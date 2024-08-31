The Prevelo Alpha Three 20-inch is a great choice for young riders moving up to a geared bike with larger size wheels. With its smart design and sizing, it offers a low standover height that suits younger kids earlier than bikes from many other brands. In addition to the well-considered frame, you also get well-chosen components, including custom parts designed for its target riders. Thanks to this mix of sensible geometry, good design and quality parts, both of my children have found it a confident, lightweight and fun bike to ride.
Prevelo is a US-based company dedicated to making kids' bikes, similar to Early Rider and Islabikes. Its range is easy to understand with three main models: Alpha, Zulu, and Bravo. The Alpha is an all-purpose bike, the Zulu is made for off-road riding, and the Bravo is built for Dirt Jump.
Each range increases with wheel size, starting with the 14in balance bike called Zero, and going up through common sizes to 26in with the Alpha and Zulu Five. The Alpha Three, which we tested, is the 20in wheel model. It's designed as an all-purpose bike and features components, like the tyres, that will also cope with some unsurfaced riding.
Sizing
Prevelo recommends the Alpha Three 20-inch for riders with an inseam of 19-23in (48.3-58.2cm) or a height of 42.5-49in (108 to 125.5 cm). I have one child at each end of this size range and I was able to see how both of them, despite their different riding styles, felt confident on the bike.
My youngest, who is just within the size range, needed the saddle near its lowest position. He's a confident rider and enjoys participating in local events but struggled with his Vitus 16in single-speed bike in our hilly area. Moving to gears required a 20in bike, but most 20in bikes don't offer the standover height he needed.
Even in the lowest position the Alpha Three fitted him well – he wasn't overly stretched, and the handlebar width suited his riding style. Being able to switch to a bike with a usable gear range and a comfortable fit has significantly expanded where we can ride together and increased his enjoyment of cycling in new places.
My daughter is at the upper end of the size range and already rides a 20in bike with gears. She found the Alpha Three comfortable and we managed our longest ever riders in complete comfort, but I'd consider fitting a longer stem to extend the reach for her if this was her main bike.
Frame and fork
The Alpha frame is crafted from 6061 aluminium alloy with custom-forged tubing and it's paired with an aluminium fork featuring an alloy steerer. It features internal cable routing, with the rear brake and derailleur cables entering near the headset. These full outer cables are designed to last longer and avoid snags.
The frame's geometry provides ample standover clearance, with a minimum saddle height of 21.2in (540mm). The Alpha Three has a bottom bracket height of eight inches (205mm) and a 1.5-in (38mm) bottom bracket drop, which is lower than many other 20-inch bikes. This low standover height is a key reason shorter riders can comfortably fit the bike, although it limits the upper height range.
Other notable features include an Aheadset and a sculpted 3D-forged rear dropout, which may contribute to the bike's low weight.
Key geometry figures include a 69° head angle and a 71.5° seat tube, which suit the bike's multi-purpose design.
Drivetrain & components
Prevelo is one of the companies that has helped drive the market and push suppliers, and the microSHIFT Acolyte groupset fitted to the Alpha Three is one area that shows how the market is moving, as it is specifically designed for youth bikes.
The Super Short Cage version is an 8-speed groupset with a wide-range 11-38T cassette designed to fit 20in wheels.
The shifter is also designed for smaller hands, with a short reach, and neither of my children had problems with the distance or the force needed to push to an easier gear or reach the click to move to a harder gear.
It can change up to three gears in one push, although the second and third gears require a significant push, with the third beyond what I could do comfortably.
The groupset is finished with Prevelo's own-brand Heir chainset, with 110mm cranks and a 138mm Q-Factor, figures that make it suitable for smaller riders. While other brands are also beginning to shorten their cranks, this is still among the shortest you'll find on a bike with 20in wheels. Crank length is important for comfort and pedalling efficiency, and the Prevelo's is around the same percentage scale as crank lengths on an adult bike.
The 32T chainring helps to deliver a usable gear range, with the easiest gear well below a 1:1 ratio. That said, if I were to pick any size I'd go for a 28 or 30T ring, as it did require quite an effort to use the highest 11T cassette.
The rear derailleur is not fitted with a SpringLock clutch system.
But despite using the Alpha Three on and off-road the chain didn't come off at any point, no doubt helped by the chainguard on either side of the chainring.
Wheels & tyres
The wheels are fairly simple, their 20-spoke count keeping the weight reasonably low. Out of the box they were very slightly out of true, but this didn't worsen with use.
