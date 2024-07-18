Would Pogacar win the Tour de France on a cheaper bike? Mid-range road bike vs superbike speed tested

For a pretty price, it's possible to own the very same top-of-the-range road bikes that are being raced by the pros at this year's Tour de France. These top-tier bikes can very often carry a five-figure price tag, but are they really much better than the mid-range offerings?
To find out, we set about testing two competitive options from both categories before diving into the data to see whether Pogacar would still be in yellow if he was to swap in his V4Rs for a mid-range offering...
The competitors
It just so happens that we've recently finished reviewing two bikes that fit the bill very nicely:
Representing our mid-tier option is the Van Rysel RCR Rival AXS. It has carbon Zipp wheels (303s), an electronic Sram groupset (Sram Rival AXS), a power meter and a frame sculpted by the wind. It has been widely lauded for its value for money.
It’s going up against a Canyon Ultimate CFR. It too has carbon Zipp wheels (353 NSWs), an electronic Sram groupset (The latest Sram Red AXS), a power meter, and has been created using an “exhaustive process of wind tunnel testing”.
Clearly, there is going to be quite a difference in price between these two road bikes... and well, you’d be right. The Van Rysel, in this exact spec, is available to purchase for £4,500. The Canyon, which is the same spec as Movistar and Alpecin Deceuninck are using in the mountains at this year's Tour de France, will set you back a cool £9,749.
That means that the Ultimate CFR is over twice the price of the RCR... but is it twice the bike? We’re going to try to find out!
PS: Before we get started, this article and video is by no means a dig at Canyon, or top-tier bikes in general. Van Rysel also makes a pro-level bike that costs twice as much as the one we’ve used in the test and many of the other bikes at this year’s Tour de France will cost you upwards of £12,000! It just so happened that it was these two bikes that fit the bill for our test.
'Diminishing gains'
The other day I drew this rather rudimentary graph, and said that spending more than around £3,000 is about as much use as a handbrake on a canoe. I also said that Pogacar could win the 2024 Tour de France on a four-grand bike, something that might age very badly but for now, I stand by!
But in all seriousness, surely there is a measurable, significant difference between a superbike like the Canyon and a mid-range bike like the Van Rysel? Otherwise, why would anyone ever buy the range-topping models?
To get some more concrete data than just listening to the word on the street, we’re going to compare a few things: their speed around a flat circuit at a set wattage, and how fast they can climb in an all-out TT uphill.
The hill climb test
We’ll start off with a climbing test, because usually as you spend more the most noticeable difference is weight saving.
For example, the higher-end Sram Red AXS groupset on our superbike is lighter than the third-tier Rival AXS on the mid-range bike. The wheels are also lighter, and indeed the frame is too.
Before we get started, it's worth pointing out that we selected these bikes because they have components (groupsets and wheels) from the same brand. They're both size medium, and we were also able to use the adjustable cockpit on the Ultimate CFR to match the handlebar width to the RCR.
As you'd expect, the Ultimate CFR is indeed lighter, right on the UCI weight limit at 6.8kg in fact. The RCR, meanwhile, is not tickling the weight limit at 7.91kg, but it doesn't feel ridiculously heavy either.
So far then, that extra £5,249 has saved us around 1kg. How much difference does that actually make on a climb?
To find out, we selected a local climb with a gradient similar to that of the Galibier, as that's where we've seen some of the biggest time gaps at this year's Tour de France, and marked the start and finish points.
Our climb is 1.8km long, but despite being about 13 times shorter than the Galibier we hope that it will still give us a representation of how much faster, if any, our superbike is.
Results
Ok, so test complete and the results are perhaps closer than expected. The first effort I did was on the Van Rysel, and over our 1.8km climb I clocked a time of 4:46. Not exactly peak Pogacar...
Despite probably being a little fatigued, I then hopped on to the Canyon and completed the climb four seconds quicker in a time of 4:42.
Obviously, to try to balance out the effects of fatigue I then did the test again, this time with the Canyon first. On this run I clocked a time of 4:45, slower than my first effort but five seconds faster than I’d then do on the mid-range bike.
Disclaimer: we realise that just like with any real-world testing, it's impossible to remove all variables. I have since plugged the numbers into Bike Calculator, and it does seem feasible that I would be a few seconds quicker on a bike that is a kilogram lighter.
Flat test
Most people actually looking to spend their own money on either one of these bikes probably aren’t the type of person who is racing up the Galibier on the daily, so it’s potentially more important to find out which one is faster on the flat.
To do that, we found ourselves a flat traffic-free loop that measured 10km, cleaned the dribble off the bikes from the hill climb efforts and calibrated my power pedals.
Rather than trying to ride as fast as possible, this test would require riding at a constant 250 watts. We'd also set off from a rolling start so that I didn't spanner up the results trying to clip in or accelerate.
Results
Alright, results time! Our flat course was a grand total of 10 kilometres long with an elevation gain of just 34 meters. When we say flat we really do mean flat! To be honest it’s really hard to say that we found anything conclusive...
I took the Canyon first this time. I clocked a time of 17 minutes and 50 seconds.
