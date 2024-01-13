What type of road bike should you buy in 2024? What's hot, what's not and all the advice you need to ensure your next bike is ideal for you

Whether you’re an experienced road cyclist, brand new to the sport, on a tight budget or absolutely minted, buying a new bike can be a bit of a minefield. Well, luckily for you, road.cc is here to help. In this article and video we're taking a look at what's hot and what’s not in 2024, offering handy tips on how to make your money go further and generally giving you all the info you need to ensure that your next road bike is the perfect one for you.

What type of bikes are hot in 2024?

In 2024, the lines between bike categories will only be getting more blurred. Whereas there used to be very clear distinctions between road race bikes, endurance bikes and gravel bikes, these days things are well and truly blurred… ‘all-road endurance bikes’ anyone? It is actually a thing, more on those later...

At the end of the day, a bike's official classification doesn’t make the foggiest bit of difference to you and me out on the road, but it does help with which part of a shop or brand’s website to focus on first when hunting for that perfect steed.

There are plenty of outliers, but the general rule is that road race bikes such as the Giant Propel, Specialized Tarmac and Orro Venturi have the skinniest tyres and clearances, endurance bikes like the Specialized Allez, Giant Defy and Canyon Endurace are a bit more relaxed and can take bigger rubber, and all-road bikes such as the Ridley Grifn take that one step further. Gravel bikes are the most laid back, but when fitted with skinnier rubber they can still be very capable on tarmac.

Try to think about what kind of rides you’ll be doing most, and remember it’s always easier to make a bike more aggressive than more relaxed. We’d argue that the majority of riders will be a lot happier on an endurance road bike than a bike designed for racing. Despite what the marketing might tell you, you’ll probably be faster on one too!

This does seem to be an idea that bike manufacturers are finally coming around. Alongside the Trek Emonda, which seems to be getting a race-inspired update if leaked pictures are anything to go by, we reckon there’ll be plenty of new endurance bikes and all-road bikes to choose from.

Getting the right size is always in fashion

This one sounds trivial, but the amount of cyclists who drop big bucks on a shiny new bike only to find it doesn’t fit them properly is absolutely bonkers. Don't let that person be you in 2024!

Admittedly it can be easier said than done to find your perfect size. A size medium in one brand is almost guaranteed to fit a different selection of people to a medium in another. Size charts can sometimes seem like they’ve been drawn up by a toddler with only a loose grasp of numbers, so take your time, read some reviews, double, triple and quadruple-check and don't be afraid to ask for advice.

This tip doesn’t just apply to the newbies out there, but also to those riders who are well acquainted with the world of bikes. Just because you’ve been on a size 56cm forever, it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the size your new bike should be if you swap brands or bike genre.

You might remember from our bike fit tips video (linked above) that if you do plan on getting a fit for your new bike, then it might be worth going along before actually purchasing the thing. That way you can ensure you’re definitely on the right size, and then get it built up with all the right sized components with all those useful measurements.

Don’t be afraid to swap out parts

An extreme example

The mysterious world of custom builds certainly isn’t for everyone, and it’s little wonder when it seems like brands are set on making everything as incompatible as possible. However, it's also true that your perfect bike is unlikely to be one that’s mass-produced for thousands of people.

We’re not saying strip down your new bike immediately, but when it comes to parts such as saddles, stems and tyres, don’t be afraid to shop around. They can make a huge difference for not a whole heap of money, which we've handily rounded up for you in our guide to the best value bike upgrades.

When choosing a new bike, there’s always likely to be compromises. The trick is to purchase the one that’s got the cheapest fixes, which is why many people opt to get a better frame with weightier components that they can upgrade over time.

Especially in the case of independent bike shops, you might be able to haggle in a few alternative parts such as different-sized bars or an alternative saddle. If you're buying online, then many brands - Ribble as one example - offer a whole load of customisation, so take your time and make sure you think through your choices.

If you've already got a bike and nothing new is ticking all those boxes, we'd recommend looking into what you could do to upgrade your current steed instead.

What will your money get you in 2024?

Speaking of budgets, how far can you expect your money to go in 2024? Well, the truth is quite far! You might have read about bike prices getting higher and higher, and yes there are still plenty of astronomically priced bikes out there; however, with brands and retailers struggling to shift post-pandemic stock as well as the market being flooded with lightly used second-hand bikes bought during Covid, it’s most definitely a buyer’s market, and there plenty of discounts to be had.

If you’re buying a bike at RRP in 2024, then it's likely you’re either really set on that particular model or really uninterested in shopping around. It’s also worth noting that there’s nothing wrong with models from previous years. Sometimes it's only the paint jobs that actually change, and you can save yourself quite a lot of money by buying a bike with an 'old' colourway.