I did need to adjust the preload tension on the rear wheel bearing, which initially had significant drag that seemed like a brake pad issue.
It was a quick fix, but it's not something everyone might know how to do or have the tools for, and it's not something you'd expect on a new bike. One small touch that might be to help save weight and simplify the build is the use of hex-key bolt-on axles.
The tyres are 1.5in Kenda Small Block Eights. Their tightly packed tread is a popular choice for youth bikes and works well on the variety of terrains the bike is intended for, including surfaced tracks and firmer off-road trails. However, they do slide on wet grass and quickly clog with mud, and there are better options for frequent use on such surfaces.
During testing, the bike was also used in several race events, and we found there was impressive clearance at the front, with a 20x2.25in WTB Ranger just fitting under the fork crown. The rear doesn't have the same clearance, but a Schwalbe Black Jack 20 x 1.9in did fit with ample mud clearance. These tyres do push the boundaries of what the bike is designed for, and the Prevelo Zulu Three would be better suited for mountain biking.
Controls and finishing kit
The Tektro brake levers can be adjusted for a very short reach and, combined with the Tektro V-brakes, they provide ample stopping power.
The brake pads themselves are okay, and if you have a demon descender, swapping these for a grippier pair will make a significant difference.
The handlebar has a 45mm rise and is 560mm wide, suiting the all-round style the bike aims for.
Both the stem and handlebar have a standard 31.8mm diameter, making any changes easy and affordable. The rubber grips are very thin, the slimmest I've seen on any bike, allowing smaller hands to hold onto the bar. This has been particularly important for my children when braking and gripping, though the potential downside is reduced comfort on longer rides.
I've received no complaints about saddle comfort, and their low rails are paired with an inline seatpost that for a low overall minimum rider height.
The quick-release seatpost clamp is a welcome addition, allowing quick height adjustments between children or for different riding styles.
The short 45mm stem is great for smaller riders, and with the frame geometry, both of my children found it confident and easy to ride. However, taller riders near the upper end of the recommended range might benefit from a longer stem.
The pedals, while not rolling very well on the axle, feature good grip studs in the plastic, which help keep the soles firmly in place.
Value
As recently as five years ago, only a handful of companies offered bikes with genuinely thoughtful designs and bespoke components.
Many credit Islabikes with pioneering this change in the market. Although it stopped making new bikes in 2023, its recent announcement to continue providing spare parts ensures its bikes remain in use. The comparable Islabikes model was the Beinn 20, available in small and large reach versions, highlighting the broad age and size range for a bike with 20in wheels.
The Prevelo Alpha Three has a claimed weight of 8.1kg (17.8lb) and came in very marginally weightier at 8.3kg (18.3lb). At £569.99 it's much dearer than the Vitus 20, which costs just £349.99. However, the Vitus's geometry is better suited to taller riders, starting from 120cm (3ft 11in), and it has a lower specification with a Shimano Altus 7-speed groupset. Weight is a claimed 8.5kg.
Among major brands, the £425 Giant ARX 20 has a similar all-purpose build, accommodating a height range of 120-140 cm (3ft 11in to 4ft 7in), and features a Shimano Altus 8-speed groupset. However, there are some notable differences, such as longer 127mm cranks and there's a lower gear range courtesy of its 12-32 cassette.
The updated Trek Wahoo 20 Path is the closest equivalent from the big brands, with a competitive price. It also features the microSHIFT Acolyte 8-speed groupset, with a suggested minimum height of 114cm (3ft 9in). While it is £145 cheaper at £425, the claimed weight of 8.7kg would make a difference for smaller riders.
Our best kids' bikes buyer's guide covers children's bikes from balance bike upwards.
Conclusion
The Prevelo Alpha Three 20-inch offers a specification and geometry that elevate it above many other all-round children's bikes. Its fit and low standover height make it an excellent option for smaller children ready to transition to a geared bike. The components are well chosen, and Prevelo's Heir own-brand parts have made it a very confident ride for both of my children. However, while not all major brands focus on high-performance kids' bikes with bespoke components, some do, which makes the Alpha Three's high price – at least at full whack – harder to justify.
But if you're a parent looking for the best all-round 20in children's bike, or simply know your child is ready to step up to gears – like my son – the Prevelo Alpha Three 20-inch remains a top choice, especially if you can get it at a reduced price.
