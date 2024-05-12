Cyclist dies after falling ill during charity ride in Wales

A cyclist ​has died from a suspected cardiac arrest while participating in a major charity cycling event in Wales yesterday.

The Pembrokeshire Herald reports that Michael Gronow, aged 51, collapsed during the Carten100 event, which covers 100 miles from Cardiff to Tenby.

He was reported to have fallen ill soon after riding through Johnstown in Carmarthenshire.

Although emergency services were reported to have been swiftly on the scene, they were unable to revive the stricken rider.

Organisers of the event, which this year marked its 20th anniversary and attracts around 1,000 riders, passed on their condolences to Mr Gronow’s family.