What components would we go for in 2024?

Speaking of value for money, here are some of components that we’d personally go for in 2024.

Starting at the top, we expect the current Sram Red AXS to be superseded in the summer, so if you’re buying a bike with that on it then make sure you’re getting a good deal! Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra 12-speed are still fairly recent, but so long as you ensure the crankset has been inspected and upgraded if necessary, there’s little wrong with the older 11-speed options either.

In recent years, we've seen electronic shifting trickle lower down both the Sram and Shimano ranges, with Rival, Apex AXS and 105 Di2 respectively. We’ve tested all three options and found them absolutely great, with the only real drawback over the higher-tier groupsets being their weight, which will have minimal effect on ride enjoyment for the majority of people.

There’s still very little to choose between Shimano and Sram other than personal preference, so we’d recommend simply looking out for the best deal.

Although mechanically-shifting bikes are getting less popular, there are and will continue to be plenty of options in 2024. However, unless Campagnolo comes up with something altogether new, it looks like these Italian groupsets will be reserved for top-tier bikes. Mechanical options will come primarily from Shimano, a few from Sram, and we also expect to see a rise in the popularity of Taiwanese brands such as Microshift.

For performance road bikes, our top picks for 2024 would be Shimano Ultegra R8170, any of the latest Sram AXS groupsets or the latest Shimano 105 12-speed mechanical. For commuter bikes, workhorses and those on a tighter budget, we'd still recommend Shimano Tiagra, which feels just like the higher-tier groupsets but with two less cogs than the mid- and higher-tier groupsets from Shimano and Sram.

Skinny tyres ain't making a comeback!

Unless you’re riding on perfectly kept tarmac, skinny tyres are old news. Every year road bike tyres seemingly get wider and wider, and this will be more true than ever in 2024.

Nearly all of the latest road bikes now have greater clearances, and this should be embraced because the positives are undeniable. Wider tyres are more comfortable, just as fast, if not faster in the real world, and might help you feel like you have more control of the bike.

23, 25, 26 and 27mm tyres are out in 2024, and with many of the pros on the World Tour will be racing on 28mm tyres, us mere mortals will benefit from using even wider than that. If you’re looking for a new road bike in 2024, check it has the clearances to future-proof itself, because road bike tyres are only going in one direction... fatter!

I personally now race on 28mm tyres on the road, and spend my winter and training miles on 32mm tyres. In fact, during most of the winter I can be found on a gravel bike with semi-slick 42mm tyres.

The END of the disc brakes vs rim brakes debate

Disc brakes vs rim brakes has been a debate that has raged on in the road cycling world for years now, but the good news is it’s nearly over (Please feel free to attempt to convince us otherwise in the comments section below).

Disclaimer: I am personally a rim brake fan, I've never had a problem with them, love their simplicity and low weight, and am well aware that the friction between your tyre and tarmac is the limiting factor in slowing down.

However, disc brakes have now all but taken over the road bike market, and it won't be long before you’ll be hard-pressed to find a new bike to buy with rim brakes. If you do fancy a rim brake bike then just make sure you do your research first, and know the consequences of buying into a technology that isn’t being invested in. There might be limited options for replacement parts in a few years' time.

You'll also have to resign yourself to older tech. Manufacturers aren't investing in innovative rim brake technology, so whereas disc brakes should continue to improve, rim brake wheels and calipers are set to stay the same for years to come.

In 2024 we predict the continued decline of cable pull, mechanical disc brakes as the industry tries to standardise hydraulic braking. For example, this £550 Merida Speeder 20D that we recently tested comes with hydraulic callipers, proving that this tech no longer needs to cost more.

Integrate at your own peril

It started with road race bikes, then endurance bikes got integrated, and now even gravel bikes are. The truth of integration is that it’s almost purely for looks, and despite what the marketing blurbs might claim, it will save you the most marginal amount of watts out on the road.

Yes, it makes sense if you’re regularly contesting 70kph sprints which are won by fractions of a millimetre, but if you don’t have a team of mechanics at your whim then it might be best to steer clear. No one wants to pay £200 for a complete bike rebuild when their lower headset bearing wears out.

Many of the latest performance road bikes are now integrated, but if you do choose to give it a wide birth then there are still options out there. For example, the recently released Lauf Uthald forgoes hidden cables in favour of serviceability and simplicity, according to the brand itself.

Finding the right position on your bike will have an infinitely more positive impact on your riding than a hidden hose, so bear this in mind when you’re deciding whether integration is a must. Although, it does look rather nice...

Let us know what you ride in the comments section below, any of your tech predictions for 2024 and whether you’re looking to upgrade this year.