Verdict
Excellent specification with size-specific parts and geometry that make it a confident bike to ride for younger riders
Make and model: Prevelo Alpha Three 20-inch
List the components used to build up the bike.
Prevelo specifies:
Frame: Lightweight Butted 6061 Aluminum. Low Center of Gravity, Kid Specific Geometry. Internally routed Cables. 3D Forged Dropouts.
Fork: Bladed Aluminum Legs with 1 1/8" Aluminum Steer tube
Seat Clamp: Aluminum with Toolless Adjustment
Brakes: Forged Aluminum V-Brakes with Junior Sized Brake Levers
Derailleur: microSHIFT Acolyte Super Short Shifter
8 speed microSHIFT Acolyte Quick Trigger
Freewheel / Cassette: 8 speed 11-38t microSHIFT H083
Crank: HEIR Lightweight Aluminum 3 piece. Narrow Width, 110mm length, 138mm Q factor
Chainring: 32T with double chain ring guard
Bottom Bracket: 68x113 Square Taper with Sealed Cartridge Bearings
Headset: 1 1/8in Internal Threadless
Rims: Lightweight Aluminum with Shaved Sidewalls
Front Hub: 20h Forged CNC with Lightweight Allen Key Skewer
Rear Hub: 20h Forged CNC with Lightweight Allen Key Skewer
Tires: Kenda Small Block Eight 20 x 1.5"
Saddle: Prevelo Big Kid
Handlebar: Lightweight Aluminum 31.8, 560mm wide, 45mm rise
Stem: Lightweight Aluminum 31.8mm, 45mm Extension
Grips: 110mm Black Rubber
Pedals: Composite Big Kid, 9/16 Crmo Spindle
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Prevelo says:
THE MOST ADVANCED 20" ALL-PURPOSE BIKE
PACKED WITH MEGA SMART FEATURES
Prevelo confidence inspiring low and narrow geometry. Prevelo geometry keeps the rider low, balanced and in control.
Lightweight 6061 aluminum frame with custom formed tubing.
Lightweight aluminum alloy fork with alloy steerer.
Front and rear v-brakes.
Lightweight Allen head front and rear wheel skewers for secure wheel installation.
Three piece crank with squared taper cartridge bearing bottom bracket and ultra narrow Q factor.
Custom made cranks. All Prevelo cranks are sized specifically for each model bike, down to the millimeter.
NEW microSHIFT 8-speed drivetrain with wide-span 11-38T gearing. Uses a shorter pulley cage without comprising gear ratio width. Because kids' bikes have small wheel diameters, rear derailleurs on kids bikes hang low and close to the ground. The Prevelo Alpha bikes use smaller cage derailleurs to keep things high and away from the ground.
microSHIFT Trigger Shifters. Small hands have a hard time using twist shifters. We use reliable silky smooth thumb shifters. They are easy for small hands to operate, and operate just like shifters on high performance bikes.
95% assembled. Just install the handlebar, seatpost, front wheel and pedals.
I find the description accurate, and the components on the bike help it stand out against other typical kids' bikes, with geometry and components that are better suited to the riders it is aimed towards, helping build their confidence, and geometry that makes it flexible to quite a wide size range.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
It is the only 20in all-round bike offered in the range, with the other Prevelo 20in bikes being off-road, or dirt jump-focused.
Overall rating for frame and fork
9/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
The welding is good and there are touches you wouldn't expect to see at this price, features such as internal gear cable routing and a removable gear hanger. The only feature I would have liked to see would be bottle cage bolts.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
6061 alloy and bladed aluminium fork and steerer.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
Key angles include a 69° head angle and a 71.5° seat tube angle. The low standover – just 400mm – is brilliant for smaller but capable riders.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
The geometry is similar to that of the 20in wheel Early Rider Seeker, with both the wheelbase and reach within a few millimetres of each other. But the Prevelo's standover is significantly lower – 400mm compared to the Early Rider's 500mm – which is better for smaller riders.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
Neither of my tester youngsters complained about discomfort.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
No problems.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
My five-year-old said he could feel the flex, and he would have won every race if it had a stiffer bottom bracket!
In all seriousness, no issues.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? For general riding it was good. For those who might take it off-road, the geometry might be a little lively, and a slacker head angle would be better on steeper downhills.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
It is good for general riding.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
The grips are very thin, to aid smaller hands, but it could impact comfort a little. The tyres are okay for mixed riding, but there is clearance for wider tyres, which could increase comfort if required.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
No problems.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
No problems.
