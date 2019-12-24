Muc-Off Pressure Washer Competition

Home
Win a Muc-Off Pressure washer PLUS a year's supply of cleaning products...

We've a fabulous Christmas competition for you to win a £79.99 pressure washer and more cleaning products than you can shake a stick at, courtesy of our very merry friends at Muc-Off, the eponymous cleaning people. They tell me the whole bundle is worth about £800 but because it's custom, they can't put an exact RRP on it.  Although if you win, you're not going to care too much are you?

And as a really nice feature of this competition, they've created a special video just to show you all the things you'll win along with the pressure washer. And there is a lot. Have I stressed that enough?

Looks pretty impressive doesn't it?

We reviewed the Muc-Off pressure washer this year and here's what Dave had to say about it:

"If you want a pressure washer for cleaning your bike, or just generally cleaning stuff, bike included, is this a good one? Yes, it is."

You can read the full review here

 So you win a pressure washer and pressure washer Bundle (which includes dry bag, snow foam lance, nano cleaner and concentrate) and then on top of that you get a load of stuff.  Well, protocol requires that we actually give you a list, as "load of" doesn't quite cut the mustard in the 21st Century. So here goes:​

Muc-Off Bike Protect x 2
Muc-Off Foam Fresh x 1
Muc-Off Silicon Shine x 2
Muc-Off Brake Disc Cleaner x 3
Muc-Off MO94 x 3
Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Machine x 1
Muc-Off Drivetrain Cleaner x 3
Muc-Off C3 Ceramic Dry Lube x 2
Muc-Off HYDRODYNAMIC LUBE x 2
Muc-Off C3 Ceramic Wet Lube x 2
Muc-Off Anti Fog treatment x 2
Muc-Off Dirt Bucket with Filth Filter x 1
Muc-Off Nanotech Bike Cleaner (1lt) x 1
Muc-Off Bike Cleaner Concentrate (1t) x 3
Muc-Off Matt Finish Detailer (750ml) x 1
Muc-Off Expanding Sponge x 2
Muc-Off Microfibre Polishing Cloth x 3
Muc-Off 5pcs Premium Brush Kit x 1
Muc-Off Waterless Wash x 3
Athlete Performance CC chamois cream x 3
Muc-Off Disc brake covers x 1
Muc-Off Mechanics Gloves x 1
Muc-Off Miracle Shine x 2
Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle sealant (1ltr) x 1
Muc-Off BAM! x 3
Muc-Off BAM! Utility Belt x 1
Muc-Off Road Co2 Inflator Kit x 1
Muc-Off Presta Tubeless Valves black 44mm x 1

That is a lot of kit, I'm sure you'll agree, and all you need to do to win the whole caboodle, is fill in the form just below. 

Yes, and a Merry Christmas to you too! 

Muc-Off Pressure Washer Competition

 
The competition will run until midday Monday 6th January 2020. Employees of Farrelly Atkinson, Muc-Off, their families and agents are excluded from entering. Only one entry per person. Multiple entries and automated entries will be identified and deleted at the sole discretion of Farrelly Atkinson. Th winner must be resident in the UK. The winner will be drawn at random from all the genuine entries and notified using the email address supplied on entry. Farrelly Atkinson is not responsible for non-receipt of a winner's email. Should a winner not respond within seven days of the sending of the winner's notification, another may be randomly selected at the sole discretion of Farrelly Atkinson. The name of the winner will be posted on road.cc following the draw. The prize is as described above; no cash alternative will be offered.