The first effort on the RCR I was actually faster with a time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds. However, I then did the test again and was slower on both bikes, clocking times of 18:01 and 18:06 respectively. What can we glean from this then? Well, only that the difference in speed between the two bikes is way less than the margin of error of our test.
To be honest I wasn’t expecting to see any huge differences between the two on this test. Other than perhaps a fancy integrated cockpit, mid-range bikes very often share exactly the same frame shape and geometry as their more expensive counterparts.
I think we could have happily chosen all manner of manufacturers and not found a meaningful difference, or at least not as big as the one from making your body more aero, or switching to a set of deeper wheels.
Could Pogacar win the Tour de France on a mid-range bike?
Using our data and online tools such as Bike Calculator, we've calculated that a bike that is 1kg heavier would mean that Pog crossed the summit of the Galibier about 20 seconds slower, i.e. at an almost identical time to Remco Evenepoel. I think we know what that means: he would have likely still descended fastest and/or won the sprint for the line.
Combine this with the fact that the mid-range bike is not really any slower on the flat, and Pogacar's subsequent efforts proving that he is the man to beat, even with the cumulative fatigue of racing a heavier bike for three weeks I personally believe that he would still be in yellow.
Of course, don't expect the pros to be switching out their top-end bikes anytime soon. Grand Tours can be won and lost by a matter of seconds, so they'll still be going after every possible advantage, however small!
Let us know how much you think is sensible to spend on a performance road bike in the comments section below as well as whether our results were what you expected…
29 comments
He'd win on a 10 year old, mechanical 11 speed, rim brake bike with 23mm tubulars also
Like my 2007 Cannondale System6 Ultegra bought in clearance sale 2008 as it's half aluminium half carbon. The frame won 2007 Giro & 3 stages of TdF (1 mountain top, 2 sprint) under different riders on different teams. But... no, it wouldn't win on UK roads, maybe not in France, because ruts in roads now wide enough to swallow my 23c tyres
Not sure about that, definitely a 10 year old, mechanical 11 speed, rim brake wouldn't hold him back, but as I understand it 28 mm tires provide an approximately 15 W advantage over 23 mm so say 10% of his cruising speed, 2% of his attacking speed. The extra effort required to sustain his winning advantage, not to mention the additional fatigue associated with a less comfortable ride, might well take a pretty serious toll over a three week tour and make him more vulnerable.
Tubulars are more comfortable and compliant than clinchers/tubeless as the entire chamber is flexible under load. Having tried riding larger clinchers my rides are measurably faster on narrower tubulars and I prefer the feel
Tubulars are more comfortable and compliant than clinchers/tubeless...
This pro-tubular propaganda for tubulars is going the same way as the pro-rim brake propaganda- nowhere. There are a few more propagandists for rim brakes, but approximately 0% of people on here are riding tubulars and both minorities will eventually die out. Tubeless v. tubed still has some way to go and I may be in the minority on that
Having an opinion and expressing it is not propaganda. Rim brakes have clear advantages over disc brakes. Saying so doesn't make you a propagandist.
Rim brakes are in fact disk brakes, the rim is the rotor and pads are, well, the pads. All braking is about the tire's adhesion to the road, once the tires has reached max adhesion it doesn't matter if that was accomplished by rim or disk brakes. Of course in wet and or muddy conditions disk brakes are much more favorable, but even with a road bike in wet conditions if you have Kool Stop salmon-colored pads on they will stop very aggressively in the rain and the only thing slowing you down from stopping fast is the tire's adhesion to the road. Odd, we're back to the tire adhesion thing.
I am still riding on tubulars for 99% of rides
A lot depends on the quality of the roads you are riding on, but I believe that size for size on the same roads tubs are faster and more comfortable than clinchers. Using our local weekly club 10 as a testing ground I can run higher pressure in 23mm tubs than I can with 23mm clinchers (frame and forks won't take bigger tyres) without feeling that I am losing speed due to being shaken to bits. Also, nobody is suggesting that elite riders use 28mm clinchers at 70 PSI on the velodrome, its all tubs at 180+ PSI because the surface suits them. By choice on normal road rides I'll use 32mm clinchers at 65 PSI but although they are more comfortable they are not as responsive. Anecdotal Information but that is all most of us can supply to any of these debates.
You can equal the ride quality of tubulars with any of the Vittoria Corsa Pro series tires, depending if you want speed or puncture resistance, and then use latex tubes. The Vittoria Corsa Speed tire you will not tell the difference between a tubular, and with the others in the Corsa line you probably won't either.
Well, the fact that I disagree with you quite rightly means nothing. The fact that every professional bike rider disagrees with you means quite a lot. If 21mm tubs were faster and more comfortable than 28mm tubeless you don't think the pros would still be using them?
Pro riders ride what they're given.
