry Lube x 2

Muc-Off HYDRODYNAMIC LUBE x 2

Muc-Off C3 Ceramic Wet Lube x 2

Muc-Off Anti Fog treatment x 2

Muc-Off Dirt Bucket with Filth Filter x 1

Muc-Off Nanotech Bike Cleaner (1lt) x 1

Muc-Off Bike Cleaner Concentrate (1t) x 3

Muc-Off Matt Finish Detailer (750ml) x 1

Muc-Off Expanding Sponge x 2

Muc-Off Microfibre Polishing Cloth x 3

Muc-Off 5pcs Premium Brush Kit x 1

Muc-Off Waterless Wash x 3

Athlete Performance CC chamois cream x 3

Muc-Off Disc brake covers x 1

Muc-Off Mechanics Gloves x 1

Muc-Off Miracle Shine x 2

Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle sealant (1ltr) x 1

Muc-Off BAM! x 3

Muc-Off BAM! Utility Belt x 1

Muc-Off Road Co2 Inflator Kit x 1

Muc-Off Presta Tubeless Valves black 44mm x 1

That is a lot of kit, I'm sure you'll agree, and all you need to do to win the whole caboodle, is fill in the form just below.

Yes, and a Merry Christmas to you too!