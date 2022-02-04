road.cc Recommends updated with a huge drop of 20 new products

We’ve just released the latest crop of road.cc Recommends products with 20 products added to our pick of the very best bikes, components, clothing and accessories that have been reviewed on the site.

Here’s what has been added:

Green Oil Wet Chain Lube

Precision Hydration PF 30 Drink Mix

JACK The Bike Rack

Van Rysel Cool Weather Cycling Leg Warmers

FR3ND Merino Polo Shirt

Granite Stash Tubeless Flat Tyre Repair Kit

Granite Stash Chain Repair Tool Kit

Assos Mille GT Wind Jacket

Orro Terra C Ekar 1x

76 Projects HI FLOW 'No Clog' Tubeless Valves

The Road Book 2021 Cycling Almanack

Camelbak H.A.W.G Commute 30 Backpack

Castelli Idro 3

Pactimo Men’s Torrent Stretch Waterproof Cape

Liv Langma Advanced SL Disc 2022

Giro Regime Women’s Road Cycling Shoes

ENVE Handlebar Tape

Van Rysel Cool Weather Arm Warmers

Further Adventures in Rough Stuff: The Rough-Stuff Fellowship Archive Vol 2

Merida Scultura V

The point of Recommends is to tell you about the best products that we’ve reviewed over the past month. This means that our recommendations are far more up to date than when we used to do one big awards at the end of the year.

The end result for you is that when you see something that you like in Recommends, there is a much better chance of that product still being available. Let’s take a quick look at some of the products that have been added.

Orro Terra C Ekar 1x gravel bike is a great bike for those who want speed off the beaten track, and it'll happily carry your gear for longer adventures.

Stu reviewed this one and said that for a road rider making the transition to gravel, the Orro is a brilliant choice. Stamp on the pedals for a climb and you won't be leaving anything in the frame. The massive width of the down tube, wide BB shell junction and chunky chainstays make it quick off the mark, even from a standing start. We’ve tested this bike before with Shimano’s GRX, but Campag’s 13-speed Ekar gearing is lighter, and you get a great range of gears from a 1x system. If you’re into going fast on a mix of surfaces, this bike is hard to beat.

The Camelbak H.A.W.G Commute 30 Backpack is absolutely brilliant for commuting, shopping, going to races, mini holidays… pretty much anything, really. The main compartment is large and the full-length tongue-like opening makes packing larger loads quick and easy.

The laptop sleeve is positioned where it should be, too, against your back, to help you carry what is usually the heaviest single item in the bag. It’s well protected there, too.

The majority of the bag is made from a tough, water-resistant material, as are the zips so carrying expensive electronics in the rain wasn't an issue. Add in a very supportive shoulder strap system and you’ve got a bag that is worth its price tag, even though it’s a pretty hefty one.

Liv’s Langma Advanced SL Disc 2022 is now a bit more aero, but it remains an exceptional climber.

The Langma is a lightweight race-orientated platform that can now motor along the flat as well as dance up the climbs. It's fantastically stiff when you want to give it some, and with tyre clearance of 32mm and 36mm rims it could even be ridden through the off-season with no concerns in gusty conditions too. This is a really versatile bike.

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check it all out, and look out for the accompanying road.cc Recommends video on our YouTube channel coming out on Sunday.