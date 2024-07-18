Would Pogacar win the Tour de France on a cheaper bike? Mid-range road bike vs superbike speed tested

For a pretty price, it's possible to own the very same top-of-the-range road bikes that are being raced by the pros at this year's Tour de France. These top-tier bikes can very often carry a five-figure price tag, but are they really much better than the mid-range offerings?

To find out, we set about testing two competitive options from both categories before diving into the data to see whether Pogacar would still be in yellow if he was to swap in his V4Rs for a mid-range offering...

The competitors

It just so happens that we've recently finished reviewing two bikes that fit the bill very nicely:

Representing our mid-tier option is the Van Rysel RCR Rival AXS. It has carbon Zipp wheels (303s), an electronic Sram groupset (Sram Rival AXS), a power meter and a frame sculpted by the wind. It has been widely lauded for its value for money.

It’s going up against a Canyon Ultimate CFR. It too has carbon Zipp wheels (353 NSWs), an electronic Sram groupset (The latest Sram Red AXS), a power meter, and has been created using an “exhaustive process of wind tunnel testing”.

Clearly, there is going to be quite a difference in price between these two road bikes... and well, you’d be right. The Van Rysel, in this exact spec, is available to purchase for £4,500. The Canyon, which is the same spec as Movistar and Alpecin Deceuninck are using in the mountains at this year's Tour de France, will set you back a cool £9,749.

That means that the Ultimate CFR is over twice the price of the RCR... but is it twice the bike? We’re going to try to find out!

PS: Before we get started, this article and video is by no means a dig at Canyon, or top-tier bikes in general. Van Rysel also makes a pro-level bike that costs twice as much as the one we’ve used in the test and many of the other bikes at this year’s Tour de France will cost you upwards of £12,000! It just so happened that it was these two bikes that fit the bill for our test.

'Diminishing gains'

The other day I drew this rather rudimentary graph, and said that spending more than around £3,000 is about as much use as a handbrake on a canoe. I also said that Pogacar could win the 2024 Tour de France on a four-grand bike, something that might age very badly but for now, I stand by!

But in all seriousness, surely there is a measurable, significant difference between a superbike like the Canyon and a mid-range bike like the Van Rysel? Otherwise, why would anyone ever buy the range-topping models?

To get some more concrete data than just listening to the word on the street, we’re going to compare a few things: their speed around a flat circuit at a set wattage, and how fast they can climb in an all-out TT uphill.

The hill climb test

We’ll start off with a climbing test, because usually as you spend more the most noticeable difference is weight saving.

For example, the higher-end Sram Red AXS groupset on our superbike is lighter than the third-tier Rival AXS on the mid-range bike. The wheels are also lighter, and indeed the frame is too.

Before we get started, it's worth pointing out that we selected these bikes because they have components (groupsets and wheels) from the same brand. They're both size medium, and we were also able to use the adjustable cockpit on the Ultimate CFR to match the handlebar width to the RCR.

As you'd expect, the Ultimate CFR is indeed lighter, right on the UCI weight limit at 6.8kg in fact. The RCR, meanwhile, is not tickling the weight limit at 7.91kg, but it doesn't feel ridiculously heavy either.

So far then, that extra £5,249 has saved us around 1kg. How much difference does that actually make on a climb?

To find out, we selected a local climb with a gradient similar to that of the Galibier, as that's where we've seen some of the biggest time gaps at this year's Tour de France, and marked the start and finish points.

Our climb is 1.8km long, but despite being about 13 times shorter than the Galibier we hope that it will still give us a representation of how much faster, if any, our superbike is.

Results

Ok, so test complete and the results are perhaps closer than expected. The first effort I did was on the Van Rysel, and over our 1.8km climb I clocked a time of 4:46. Not exactly peak Pogacar...

Despite probably being a little fatigued, I then hopped on to the Canyon and completed the climb four seconds quicker in a time of 4:42.

Obviously, to try to balance out the effects of fatigue I then did the test again, this time with the Canyon first. On this run I clocked a time of 4:45, slower than my first effort but five seconds faster than I’d then do on the mid-range bike.

Disclaimer: we realise that just like with any real-world testing, it's impossible to remove all variables. I have since plugged the numbers into Bike Calculator, and it does seem feasible that I would be a few seconds quicker on a bike that is a kilogram lighter.

Flat test

Most people actually looking to spend their own money on either one of these bikes probably aren’t the type of person who is racing up the Galibier on the daily, so it’s potentially more important to find out which one is faster on the flat.

To do that, we found ourselves a flat traffic-free loop that measured 10km, cleaned the dribble off the bikes from the hill climb efforts and calibrated my power pedals.

Rather than trying to ride as fast as possible, this test would require riding at a constant 250 watts. We'd also set off from a rolling start so that I didn't spanner up the results trying to clip in or accelerate.

Results

Alright, results time! Our flat course was a grand total of 10 kilometres long with an elevation gain of just 34 meters. When we say flat we really do mean flat! To be honest it’s really hard to say that we found anything conclusive...

I took the Canyon first this time. I clocked a time of 17 minutes and 50 seconds.

The first effort on the RCR I was actually faster with a time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds. However, I then did the test again and was slower on both bikes, clocking times of 18:01 and 18:06 respectively. What can we glean from this then? Well, only that the difference in speed between the two bikes is way less than the margin of error of our test.

To be honest I wasn’t expecting to see any huge differences between the two on this test. Other than perhaps a fancy integrated cockpit, mid-range bikes very often share exactly the same frame shape and geometry as their more expensive counterparts.

I think we could have happily chosen all manner of manufacturers and not found a meaningful difference, or at least not as big as the one from making your body more aero, or switching to a set of deeper wheels.

Could Pogacar win the Tour de France on a mid-range bike?

Using our data and online tools such as Bike Calculator, we've calculated that a bike that is 1kg heavier would mean that Pog crossed the summit of the Galibier about 20 seconds slower, i.e. at an almost identical time to Remco Evenepoel. I think we know what that means: he would have likely still descended fastest and/or won the sprint for the line.

Combine this with the fact that the mid-range bike is not really any slower on the flat, and Pogacar's subsequent efforts proving that he is the man to beat, even with the cumulative fatigue of racing a heavier bike for three weeks I personally believe that he would still be in yellow.

Of course, don't expect the pros to be switching out their top-end bikes anytime soon. Grand Tours can be won and lost by a matter of seconds, so they'll still be going after every possible advantage, however small!

Let us know how much you think is sensible to spend on a performance road bike in the comments section below as well as whether our results were what you expected…