Rate the bike for climbing:
9/10
The components fitted make the bike lighter than many other geared kids' bikes, and with a wide gear range, it makes it fantastic for younger riders on the climbs. A smaller 28 or 30T chainring is the only element I'd look to change.
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Excellent choice, providing usable gearing for the style of bike and the age of riders it is aimed at.
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Sensible choices, and lighter than most other bikes of this style and price.
Rate the drivetrain for value:
7/10
MicroSHIFT's Acolyte is quite new, and Prevelo is currently only a few bike brands to have it fitted.
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
Very good. The-wide range cassette and short derailleur cage worked perfectly together.
Rate the wheels for performance:
6/10
The rear hub bearings were tight and didn't roll smoothly at first. It isn't the simplest of jobs to fix and shouldn't have been needed on a new bike.
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
8/10
A good mix and choice of components for the price and style of bike.
Rate the wheels for comfort:
8/10
Rate the wheels for value:
8/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
They suit the style of the bike well.
Rate the tyres for performance:
8/10
Perfect for road and light off-road use.
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
No problems, and they were run at low pressures throughout testing to suit the low rider weight.
Rate the tyres for weight:
8/10
The style of the tyre helps to keep the weight low.
Rate the tyres for comfort:
7/10
The 1.5in tyres are narrow and impact comfort on any off-road, or rougher surfaces. The frame and fork have clearance for approximately 2.0in tyres if you wish to add comfort.
Rate the tyres for value:
6/10
The SB8 is a tyre found on many higher-performance youth bikes because of their general performance and the value they offer.
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
I swapped to wider tyres so my youngsters could take part in an off-road youth event. For general riding on the road, or some forest trails/light trails they are fine.
Rate the controls for performance:
9/10
Short stem and narrow diameter grips are great for smaller riders.
Rate the controls for durability:
9/10
Rate the controls for weight:
8/10
The weight is good for a bike at this price point.
Rate the controls for comfort:
7/10
If comfort is a big factor, thicker and softer grips will improve it – though they would reduce reach a fraction.
Rate the controls for value:
9/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
The handlebar width and short stem suit the bike's style, and the standard 31.8mm diameter allows you to easily swap in a longer stem as your child grows. The gear shifter is easy to operate for single-gear changes, even for younger riders.
Anything else you want to say about the componentry? Comment on any other components (good or bad)
The short crank length is a big positive, giving less chance of knocking the crank arm when cornering, which I've found to be a frequent occurrence on bikes with longer cranks. The length is also far more suited to the likely rider height range.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes – both children loved it and were very confident riding it.
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes – it's a great option if you're looking to get your kids riding a 20in bike with gears.
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The biggest difference compared to other bikes at the same price is the level of size- and age-specific components fitted. The closest competitor is probably the Trek Wahoo 20.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
9/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
5/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
This represents a great step-up to a geared bike for younger riders, with component choices, and in some cases own-brand components to suit smaller-sized riders. The bike will fit a wide range of youngsters, its geometry provides confidence to younger riders, and it's versatile too – you can stay on surfaced paths or use it for lighter off-road use. It is more expensive than bikes from most other brands, but its specification is superior to most, and for many parents this could make the Prevelo's extra cost worthwhile.
Age: 39 Height: 168 Weight: 61
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
I think the key is responsible riding, especially in sensitive areas e.g. don't lock up the wheels; if the earth/turf is saturated with water, try...
Quite right - why should this concern be limited only to cyclists? There should be Cyclist, Runner And Pedestrian helmets.
I've seen a couple of reports of this, which emphasise the dangers of riding on the road: not drinking and driving! Mad, they're all mad.
Saucy! Jus' 'cos you live in the stock-broker belt...
No found anything live. Just follow PCS live feed and build a mental picture of TdG marshalling the break before breaking their hearts!
The utter state of this https://www.wiltshire999s.co.uk/ Also https://www.wiltshire999s.co.uk/woman-struck-welfare-dog-swindon/
However, it's very frustrating to begin working on your bike only to find that you're missing an essential tool, so you either have to wait a...
Jeremy Vine shows cycle lane with SIXTY-EIGHT vehicles parked on it Damn! Just one out.
It doesn't surprise me at all as the BBC don't particularly care about reporting guidelines as they deal with their own complaines (i.e. send an...
Who can reply to the consultation and how long is it open for?