Also worth noting that my words didn't claim they were more comfortable, but that I prefer the feel. Big squishy tyres are definitely more comfortable, but they're also more vague. I prefer the involved feeling of the road beneath me, more than I do floating along slowly on pillows
Obviously they are generally confined to the bikes and components offered by their sponsoring manufacturers but they don't just "ride what they're given", they spend many hundreds of hours every year testing equipment to try and gain those few extra watts that will give them an advantage. By all means ride whatever tyres and wheels suit you best, but do you really believe that professional teams and riders who devote their lives to finding the marginal gains that will give them the edge over their competitors know that there is a faster alternative to the gear they use available but refuse to use it?
Didn't get much of a mention this year, but in previous years there were always many instances of the use of electrical tape and Sharpies...
The writer makes a very valid point though, and that is for an above-average rider who sees some local racing, a $5,000 bike is all they really need, in fact, dare I say, a $2,500 bike is all they need!
A typical $1,500 bike will usually come with Shimano 105 and standard cheap wheels but they are made to take the abuse of rough roads, and a bike in the price range is great for the average rider. The next price-to-benefit curve comes at around the $2,500 price, with that bike you'll find Dura Ace, but again you get cheap but durable wheels, but a lighter frame. The $5,000 price range still gets you the same DA but upgraded wheels and the frame weight is about the same. What a person could do is get a $2,500 bike, and find a set of lighter wheels for around $1,500, now you have a $4,000 bike that will equal the $5,000 bike! You have saved yourself $1,000. But keep in mind, racing wheels are not intended to be used as everyday training wheels, they won't last as long as cheaper wheels over the long haul...at least typically that is true.
Are you writing from the year 2000? If not could you please provide a link to these £2000 Dura Ace bikes, I think a lot of people here would be in the market at that price!
They're not 353 NSWs, they're 303 Firecrest, and cost less than half the price of the 353 (but more than the 303S).
Correct, which is weird because the Ultimate CFR ASX does come with 353 NSWs and none of the build options offers 303 Firecrests.
ETA Mystery explained, from Stu's review of the bike last Sunday: "The Zipp 303 Firecrests our review bike came with are a claimed 1,408g, so they add some liveliness, with their deep-section rims bringing an aero boost once you are up to speed – and the standard build will ship with 353 NSWs, which are even lighter and a touch deeper." Though why Canyon are sending out review bikes with lower-spec wheels than the ones that will be supplied to customers is unexplained.
In the review for the Canyon, it was (eventually) clarified that the bike Road.cc received was not supplied with the standard build. But it would seem to undermine this comparison to some extent. I don't think it would actually change the results noticeably (Jamie's graph seems pretty accurate to me) but if you're going to test a superbike, it probably ought to be the whole package including wheels.
I think it would be fun to see whether you could persuade a friendly TdF rider to join you for a little race - where you get an amazeballs bike and they get an entry level or mid range bike. Then swap and see.
My expectation is that the TdF rider will beat you on either bike because the performance bottle neck will be your physical conditioning versus theirs.
My other expectation is that they will marginally beat themselves on the better bike because they are at a level where they will not be the barrier to peak performance on the entry-level bike - and the better bike will allow them the freedom to demonstrate their potential.
Many pros ride so much they can tell if something's not right by ½mm. Others are less bothered
Nice bit of semi-science, thank you.
I think it shows that the top end stuff, be it frames, wheels, groupset, is really about marketing, and mid range everything is good enough for the rest of us.
Agreed. More than good enough in most cases!
I guess quite a lot of road.cc readers do have £4,500 bikes - but I think it would be more fun to add a budget bike into the mix (e.g. the cheapest Boardman, or at least something in the C2W range). Not least as I suspect many people are inspired by the TdF to go out and buy something like that to get into road cycling in the first place.
I reckon the diminishing returns curve flattens out a lot quicker than in the chart above (acknowledging it's about illustrating an idea, rather than being precisely accurate). Those on cheaper rides might be encouraged to discover their entry-level bike is actually 90% as good as the pros'. OTOH, they might be discouraged to realise just how big the gap to the pros in human performance really is - as someone once said, it's not about the bike!
In a totally different sport... my wife and I went to ballroom dancing classes about 30 years ago. At the end of year certificate party, a professional couple were guests. Extremely ordinary people you could barely notice, until they stepped onto the dance floor. Then they seemed to enlarge threefold, to glow and radiate a sort of glory, and they floated just above the floor. Holidaying in Menton, saw some pro riders training... wow! Silent lightening flickering up and down Madone and along sea front
No. The top level stuff does give the elites an edge, both in reality and psychologically. A few years ago, one of the big name bike suppliers made a dog of a TT bike. But, for us normal people, the benefit of high end is the margins the companies make from hedge fund managers buying high end so they can afford to make higher volume low nargin products for us
I think I'd be more worried about the position than the bike. Is that really how Pogacar rides? This chap looks a fair bit lower and more stretched out, and he's not even on the drops:
https://www.ran.de/sports/radsport/news/olympia-in-paris-bdr-startet-mit...
I assume you're talking about this? Yes - that is his typical position on the bike.
I was talking about the top picture. It looks a bit like how Hinault sat on his bike before he changed his position. He described it as sitting "like a toad".
Poorly Photoshopped pictures of someone supposedly riding a bike that he's never been on in his life may not be reflective of actual riding position...